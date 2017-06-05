Fisher Divergence detector MultiTimeFrame MT4
- Indicators
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Farzin Sadeghi Bonjaryou can find more info about me on my linkedin profile : https://www.linkedin.com/in/farzinsb/
- Version: 805.282
- Updated: 12 June 2018
- Activations: 5
This is the multi-time frame Fisher Divergence indicator for MetaTrader 4, with signal arrows and a Signals panel which is freely movable showing the last signals and their time in color.
The indicator draws some lines based on signal time. On the time frames below H4, the indicator scans for H4 divergence signals and draws it on chart with thick trend lines, and also it draws arrows for them.
And also it scans the current time frame and draws a line at divergence location and places signal arrows. The thickness of the lines for current time frame is thin.
The indicator draws 2 types of divergence lines:
- Solid lines: strong signals (writing buy or sell in signal panel)
- Dash dot lines: Signals that need confirmation. (check your other indicators too) ( writing buy-wait or sell-wait words in signals panel.)
How To Use This Indicator
Set Fisher Period. Select if you want all candles to be scanned or only scan peaks in both candles and fisher oscillator.
I like the Signals syncing between M15 and H4 periods the most. But you can use it on every time frame you like.
When the H4 divergence shows buy or sell signals and M15 confirms it too, it will be a good trading signal.
When it shows buy-wait or sell-wait signals its a weak signal but you can check and take those trades too.
Also the signals panel can be moved freely or minimized so that it doesn't take too much space of your charts.
Never forget money management and do not trade over sized for your accounts.
Indicator Settings
- Fisher Period - default setting is 10.
- Scan mode - Scan all candles / or scan peaks only. Select if you want to scan all candles (more signals, less accurate) or scan only peaks when both indicator and oscillator show a peak (less signals, more accurate)
- Panel Width
- Panel Height
- Second_Column_Position
- Third_Column_Position
- Font_size
- AvailableFonts_SampleList: This is a sample list of available fonts on most of the systems that MetaTrader can use. Copy one of them in the next input field.
- Font_name: type the name of your favorite font to use in panel. For example: forte
- play_sound_alerts
- Sound_file - Place your sound.wav file in MetaTrader "Sounds" folder and write the file name here to use it for signals.
- Send_Email
- Display_Alert
- Send_Mobile_Alert
- Sell arrow color
- Buy arrow color
- CurrentTF_Sell_lines: the color of divergence line for current chart timeframe.
- CurrentTF_Buy_lines: the color of divergence line for current chart timeframe.
- H4_TF_Sell_lines: the color of divergence line for H4 timeframe.
- H4_TF_Buy_lines: the color of divergence line for H4 timeframe.
- PrintLogs: Print some additional logs in Experts tab (for troubleshooting only)
I absolutely love this indicator great for extra confirmation on my supply and demand strategy, reasonable price.