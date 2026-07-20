CopyByAnywhere

FastCopy Master Engine is a high-performance, low-latency trade copying solution designed for MT5. Built with native MQL5 code, it operates completely without external DLLs, ensuring maximum stability, security, and full compatibility with MQL5 Market standards.





Whether you manage multiple prop firm accounts, duplicate trades across signal accounts, or sync positions between local terminals, FastCopy offers seamless real-time execution.





===================================

✨ KEY FEATURES

===================================

• No DLL Required: 100% Native MQL5 implementation, fully compliant with MQL5 Market security guidelines.

• Ultra-Low Latency: Designed for rapid execution to minimize slippage on signal copying.

• Flexible Lot Sizing:

- Fixed Lot Mode

- Risk Percentage Mode

- Multiplier / Proportional Mode

• Smart Filter System: Filter trades by Magic Number, Currency Pair, or custom Symbol Mappings (e.g., GOLD -> XAUUSD).

• Risk Control & Safety:

- Stop Loss & Take Profit Synchronization

- Max Drawdown Limit / Max Spread Protection

- Partial Close Support

• Multi-Account Management: Supports Master to Slave and Slave from Master configurations seamlessly.





===================================

⚙️ HOW TO SETUP

===================================

1. Attach the EA in "Master Mode" to the source account chart.

2. Attach the EA in "Slave Mode" to the destination account chart.

3. Configure the lot management and symbol mapping settings according to your trading strategy.

4. Enable "AutoTrading" in your MT5 Terminal.





===================================

🛡️ COMPLIANCE & SAFETY

===================================