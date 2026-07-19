Cartwright TrendTrace

  • Индикаторы
  • Martin Kolar
    Martin Kolar

    Martin Kolar

    Я независимый разработчик индикаторов и автоматических стратегий для MetaTrader. Я подхожу к работе с максимальной точностью и уделяю особое внимание качеству кода, чтобы мои инструменты были надёжными и удобными для пользователя. Уже несколько лет я работаю в сфере трейдинга и регулярно тестирую и
  • Версия: 1.30
  • Активации: 5
The trend can change while you are looking somewhere else.

You cannot watch every chart every second. And sometimes, by the time you notice that a market has changed direction, the move is already several candles ahead.

Cartwright TrendTrace helps you see confirmed changes as they happen — clearly, visually and without filling your chart with unnecessary tools.

The indicator transforms a standard moving average into a simple directional guide. The line turns blue when it is rising and red when it is falling. As soon as a change is confirmed on a closed candle, TrendTrace marks the turning point with an arrow and can notify you immediately.

See the Direction. Notice the Change.

  • Blue line highlights rising movement

  • Red line highlights falling movement

  • Up-arrow marks the beginning of a confirmed rising segment

  • Down-arrow marks the beginning of a confirmed falling segment

  • Optional alerts notify you when the direction changes

Instead of repeatedly checking whether the moving average has started turning, you can recognize the current direction at a glance.

Built for Traders Who Do Not Want to Notice the Move Too Late

A trend change does not automatically mean that you should enter a trade. But it may be the moment when you want to look closer, check your setup and decide whether an opportunity is developing.

Cartwright TrendTrace gives you that visual prompt.

It can support:

  • Trend-following entries

  • Pullback and continuation setups

  • Exit timing

  • Multi-chart monitoring

  • Scalping, intraday and swing-trading analysis

Confirmed on Closed Candles

Arrows and alerts are generated only after the relevant candle has closed. Once confirmed, historical arrows remain in place and do not repaint.

The line on the current open candle can still react to live price movement, giving you an immediate view of developing direction. A signal is committed only after the candle closes.

One Change. One Alert.

TrendTrace avoids repeated notifications from the same candle. Each confirmed directional change can trigger one alert, allowing you to react without unnecessary alert spam.

Choose between:

  • Standard MetaTrader 5 popup alerts

  • An optional custom WAV sound

  • Alerts enabled or disabled at any time

Adapt It to Your Trading Style

Configure the indicator using familiar moving-average settings:

  • Moving average period

  • EMA, SMA, SMMA or LWMA

  • Applied price

  • Any symbol

  • Any timeframe

  • Netting and hedging accounts

Stop Discovering Trend Changes Several Candles Later

Attach Cartwright TrendTrace to your chart, choose your moving-average settings and let the direction remain visible.

Trace the trend. See the turn. Be ready when the market changes.

Cartwright TrendTrace is an analytical tool and does not predict future prices or guarantee profitable trades. Every signal should be evaluated within your own trading strategy and risk-management rules.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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