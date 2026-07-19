FSB Volume OrderBlocks

5

This indicator is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) tool designed to identify Order Blocks (Supply and Demand zones) and filter them using Trading Volume and Market Volatility (ATR).


The Original code was a tradingview pinescript indicator that Mr.Mehdi Pirhayati shared for free. so I share this Metatrader5 Version of it for free too.


How It Works:

  1. Swing Detection: The indicator identifies valid market swing highs and lows based on your chosen SwingLength .

  2. Order Block Creation: When the price breaks a valid swing, the indicator marks the origin of that move as an Order Block (Bullish or Bearish).

  3. Volume Filtration: Each drawn box displays the total volume of the candles that formed the block, along with a percentage. This percentage highlights volume imbalances within the zone.

  4. Zone Invalidation: If the price breaks through an Order Block in the opposite direction (either by a wick or a candle close), the zone is considered "Mitigated" and stops extending into the future.

Key Input Parameters:

  • Show Invalidated: If true, historical (broken) zones will remain on the chart. If false, only fresh, untested Order Blocks are displayed, keeping your chart clean.

  • Ob End Method: Determines what invalidates a zone. Wick means any touch/penetration invalidates it, while Close requires the candle body to close beyond the zone.

  • Max Atr Mult: Prevents the drawing of absurdly massive zones. If a zone's width is larger than (ATR × this multiplier), it is ignored.

  • Swing Length: Higher values detect major structural Order Blocks. Lower values will detect minor, short-term zones.

  • Max Zones To Draw: The maximum number of Order Blocks kept on the chart. Increase this (e.g., 50 or 100) if you trade on lower timeframes like M5 and want more historical context.

  • Max Bars History: Limits the indicator to process only the last X candles (e.g., 5000). This optimizes CPU usage and prevents MetaTrader from freezing.

How to Trade Using This Indicator:

  • Buy Setup: Look for long entries when the price retraces into a Bullish Order Block (Green box) and shows signs of rejection. Place your Stop Loss just below the bottom of the box.

  • Sell Setup: Look for short entries when the price rallies into a Bearish Order Block (Red box) and shows rejection. Place your Stop Loss just above the top of the box


Reviews 1
traderspeed
539
traderspeed 2026.07.23 13:45 
 

Excelente ferramenta, muito obrigado por ser gratuita, mas gostaria de sugerir um "UP", alterar as cores para cores transparentes, ou colocar uma opção para que as cores fiquem translucidas.

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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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It is the MQL5 version of zero lag MACD that was available for MT4 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9993 Also there was a colored version of it here but it had some problems: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8703 I fixed the MT4 version which has 95 lines of code. It took me 5 days to write the MT5 version.(reading the logs and testing multiple times and finding out the difference of MT5 and MT4!) My first MQL5 version of this indicator had 400 lines of code but I optimized my own code again and n
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Indicators
This is the multi-time frame Fisher Divergence indicator for MetaTrader 4, with signal arrows and a Signals panel which is freely movable showing the last signals and their time in color. The indicator draws some lines based on signal time. On the time frames below H4, the indicator scans for H4 divergence signals and draws it on chart with thick trend lines, and also it draws arrows for them. And also it scans the current time frame and draws a line at divergence location and places signal arro
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Indicators
This is a multi timeframe indicator to show the direction of the trend in multiple timeframes. The calculations are based on some original indicators but with special settings that is working for years and in combination with some newer indicator formulas. The indicator has multiple arrows based on various timeframe signals so that user can clearly see which signal is for which timeframe. Also draws horizontal lines with different thickness settings and colors from various latest signals so that
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Utilities
This is a program in the form of an EA that attaches to a chart in MetaTrader 4. Then, by using API from Bittrex, Binance websites, it downloads the history of altcoins. By selecting a pair name, the EA automatically downloads all time frames history (Daily,H12,H4,H2,H1,M30,M15,M5,M3,M1) so there is no need to attach multiple EAs to different charts. You can select one pair from Bittrex and 4 pairs from Binance exchange with one running EA and create up to 15 timeframes for 5 different pairs. Th
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Farzin Sadeghi Bonjar
Indicators
This MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed for Intraday Institutional Volatility and Mean Reversion strategies . It visually isolates trading sessions, scales to true session price extremes, and anchors cumulative Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) streams to specific session opens. *** Set London and Newyork times based on your broker clock. the default is set based on brokers that are GMT+3. Usually in the next trading day or trading sessions Price tends to retest  the last session's Vwap and i
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traderspeed 2026.07.23 13:45 
 

Excelente ferramenta, muito obrigado por ser gratuita, mas gostaria de sugerir um "UP", alterar as cores para cores transparentes, ou colocar uma opção para que as cores fiquem translucidas.

Farzin Sadeghi Bonjar
7669
Reply from developer Farzin Sadeghi Bonjar 2026.07.24 09:08
hi, in mql5 there is no transparent object properties for obj_rectangles. I could code using ccanvas but its complicated when you modify the chart zoom the areas should be recreated. but in current version you can change the orderblock colors from the settings. you can use lighter colors such as lightgreen, or DarkSeaGreen, or DarkSalmon.
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