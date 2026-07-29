BlackGamma

Black Gamma EA MT5

Black Gamma is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) automatically using a multi-strategy system based on advanced market analysis, dynamic entry conditions and intelligent trade management.

The EA integrates 13 different trading strategies, combined into a single automated system designed to adapt to different market conditions and broker environments.

Black Gamma includes a flexible money management system with fixed lot mode or automatic lot calculation based on 7 predefined risk levels, dynamically adjusting position size according to account balance.

Key Features

-Fully automated XAUUSD trading system

-13 integrated trading strategies

-Advanced entry and trade management logic

-Maximum drawdown protection system

-NFP Friday filter

-Friday night protection

-Broker optimized presets


Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

Recommended brokers: IC Markets RAW / RoboForex ECN / Fusion Markets Zero or any broker with ECN, RAW Spread or low spread conditions. Black Gamma includes optimized presets for different broker environments.

Gold price quotation: Recommended broker with 2 decimal digits for XAUUSD for optimal performance.

Minimum initial deposit: $400 with leverage 1:500.

Recommended initial deposit: $1000 or higher with leverage 1:500 for more balanced risk management.

Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500.

Account type: Hedging account required. Black Gamma uses multi-position trade management and requires hedging mode.

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) only.

Trading timeframe: Any timeframe. The EA internally manages its own analysis timeframes.

VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation. A stable VPS connection is strongly recommended to avoid interruptions during market activity.

⚠️ Risk Warning

Trading on the financial markets involves a significant level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose, and ensure you fully understand the risks before using this Expert Advisor.
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Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Эксперты
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Эксперты
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
Эксперты
ORB Revolution — Советник MetaTrader 5 ORB Revolution — это профессиональный советник Opening Range Breakout (ORB) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для дисциплинированной автоматической торговли с контролем рисков . Созданный с учетом институциональных стандартов, этот инструмент делает акцент на сохранении капитала , повторяемом исполнении и прозрачной логике принятия решений — идеально подходит для серьезных трейдеров и участников проп-трейдинг челленджей. ORB Revolution полностью поддерживает
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
Эксперты
Прозрачная модель ценообразования.  Цена растёт с каждым этапом продаж. Следующий этап: $1500 . [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] Как работает Aero Aero — полностью автоматизированный советник для XAUUSD (Gold) , торгует в обе стороны на дневном графике. В основе — пробойная стратегия . Золото пробивает ключевые уровни почти каждый день — Aero определяет, какие из них статистически стоят сделки, и игнорирует остальные. Этот отбор делает kNN (k-ближайших соседей) — метод машин
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Price Action Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
Эксперты
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
VoltBreak
Svitlana Naukhatko
Эксперты
VoltBreak — это алгоритмический торговый советник, основанный на комбинации анализа ценовых аномалий («Ловля фитилей») и динамической волатильности (ATR). Советник ищет моменты, когда рынок тестирует уровень и терпит неудачу (ложный пробой), чтобы войти в сделку по направлению истинного импульса. Версия 1.04 оптимизирована для работы в режиме NETTING, с улучшенной системой управления рисками и защитой от ошибок исполнения ордеров. Логика стратегии Детекция ловушки (Wick Trap): EA анализирует
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Эксперты
Golden Tree является агрессивным мультицикловым скальпером, созданным для Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Каждый цикл независим . Он использует последовательность ордеров и имеет собственные TP и SL . Используется система мартингейла . Этот советник опирается на сильные повторения прошлого, чтобы открывать позиции и достигать высокого процента успеха . Очень важно прочитать блог перед началом. Минимальный депозит составляет 100 $ при кредитном плече 1:500. Система autolot включена . Рекомендую счёт 1:500 EC
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Эксперты
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
Swing Sniper EA
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (2)
Эксперты
Swing Sniper — Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor для MetaTrader 5 Swing Sniper — это советник Smart Money Concepts для MetaTrader 5, созданный для автоматизации дисциплинированной стратегии liquidity sweep с структурированным подтверждением , контролируемым риском и прозрачной логикой исполнения . EA не открывает сделки случайным образом и не использует grid , martingale или опасное усреднение. Вместо этого он следует строгой модели подтверждения, основанной на структуре swing , обнаружении li
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BlackSigma MT5 BlackSigma is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade the Forex market automatically using a multi-filter strategy based on price action and advanced entry and trade management rules. The EA includes a flexible money management system with either fixed lot mode or automatic lot calculation based on 7 predefined risk levels, dynamically adjusting position size according to account equity. Key Features Fully automated trading strategy Advanced trade management system F
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