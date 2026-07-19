Cartwright TrendTrace
- Indicators
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Martin KolarI am an independent developer of indicators and automated strategies for MetaTrader. I approach my work with the utmost precision and a strong focus on code quality to ensure that my tools are reliable and user-friendly. I have been active in the trading world for several years and regularly test
- Version: 1.30
- Activations: 5
You cannot watch every chart every second. And sometimes, by the time you notice that a market has changed direction, the move is already several candles ahead.
Cartwright TrendTrace helps you see confirmed changes as they happen — clearly, visually and without filling your chart with unnecessary tools.
The indicator transforms a standard moving average into a simple directional guide. The line turns blue when it is rising and red when it is falling. As soon as a change is confirmed on a closed candle, TrendTrace marks the turning point with an arrow and can notify you immediately.
See the Direction. Notice the Change.
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Blue line highlights rising movement
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Red line highlights falling movement
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Up-arrow marks the beginning of a confirmed rising segment
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Down-arrow marks the beginning of a confirmed falling segment
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Optional alerts notify you when the direction changes
Instead of repeatedly checking whether the moving average has started turning, you can recognize the current direction at a glance.
Built for Traders Who Do Not Want to Notice the Move Too Late
A trend change does not automatically mean that you should enter a trade. But it may be the moment when you want to look closer, check your setup and decide whether an opportunity is developing.
Cartwright TrendTrace gives you that visual prompt.
It can support:
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Trend-following entries
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Pullback and continuation setups
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Exit timing
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Multi-chart monitoring
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Scalping, intraday and swing-trading analysis
Confirmed on Closed Candles
Arrows and alerts are generated only after the relevant candle has closed. Once confirmed, historical arrows remain in place and do not repaint.
The line on the current open candle can still react to live price movement, giving you an immediate view of developing direction. A signal is committed only after the candle closes.
One Change. One Alert.
TrendTrace avoids repeated notifications from the same candle. Each confirmed directional change can trigger one alert, allowing you to react without unnecessary alert spam.
Choose between:
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Standard MetaTrader 5 popup alerts
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An optional custom WAV sound
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Alerts enabled or disabled at any time
Adapt It to Your Trading Style
Configure the indicator using familiar moving-average settings:
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Moving average period
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EMA, SMA, SMMA or LWMA
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Applied price
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Any symbol
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Any timeframe
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Netting and hedging accounts
Stop Discovering Trend Changes Several Candles Later
Attach Cartwright TrendTrace to your chart, choose your moving-average settings and let the direction remain visible.
Trace the trend. See the turn. Be ready when the market changes.
Cartwright TrendTrace is an analytical tool and does not predict future prices or guarantee profitable trades. Every signal should be evaluated within your own trading strategy and risk-management rules.