Cartwright TrendTrace

  • Indicators
  • Martin Kolar
    Martin Kolar

    Martin Kolar

    I am an independent developer of indicators and automated strategies for MetaTrader. I approach my work with the utmost precision and a strong focus on code quality to ensure that my tools are reliable and user-friendly. I have been active in the trading world for several years and regularly test
  • Version: 1.30
  • Activations: 5
The trend can change while you are looking somewhere else.

You cannot watch every chart every second. And sometimes, by the time you notice that a market has changed direction, the move is already several candles ahead.

Cartwright TrendTrace helps you see confirmed changes as they happen — clearly, visually and without filling your chart with unnecessary tools.

The indicator transforms a standard moving average into a simple directional guide. The line turns blue when it is rising and red when it is falling. As soon as a change is confirmed on a closed candle, TrendTrace marks the turning point with an arrow and can notify you immediately.

See the Direction. Notice the Change.

  • Blue line highlights rising movement

  • Red line highlights falling movement

  • Up-arrow marks the beginning of a confirmed rising segment

  • Down-arrow marks the beginning of a confirmed falling segment

  • Optional alerts notify you when the direction changes

Instead of repeatedly checking whether the moving average has started turning, you can recognize the current direction at a glance.

Built for Traders Who Do Not Want to Notice the Move Too Late

A trend change does not automatically mean that you should enter a trade. But it may be the moment when you want to look closer, check your setup and decide whether an opportunity is developing.

Cartwright TrendTrace gives you that visual prompt.

It can support:

  • Trend-following entries

  • Pullback and continuation setups

  • Exit timing

  • Multi-chart monitoring

  • Scalping, intraday and swing-trading analysis

Confirmed on Closed Candles

Arrows and alerts are generated only after the relevant candle has closed. Once confirmed, historical arrows remain in place and do not repaint.

The line on the current open candle can still react to live price movement, giving you an immediate view of developing direction. A signal is committed only after the candle closes.

One Change. One Alert.

TrendTrace avoids repeated notifications from the same candle. Each confirmed directional change can trigger one alert, allowing you to react without unnecessary alert spam.

Choose between:

  • Standard MetaTrader 5 popup alerts

  • An optional custom WAV sound

  • Alerts enabled or disabled at any time

Adapt It to Your Trading Style

Configure the indicator using familiar moving-average settings:

  • Moving average period

  • EMA, SMA, SMMA or LWMA

  • Applied price

  • Any symbol

  • Any timeframe

  • Netting and hedging accounts

Stop Discovering Trend Changes Several Candles Later

Attach Cartwright TrendTrace to your chart, choose your moving-average settings and let the direction remain visible.

Trace the trend. See the turn. Be ready when the market changes.

Cartwright TrendTrace is an analytical tool and does not predict future prices or guarantee profitable trades. Every signal should be evaluated within your own trading strategy and risk-management rules.


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Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Cartwright TrendTrace Classic
Martin Kolar
Indicators
The trend can change while your attention is focused elsewhere. And sometimes, by the time you notice that the market has changed direction, the move is already several candles ahead. Cartwright TrendTrace Classic makes the current direction and confirmed trend changes easy to recognize — clearly, visually and without filling your chart with unnecessary tools. The indicator transforms a standard moving average into a simple directional guide. The line turns blue when it is rising and red when it
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