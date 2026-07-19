RangeFilter SL TP

Range Filter Pro MT5 Indicator

Range Filter Pro MT5 Indicator helps traders find strong Buy and Sell trends by removing market noise. It uses a smart Range Filter to reduce false signals and works well in trending markets.

The indicator shows Blue for Buy and Orange for Sell. It also displays an automatic Stop Loss line and 5 Take Profit (TP) levels for easier trade management.

Features

Smart Range Filter technology

Blue Buy & Orange Sell signals

Automatic Stop Loss line

5 Take Profit targets:

TP1: 250 Pips



TP2: 500 Pips



TP3: 800 Pips



TP4: 1200 Pips



TP5: 2000 Pips

Clean and easy-to-read chart

Benefits

Filters market noise

Reduces false signals

Finds trend continuation and reversals

Easy for beginners and professionals

Supports better risk management

Works on all timeframes

How to Use

Buy

Wait for the Blue line and Blue candle.

Open a Buy trade.

Place Stop Loss at the SL line.

Take profit at TP1–TP5.

Sell

Wait for the Orange line and Orange candle.

Open a Sell trade.

Place Stop Loss at the SL line.

Take profit at TP1–TP5.

Best Markets