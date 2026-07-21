WaveForce Pro Elliott Wave Validator

Check your analysis, not the market.

A good trade starts before the entry — with checking your own scenario. If the wave count is wrong, no entry point will save the trade: the error is already built into the foundation.

You place the wave count. The tool checks it against the rules.

Picture two traders. One trusts an algorithm to find the waves for him. The other marks them by hand and then checks the markup against the rules. The second one understands the market — the first trusts a black box.

Automatic wave counters decide for you and re-label the chart as new bars arrive. WaveForce Pro works the other way round: the count stays yours, and the indicator takes over what people actually get wrong — remembering every rule and measuring every proportion.

WHAT IT DOES

1. MANUAL MARKUP

Click the points, the tool draws and labels them. Impulse [1]-[5], correction [A]-[E], complex corrections W-X-Y-Z-XX. Five wave degrees, three label sizes, five-colour palette, line thickness 1-5 — so higher and lower degree structure is readable at a glance.

2. POINT BUNDLES

Eleven ready templates: 1-2-3-4-5, a-b-c, A-B-C, A-B-C-D-E, a-b-c-d-e, 1..5-A-B-C, 1..5-a-b-c, W-X-Y, W-X-Y-XX-Z, w-x-y, w-x-y-xx-z. Pick a template, click the pivots, the bundle is drawn and labelled in one pass.

3. MARKUP VALIDATOR

The core of the product. The validator reads the geometry of what you drew and checks it against the classic wave laws: impulse and diagonal (wave 4 / wave 1 overlap, wave 3 not the shortest), zigzag and flat (depth of wave B, length of wave C), triangle (contraction pattern), complex corrections W-X-Y and W-X-Y-XX-Z. The model is determined from the geometry — you do not have to declare it. If the drawing does not fit one model but fits another, the validator says so instead of simply rejecting your work. That is how an analyst actually reasons. Verdicts are colour-coded: red for hard rules, amber for guidelines, green when a law is satisfied.

4. BUILT-IN REFERENCE

A "Book" tab with the wave models and their rules, on the panel, next to the chart. Red pages are hard rules, amber pages are guidelines. The same rules the validator applies — no separate manual to look up.

5. PTI — IMPULSE STRENGTH

A numeric measure of impulse strength, shown at the markup point. IMPORTANT AND DELIBERATE LIMITATION: PTI is intended for ONE purpose only — projecting wave 5 from waves 3 and 4. It is not a market signal, not an entry trigger and not a universal strength meter. The panel states this permanently.

6. LEVELS AND ZONES

Wave target projections (0.618 / 1.000 / 1.618 / 2.618, editable), SMC retracement grid (50 / 62 / 70.5 / 79%), trend lines, break-even line, wave 1 top line, filled impulse and correction zones, retest tracking with alerts.

7. MULTI-TIMEFRAME PANEL

Candle-close countdown for nine timeframes, M1 to MN1, computed arithmetically so it stays correct across timeframe switches.

8. PANEL (NEON TERMINAL)

Six tabs, five colour themes, RU/EN switch on the fly, collapsible, position configurable. Several copies on one chart via a copy number.

9. ALERTS

Sound, popup, push to mobile, e-mail. On PTI threshold crossings, on zone retests, and on the engulfing pattern (see below).

10. ENGULFING PATTERN

A two-candle engulfing detector confined to the live markup field between point 2 and point 3 + 50 bars, on the impulse side only. Decided by the CLOSE, not the wick — no repainting. One alert per bar, fired only on the bar that has just closed; historical bars are marked silently. Its own on/off button, independent from the general ALERT toggle.

NO REPAINTING

The markup is yours — it is created by your clicks and never re-labelled by an algorithm. The validator reads object coordinates from the chart, not internal counters, so verdicts survive timeframe switches and terminal restarts.

WHO IT IS FOR

Elliott wave analysts who mark up by hand and want their counts checked

Traders learning the wave principle — the reference and the validator explain which law is broken and why

Anyone tired of automatic counters that change their mind every new bar

WHAT IT IS NOT

Not an Expert Advisor and does not trade

Not an automatic wave finder — you place the points

Does not promise profit and gives no entry or exit signals

99 parameters, MT4, any symbol and timeframe.