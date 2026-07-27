Breaksmith

  • Experts
  • Truong Nguyen
    Truong Nguyen

    Truong Nguyen

    5 (1)
    I am an independent algorithmic trading developer who has also been trading discretionary since 2008.
    I am a certified Elliott Wave technician with a deep knowledge and understanding of market structure.
    4 products 3 signals
  • Version: 2.52
  • Updated: 27 July 2026
  • Activations: 15

The breakout is only the beginning. Trade management shapes what happens next.

Live Signal

Live signal uses Vantage Markets ( very high slippage!)

Introductory price: $299.

Breaksmith | Updates and Support

For product guidance and support, please use the MQL5 channel or the product comments.

What is Breaksmith?

Breaksmith is a fully automated XAUUSD breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It analyses market structure to identify breakout levels and manages each position through adaptive stop protection, dynamic trailing protection and the integrated Gold Breakout Exit Manager.

Every trade has a defined stop loss. Breaksmith does not use martingale, grid trading, averaging or recovery lot multiplication.

How it works

The core strategy is preconfigured. Select a lot-sizing mode, choose whether to enable the optional high-impact news filter and attach Breaksmith to an XAUUSD chart. Continuous optimisation is not required.

Breaksmith manages breakout detection, trade entry, initial stop placement, position sizing, trailing protection and exit management. Its entry logic considers market structure rather than relying only on the latest high or low, and activates orders only when its internal conditions are met.

Three-layer trade management

Adaptive stop protection: Every position begins with a defined stop loss. The protective logic responds to the current behaviour and volatility of XAUUSD.

Dynamic trailing protection: As a trade develops, Breaksmith adjusts its protective level while allowing room for a valid breakout to continue.

Gold Breakout Exit Manager: The integrated engine monitors the active breakout alongside the initial stop and trailing logic. It provides an additional exit layer when continued exposure no longer meets its conditions.

Position sizing

Choose a predefined exposure profile or fixed-lot sizing. Higher-risk profiles can produce larger account fluctuations and a greater risk of loss. Begin conservatively and test the selected settings before live trading.

Backtesting information

The high-impact news filter does not operate in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Backtests may therefore include news periods that can be avoided during live operation.

Backtest and live results can differ because of spread, slippage, execution speed, contract specifications, volatility and news-filter availability. Historical results do not guarantee future performance.

Recommended setup

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Account type: Low-spread account

  • Suggested minimum deposit: $500 USD

  • Leverage: 30:1 or higher

  • VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

  • News filter: Recommended

Test Breaksmith on a demo account with your intended broker and account conditions before enabling live trading.

Structured entries. Defined risk. Adaptive management. Intelligent exits.

Risk warning

Trading foreign exchange and precious metals involves substantial risk. High leverage and aggressive position sizing can cause rapid losses, including the loss of the entire account balance. Use appropriate position sizing, test the EA before live use and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.


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