BlackSigma MT5

BlackSigma is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade the Forex market automatically using a multi-filter strategy based on price action and advanced entry and trade management rules.

The EA includes a flexible money management system with either fixed lot mode or automatic lot calculation based on 7 predefined risk levels, dynamically adjusting position size according to account equity.

Key Features

Fully automated trading strategy

Advanced trade management system

Fixed lot or automatic lot with 7 risk levels

Maximum drawdown control

Built-in NFP filter

MetaTrader 5 compatible

Recommended settings

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: H1

Leverage: minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500

Minimum deposit: 600€

BlackSigma is designed for traders looking for a structured automated system with clear risk management and easy configuration.



