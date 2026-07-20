CopyByAnywhere

FastCopy Master Engine is a high-performance, low-latency trade copying solution designed for MT5. Built with native MQL5 code, it operates completely without external DLLs, ensuring maximum stability, security, and full compatibility with MQL5 Market standards.

Whether you manage multiple prop firm accounts, duplicate trades across signal accounts, or sync positions between local terminals, FastCopy offers seamless real-time execution.

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✨ KEY FEATURES
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• No DLL Required: 100% Native MQL5 implementation, fully compliant with MQL5 Market security guidelines.
• Ultra-Low Latency: Designed for rapid execution to minimize slippage on signal copying.
• Flexible Lot Sizing:
  - Fixed Lot Mode
  - Risk Percentage Mode
  - Multiplier / Proportional Mode
• Smart Filter System: Filter trades by Magic Number, Currency Pair, or custom Symbol Mappings (e.g., GOLD -> XAUUSD).
• Risk Control & Safety:
  - Stop Loss & Take Profit Synchronization
  - Max Drawdown Limit / Max Spread Protection
  - Partial Close Support
• Multi-Account Management: Supports Master to Slave and Slave from Master configurations seamlessly.

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⚙️ HOW TO SETUP
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1. Attach the EA in "Master Mode" to the source account chart.
2. Attach the EA in "Slave Mode" to the destination account chart.
3. Configure the lot management and symbol mapping settings according to your trading strategy.
4. Enable "AutoTrading" in your MT5 Terminal.

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🛡️ COMPLIANCE & SAFETY
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This product uses clean, robust native MQL5 architecture. No external DLL installation is required, making it safe, reliable, and easy to deploy on any standard VPS environment.

PM Get Server Coder

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News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
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