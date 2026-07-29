BlackGamma
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.2
- 激活: 5
Black Gamma is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) automatically using a multi-strategy system based on advanced market analysis, dynamic entry conditions and intelligent trade management.
The EA integrates 13 different trading strategies, combined into a single automated system designed to adapt to different market conditions and broker environments.
Black Gamma includes a flexible money management system with fixed lot mode or automatic lot calculation based on 7 predefined risk levels, dynamically adjusting position size according to account balance.
Key Features
-Fully automated XAUUSD trading system
-13 integrated trading strategies
-Advanced entry and trade management logic
-Maximum drawdown protection system
-NFP Friday filter
-Friday night protection
-Broker optimized presets
Minimum Requirements & Recommendations
• Recommended brokers: IC Markets RAW / RoboForex ECN / Fusion Markets Zero or any broker with ECN, RAW Spread or low spread conditions. Black Gamma includes optimized presets for different broker environments.
• Gold price quotation: Recommended broker with 2 decimal digits for XAUUSD for optimal performance.
• Minimum initial deposit: $400 with leverage 1:500.
• Recommended initial deposit: $1000 or higher with leverage 1:500 for more balanced risk management.
• Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500.
• Account type: Hedging account required. Black Gamma uses multi-position trade management and requires hedging mode.
• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) only.
• Trading timeframe: Any timeframe. The EA internally manages its own analysis timeframes.
• VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation. A stable VPS connection is strongly recommended to avoid interruptions during market activity.
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⚠️ Risk Warning
Trading on the financial markets involves a significant level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose, and ensure you fully understand the risks before using this Expert Advisor.