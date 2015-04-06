UT LinReg MT4 - Time-Structured Linear Regression Trend Sniper



Reverse Trend Following

Are fixed-value profit targets killing your profits? Have you ever caught a massive market move, only to lock in a small gain at a preset Take Profit (TP) level—missing out on a subsequent surge of thousands of points?

This system was developed to fully capture the wild volatility of Gold (XAUUSD) without leaving any "dead time" in the market.

It turns every wave—whether rising or falling—into profit.



■ Overview

This is the [Full Power Pro Version] of the objective, non-linear trend-following algorithm optimized for the unique volatility of Gold (XAUUSD).

All restrictions embedded in the Free Trial Version—such as the "Fixed 0.01 Lot Limit" and "Single Window Exit Braking"—have been entirely eliminated. The moment a straight momentum trend develops, the system executes 21H full-position holding throughout the overnight and early-morning sessions, milk-cropping the massive institutional waves of the Gold market to its absolute limits.

■ Real Verified Performance: Jan to July Walkforward & The Pro Potential

The underlying logic faced the most brutal Gold cycles of the year, carving a reliable, transparent path to maturity:

Initial Phase (Jan - Feb) : Flawlessly captured straightforward early-year trends, posting a highly stable, right-rising baseline with minimal dispersion.

Spring Phase (Feb - Mar) : Confronted the historic pre-breakout chop and intense full-retracement volatility. While experiencing a temporary drawdown valley, the logic maintained strict structural integrity.

Current Phase (Up to July Live) : To choke out these drawdowns, the upgraded "Core Window Entry Filter" and "Breakeven-Lock Trailing Stop Engine" entered full operation. By ignoring chaotic off-peak hours, the EA successfully turned the valley back towards the upside, marking complete structural resilience today.

With this Product Version, during the explosive trend-resumption phase following a drawdown valley, the dynamic lot-scaling engine base unleashes its full power. It strictly mitigates temporary operational overhead (SL) while geometrically multiplying your returns via compounding interest, unlocking the true rising equity curve.

■ Exclusive Core Features Unlocked in the Product Version:

Dynamic Lot Compounding Scaling (Base Money Management)

In contrast to rigid fixed-lot structures, this engine recalculates your scaling volume in milliseconds relative to your equity growth, optimizing asset efficiency. Complete Removal of Timeout Force-Exits (21H Full-Power Hold)

Eliminates the self-sabotaging code that forcefully cuts profitable positions at 20:00. Capital is dynamically shielded by the trailing stop while executing 21H complete profit harvesting. Total Parameter Configuration & Freedom

Allows manual input for the ATR Multiplier (mult), Linear Regression Length, precise SL/TP limits, and max allowed spread, enabling adaptive tuning as market volume shifts. Perpetual Sovereign License

Free from hard time-locks (such as the July 31, 2026 restriction) or execution barriers. Implemented to serve permanently as the alpha core of your portfolio.

Settings

Timeframe: H1

Symbol: XAUUSD

Prop Firm ($10,000)

Dynamic Percent: 0.2

Standard ($1,000)

Static Lot: 0.01