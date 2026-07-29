BlackGamma

Black Gamma EA MT5

Black Gamma is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) automatically using a multi-strategy system based on advanced market analysis, dynamic entry conditions and intelligent trade management.

The EA integrates 13 different trading strategies, combined into a single automated system designed to adapt to different market conditions and broker environments.

Black Gamma includes a flexible money management system with fixed lot mode or automatic lot calculation based on 7 predefined risk levels, dynamically adjusting position size according to account balance.

Key Features

-Fully automated XAUUSD trading system

-13 integrated trading strategies

-Advanced entry and trade management logic

-Maximum drawdown protection system

-NFP Friday filter

-Friday night protection

-Broker optimized presets





Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

• Recommended brokers: IC Markets RAW / RoboForex ECN / Fusion Markets Zero or any broker with ECN, RAW Spread or low spread conditions. Black Gamma includes optimized presets for different broker environments.

• Gold price quotation: Recommended broker with 2 decimal digits for XAUUSD for optimal performance.

• Minimum initial deposit: $400 with leverage 1:500.

• Recommended initial deposit: $1000 or higher with leverage 1:500 for more balanced risk management.

• Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500.

• Account type: Hedging account required. Black Gamma uses multi-position trade management and requires hedging mode.

• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) only.

• Trading timeframe: Any timeframe. The EA internally manages its own analysis timeframes.

• VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation. A stable VPS connection is strongly recommended to avoid interruptions during market activity.



