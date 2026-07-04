BlackSigma

BlackSigma MT5

BlackSigma is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade the Forex market automatically using a multi-filter strategy based on price action and advanced entry and trade management rules.

The EA includes a flexible money management system with either fixed lot mode or automatic lot calculation based on 7 predefined risk levels, dynamically adjusting position size according to account equity.

Key Features

  • Fully automated trading strategy

  • Advanced trade management system

  • Fixed lot or automatic lot with 7 risk levels

  • Maximum drawdown control

  • Built-in NFP filter

  • MetaTrader 5 compatible

Recommended settings

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Leverage: minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500

  • Minimum deposit: 600€

BlackSigma is designed for traders looking for a structured automated system with clear risk management and easy configuration.

⚠️ Risk Warning

Trading on the financial markets involves a significant level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose, and ensure you fully understand the risks before using this Expert Advisor.
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SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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BlackGamma
Francesco Sotgiu
Experts
Black Gamma EA MT5 Black Gamma is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) automatically using a multi-strategy system based on advanced market analysis, dynamic entry conditions and intelligent trade management. The EA integrates 13 different trading strategies , combined into a single automated system designed to adapt to different market conditions and broker environments. Black Gamma includes a flexible money management system with fixed lot mode or automatic lot ca
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FefeRossi
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