BlackGamma

Black Gamma EA MT5

Black Gamma is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) automatically using a multi-strategy system based on advanced market analysis, dynamic entry conditions and intelligent trade management.

The EA integrates 13 different trading strategies, combined into a single automated system designed to adapt to different market conditions and broker environments.

Black Gamma includes a flexible money management system with fixed lot mode or automatic lot calculation based on 7 predefined risk levels, dynamically adjusting position size according to account balance.

Key Features

-Fully automated XAUUSD trading system

-13 integrated trading strategies

-Advanced entry and trade management logic

-Maximum drawdown protection system

-NFP Friday filter

-Friday night protection

-Broker optimized presets


Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

Recommended brokers: IC Markets RAW / RoboForex ECN / Fusion Markets Zero or any broker with ECN, RAW Spread or low spread conditions. Black Gamma includes optimized presets for different broker environments.

Gold price quotation: Recommended broker with 2 decimal digits for XAUUSD for optimal performance.

Minimum initial deposit: $400 with leverage 1:500.

Recommended initial deposit: $1000 or higher with leverage 1:500 for more balanced risk management.

Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500.

Account type: Hedging account required. Black Gamma uses multi-position trade management and requires hedging mode.

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) only.

Trading timeframe: Any timeframe. The EA internally manages its own analysis timeframes.

VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation. A stable VPS connection is strongly recommended to avoid interruptions during market activity.

⚠️ Risk Warning

Trading on the financial markets involves a significant level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose, and ensure you fully understand the risks before using this Expert Advisor.
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Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
Experts
Transparent pricing model.  The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1500 . [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] How Aero works Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , trading both directions on the daily chart. At its core is a breakout strategy . Gold breaks key levels almost every day — Aero identifies which of them are statistically worth trading, and ignores the rest. That selection is made by kNN (k-Nearest Neighbors) — a machine lear
Price Action Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
Experts
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Experts
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies. Try our other EAs:  GET ONE FOR FREE!!!                       SELLER PAGE HERE -BROK
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Experts
Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
Swing Sniper EA
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (2)
Experts
Swing Sniper — Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Swing Sniper is a Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate a disciplined liquidity sweep strategy with structured confirmation , controlled risk , and transparent execution logic . The EA does not randomly enter the market and does not rely on grid , martingale , or dangerous averaging. Instead, it follows a strict confirmation model based on swing structure , liquidity sweep detection , momentum
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BlackSigma
Francesco Sotgiu
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BlackSigma MT5 BlackSigma is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade the Forex market automatically using a multi-filter strategy based on price action and advanced entry and trade management rules. The EA includes a flexible money management system with either fixed lot mode or automatic lot calculation based on 7 predefined risk levels, dynamically adjusting position size according to account equity. Key Features Fully automated trading strategy Advanced trade management system F
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