Candle Swing High and Low

Hello, Traders.





If you are a trader like me who believe strongly in price action like candlestick patterns, this is for you. This is a swing high and swing low candlestick indicator. This is one of the practice exercise on how to develop an indicator from my course on Udemy where I teaches how to develop indicators and Expert Advisors without having any basic knowledge. And I am glad to make it available here for free to every candlestick lovers.





I hope you will enjoy it. Please do not hesitate to request for any change you will like me to add to this project to make it better.





Happy Trading! Happy Automation!