Market Maker Signal Days MT5

Short Description 

Auto-marks high-probability reversal days directly on your chart — extremes, chain signals, CIB watchlist triggers, and Trade Day arrows, scored and color-coded in real time.

Built as a companion to the MARKET MAKER REVERSAL Scanner , this indicator shares the identical detection engine, scoring system, extreme hierarchy,
and context logic — synced 1:1 to the scanner 

WHO IS THIS FOR?
Traders studying or practising the Stacey Burke ACB methodology who want signal labels painted directly on their price chart — for live analysis, plan
building, and in particular for backtesting and trade review, where seeing the signal, its score, and what followed on subsequent bars is invaluable.

Full Description 

Turn your chart into a reversal-day scanner — no second window, no manual marking.

Signal Days On-Chart reads your price history and stamps every qualifying reversal setup straight onto the candle it belongs to — direction, timing, and a 1–5 star confidence score, all at a glance. Built for traders who track high/low-of-month and high/low-of-week reversal structure and want it visible the moment a bar closes.

Why traders use it

  • See it, don't calculate it. Every signal is labeled on the bar itself — no cross-referencing a separate panel or spreadsheet.
  • Score-ranked, not just flagged. Each setup carries a 1–5 star strength rating built from extreme location, signal type, and timing — filter out the noise with one input.
  • Chain signals stand out. High-conviction "chained" setups (extreme + close confirmation) are visually distinguished from single-factor signals.
  • CIB Watchlist built in. Closed in Breakout setups are tracked separately as forward-looking "in play" triggers, with their own extreme-only qualification rule.
  • Trade Day marker. A dedicated label + directional arrow highlights the day the setup is actually actionable — not just when it printed.
  • FDTM & Prior-Day-Close levels. Key intraday reference levels are drawn automatically, so your level-based context is on the chart without extra tools.
  • Fully skinnable. Four built-in themes (Gray / Dark / White / Custom) plus per-element color controls for every signal type, tier, and extreme marker.
  • Built to stay out of your way. Toggle signal rows, meter rows, arrows, and extension lines independently — show only what you trade.

Signal types detected

  • Inside Day
  • 3-Day Breakouts (3HC / 3LC)
  • CIB / Weekly CIB (Close in breakout)
  • FRD / FGD (fade setups)
  • Outside Day (Day 0)
  • Chain (multi-factor confirmed) signals

Works on any symbol and timeframe chart — signals are calculated from the Daily timeframe regardless of the chart you attach it to.

⚠️ This is a technical analysis and chart-marking tool. It does not place trades and does not guarantee results. Past patterns are not a guarantee of future performance — always combine with your own risk management.

⚙️ Input Parameters

General

Parameter Description
Color Theme Gray (MT4 default) / Dark / White / Custom
Lookback Number of daily bars scanned back for signals (default 60)
Min Strength Minimum star rating (1–5) required for a signal to display (default 3 = STRONG)

Signal Type Filters

Parameter Description
Show Inside Day Toggle Inside Day signals
Show 3-Day Breakout Toggle 3HC/3LC breakout signals
Show CIB Toggle Close in breakout signals
Show FGD/FRD Toggle fade-setup signals
Show Day 0 Toggle Outside Day signals
Show Chain Only Display only confirmed chain (multi-factor) signals
Check Monthly Include monthly extreme qualification
Check Weekly Include weekly extreme qualification

CIB Watchlist Logic

Parameter Description
CIB Extreme-Only Tradeable Require CIB signals to sit at a genuine extreme before scoring as directional
Show In-Play Triggers Draw non-extreme CIB setups as watchlist-only markers

Weekly Template

Parameter Description
Use Template Day Bonus Apply the Wed/Thu structural bonus to backside setups

Labels & Display

Parameter Description
Show Label Master switch for all on-bar text
Show Signal Row Display signal name / direction / timing row
Show Meter Row Display the score breakdown row
Show Arrows Show directional arrow glyphs
Show Ext Line Draw the close-price extension line
Show Meter Legacy alias for Show Meter Row

FDTM Levels

Parameter Description
Show FDTM Levels Draw First-Day-of-Trading-Month high/low levels
FDTM High/Low Color Line colors for FDTM levels
FDTM Style / Width Line style and thickness
FDTM Scan Bars How far back to search for the FDTM reference bar

Trade Day

Parameter Description
Show Trade Day Show the "Trade DAY" label on the actionable day
Show Trade Day Arrow Show a directional arrow at the Trade Day
Trade Day Font Size Label text size
Trade Day Buy/Sell/Neutral Color Colors by direction

Prior Day Close Line

Parameter Description
Show Prior Day Close Draw a stepped prior-close reference line
Prior Close Color / Style / Width Line appearance
Prior Close Scan Bars How many days back to draw

Fonts, Layout & Colors

Parameter Description
Font Size Base label text size
Below Bar Draw labels below the bar instead of above
Row Gap (ATR) Vertical spacing between stacked labels, in ATR units
Arrow Gap (ATR) Spacing between arrow glyphs and price
Max Stack Per Group Cap on stacked labels per bar before "+N more" collapses them
Buy / Sell / Watch / Wed / Chain / In-Play Color Per-signal-type colors
Tier 1–5 Color Colors for ALERT → ELITE confidence tiers
COM / HCOW / OW / HOM Color Extreme-marker colors

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Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
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SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
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