WaveForce Pro Elliott Wave Validator

WaveForce Pro — Professional Expert System for Elliott Wave Analysis Validation

Don't test the market. Test your analysis.


A good trade doesn't begin with opening a position. It begins with analysis.

Most traders focus on finding an entry point. But the truth is, if the wave count is wrong, no entry point will save the trade. The mistake is already built into the foundation.

Professional analysts know this. They spend more time not on searching for signals, but on validating their own scenario.

The market will not move in the direction you want. But your analysis can become disciplined, consistent, and well-reasoned.

This is what WaveForce Pro was created for.


A New Perspective on Wave Analysis

Most Elliott Wave software follows the same path: they attempt to build a wave count automatically. This creates well-known problems:

The wave count changes with every new bar.
Different algorithms produce different scenarios.
The trader loses understanding of why the program made that particular decision.
An illusion of objectivity arises where thinking is required.

WaveForce Pro uses a fundamentally different approach.

It doesn't think for you. It helps you validate what you have built yourself.

You make the decision about the wave structure. The indicator checks whether it complies with the rules of Elliott Wave theory.

This eliminates dependence on a "black box" and preserves what matters most — your right to analyze the market independently.


Why Validation is More Important Than Automatic Wave Counting

Imagine two traders.

The first trusts an algorithm. The second does the wave count manually and then validates it against the rules.

Which one truly understands the market? The answer is obvious.

Mastery does not emerge when a program draws waves for you. It emerges when you understand the reasons behind every model you construct.

WaveForce Pro was created precisely for this — not as an automaton, but as an environment for conscious analysis.


Product Philosophy

We didn't create just another indicator. We created a tool that helps you make more informed decisions.

WaveForce Pro does not promise the impossible:

It does not guarantee profit.
It does not predict the future.
It does not search for "secret" entry points.

Its task is more important: to help you avoid analytical errors before a trade is opened. Because analytical errors are the main cause of losses.


What's Inside

WaveForce Pro is a professional working environment for wave traders. One comprehensive package brings together:

An expert system for wave structure validation.
The PTI (Power Trend Index) module for assessing fifth wave prospects.
Professional manual wave counting tools.
Automatic Fibonacci levels.
A built-in reference guide to wave models.
Analysis support tools.
An intelligent notification system.
The modern Neon Terminal control panel.

Each module solves its own task. Together, they form a unified system where everything works in harmony.


A Product That Grows With You

A beginner gets a tool that helps them master the rules of wave analysis faster and avoid typical mistakes.

An experienced trader gets a professional environment for speeding up wave counts, validating complex scenarios, and organizing the entire analysis process in one place.

It's not the program that changes — it's the way you use it. This is precisely why WaveForce Pro remains useful both at the start and in the daily work of a professional.


WaveForce Pro does not replace a trader's thinking. It helps make that thinking more precise.
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Route Lines Prices is an indicator designed for finding price directions. Its simple interface contains multiple algorithms for price behavior and future direction calculations. These algorithms include volatility calculations and price smoothing based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a single parameter for changing the " Calculating Price Values " value. The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation, which can be used without manually configuring the indicator. By m
NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
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