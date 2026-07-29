Smart Chandelier Exit

Smart Chandelier Exit is an adaptive trailing-stop and trend-direction indicator. It plots a neon-glow stop line that follows price: emerald-green below price in an uptrend, crimson-red above price in a downtrend. The line only ever ratchets in the trend's favor, never against it, so it doubles as a mechanical stop-loss and a trend-state signal.

What makes it "smart" is the built-in Pearson R trend-quality filter. A raw stop line tells you WHERE the stop is; the Pearson R engine tells you HOW GOOD the current trend actually is (strong, moderate, weak, or just ranging noise). Both are shown together on a compact on-chart panel, along with rolling statistics that separate genuine trend flips from short-lived "fake" flips.

The indicator is non-repainting: the stop line is computed on closed bars with a one-directional ratchet, alerts fire only on a closed bar, and flip arrows are confirmed after a fixed number of bars (so an arrow never appears and then disappears). What you see in history is what you would have seen live.

What you see on the chart

1. Neon glow stop lines

The active stop direction is rendered as three stacked lines for a premium neon-glow look:

Outer glow (width 5, very faint) — background halo

Inner glow (width 3, medium) — mid corona

Core line (width 1, bright) — the precise stop level

Color shifts automatically with the Pearson R regime:

Bright Emerald — Strong UP

Soft Green — Moderate UP

Amber — Weak trend

Cool Gray — Ranging / no trend

Soft Red — Moderate DOWN

Bright Crimson — Strong DOWN

Only the ACTIVE direction's glow is shown. The passive side (inactive stop) is completely hidden so the chart stays clean.

2. Fill band (shadow zone)

A subtle shaded band approximately 0.4 × ATR wide hugs the active stop line: a dark green shadow below the bullish stop line, a dark red shadow above the bearish stop line. This gives an instant visual depth cue showing where the "danger zone" is relative to the current price.

3. Flip arrows (optional, InpShowFlips)

Green up-arrow below the bar: confirmed flip to bullish.

Red down-arrow above the bar: confirmed flip to bearish.

Arrows are drawn only AFTER the flip has maintained its direction continuously for InpFakeFlipBars bars. This deliberate confirmation delay filters out flips that reverse intra-window, guaranteeing the arrow is non-repainting.

Arrow width encodes trend quality at the moment of the flip, using the same Pearson R thresholds as the panel: 3px when |R| ≥ InpRStrongLevel, 2px when |R| ≥ InpRModerateLevel, 1px otherwise. A small R-value label is printed next to each arrow for the exact reading.

There is no Pearson R threshold for whether an arrow appears. Any flip that survives the InpFakeFlipBars confirmation window gets an arrow, even during a RANGING regime. Width and the R label are the only cues to flip quality; a thin arrow is still a real, confirmed flip, just a lower-confidence one. Combine it with the Regime row and the Fake Flips thermometer before trusting it.

Any flip that survives the InpFakeFlipBars confirmation window gets an arrow, even during a RANGING regime. Width and the R label are the only cues to flip quality; a thin arrow is still a real, confirmed flip, just a lower-confidence one. Combine it with the Regime row and the Fake Flips thermometer before trusting it. Arrows always alternate: bullish, bearish, bullish, and so on. If an opposite flip in between was tagged FAKE and therefore never drawn, the confirmed direction never visibly left the previous side, so the next same-way flip is a duplicate rather than a new signal and no second arrow is drawn. Nothing is lost by this: the flip is still present in the Direction buffer that EAs read, and it still counts towards the Fake Flips percentage on the panel.

bullish, bearish, bullish, and so on. If an opposite flip in between was tagged FAKE and therefore never drawn, the confirmed direction never visibly left the previous side, so the next same-way flip is a duplicate rather than a new signal and no second arrow is drawn. Nothing is lost by this: the flip is still present in the Direction buffer that EAs read, and it still counts towards the Fake Flips percentage on the panel. Only the most recent InpMaxArrows arrows are kept on the chart. As new ones are confirmed, the oldest are removed. This is intentional: thousands of chart objects would slow the terminal down, and arrows far back in history carry no decision value. Set InpMaxArrows to 0 to keep every arrow.

4. Info panel (optional, InpShowPanel)

A premium on-chart dashboard placed in the corner selected by InpPanelCorner, offset by InpCornerX / InpCornerY pixels. It features:

Drop shadow for visual depth

Colored 3px left-edge accent bars on each section header

Two-column layout (label left, value right) for instant scanning

Large values and small labels — Bloomberg terminal style

Pulsing LIVE badge that blinks on every calculation tick

The panel, row by row

SETUP

Pearson R — the correlation coefficient between price and time over the last InpRPeriod bars, range −1.0 to +1.0. Near +1.0 is a clean straight-line uptrend, near −1.0 a clean downtrend, near 0.0 no linear trend at all.

— the correlation coefficient between price and time over the last InpRPeriod bars, range −1.0 to +1.0. Near +1.0 is a clean straight-line uptrend, near −1.0 a clean downtrend, near 0.0 no linear trend at all. Strength bar — a 10-segment block bar showing the absolute magnitude of Pearson R. R = 0.85 fills 8 of 10 segments; R = 0.05 leaves it empty.

— a 10-segment block bar showing the absolute magnitude of Pearson R. R = 0.85 fills 8 of 10 segments; R = 0.05 leaves it empty. Regime — a plain-language label derived from |R|: Strong UP / DOWN at or above InpRStrongLevel (default 0.7), Moderate UP / DOWN at or above InpRModerateLevel (default 0.5), Weak at or above 0.3, and RANGING below 0.3.

— a plain-language label derived from |R|: Strong UP / DOWN at or above InpRStrongLevel (default 0.7), Moderate UP / DOWN at or above InpRModerateLevel (default 0.5), Weak at or above 0.3, and RANGING below 0.3. ATR Base — the period and multiplier the stop was drawn with, echoed so you can see the active configuration at a glance.

EXECUTION

Direction — BULLISH when the green long stop is active, BEARISH when the red short stop is active.

— BULLISH when the green long stop is active, BEARISH when the red short stop is active. Stop Level — the exact price of the currently active stop line at full symbol precision. This is the number you would place a stop order at.

— the exact price of the currently active stop line at full symbol precision. This is the number you would place a stop order at. Distance — how far that stop sits from the current price, in pips, points or raw price (see Distance Unit), plus the same distance expressed in ATR units. On short trades the spread is added to the price first, because the close is the Bid while a short stop is triggered on the Ask.

Two different "R" readings on this panel: the "R" inside Distance is the stop distance measured in ATR units (a risk unit); the "Pearson R" row is the correlation coefficient of price versus time (a trend-quality score). They are unrelated.

INSIGHTS

Fake Flips — of the last 50 direction flips, the share that reversed again within InpFakeFlipBars bars. A high reading warns that the current instrument and timeframe are producing unreliable flips and that a fresh flip deserves less confidence.

— of the last 50 direction flips, the share that reversed again within InpFakeFlipBars bars. A high reading warns that the current instrument and timeframe are producing unreliable flips and that a fresh flip deserves less confidence. Risk thermometer — the same percentage as a 10-segment bar with a label: LOW below 20%, MED 20–40%, HIGH above 40%.

— the same percentage as a 10-segment bar with a label: LOW below 20%, MED 20–40%, HIGH above 40%. Bars Since — how many bars have passed since the current direction began. A direction only a few bars old has not yet cleared the fake-flip window; a long-running one has already proven itself.

How direction and the stop are computed

Long stop = highest-high (Lookback) − ATR × Multiplier

Short stop = lowest-low (Lookback) + ATR × Multiplier

The active long stop only moves up; the active short stop only moves down (one-directional ratchet).

Direction flips to UP when the close crosses above the short stop, and to DOWN when the close crosses below the long stop. Only the stop for the current direction is plotted; the other is hidden.

How the glow is rendered

The single stop value is drawn using three separate plot lines stacked at identical price levels — a 5px outer halo, a 3px mid corona, and a sharp 1px core. The core uses MQL5's DRAW_COLOR_LINE mode, which assigns an individual color to every bar from the 6-color regime palette listed above. The two glow layers follow the current regime hue, and because the inactive direction is set to an empty value, the glow only appears on bars where its direction is active.

The two glow layers and the fill band start on the second bar of a direction run, while the 1px core line is drawn from the first bar. The reason is readability: price sometimes closes a hair past the stop and recovers on the very next bar. That is a genuine one-bar stop-out and the core line still marks it, but without this rule it would also paint a wide 5px halo and a band of the opposite color across the chart for a single bar — which reads as a glitch rather than as information. The test only looks one bar backwards, so no closed bar ever changes afterwards and the non-repainting guarantee is unaffected. In practice the only visible effect on a normal trend is that its halo begins one bar after its core line.

The fill band sits between the active stop and a level 0.4 × ATR beyond it — below the line in an uptrend, above it in a downtrend — which gives the correct directional shading automatically.

Automated trading (EA integration)

The indicator exposes two hidden data buffers designed for EA developers to read via iCustom:

Buffer 10 (CE Direction) — returns 1 for Bullish (long stop active) and −1 for Bearish (short stop active).

(CE Direction) — returns 1 for Bullish (long stop active) and −1 for Bearish (short stop active). Buffer 11 (CE Pearson R) — returns the exact Pearson R correlation value, −1.0 to +1.0.

By reading these buffers an EA can execute on direction flips while filtering out weak signals where |R| is low.

Input parameters

Group Parameter Default Description CE Parameters ATR Period 22 ATR period used to size the stop distance Lookback 22 Bars used for the highest-high / lowest-low the stop is measured from ATR Multiplier 3.0 Larger = wider stop, fewer flips Pearson R (Trend Quality) R Period 22 Lookback for the price-vs-time correlation Strong Level 0.7 |R| at or above this = "Strong" regime Moderate Level 0.5 |R| at or above this = "Moderate" regime (the Weak floor is fixed at 0.3) Fake Flip Detection Fake Flip Bars 5 A flip reversing within this many bars is tagged FAKE; also the arrow confirmation delay Performance & Limits Max Bars 5000 Max bars processed on calculation (0 = all history). Bars older than this window are left blank — no glow line or fill band is drawn there. Raise it to study older history, at the cost of a slower first load Max Arrows 100 Max flip arrows kept on the chart (0 = all). Older arrow objects are removed automatically to prevent render lag Visual Show Panel true Show/hide the info panel Show Flips true Show/hide the confirmed flip arrows Panel Corner Top Left Top Left / Top Right / Bottom Left / Bottom Right Panel Theme Dark Obsidian Dark Obsidian (gold accent) / Cyberpunk Neon (cyan) / Midnight Blue (azure) Corner X / Y 20 / 20 Panel offset from the selected corner, in pixels Distance Unit Auto Auto = pips for Forex; for indices, crypto and shares the raw price difference is shown instead, because MT5 points are misleading on those instruments. Can be forced to Pip or Point Alerts Alert On Flip false Pop-up alert on a confirmed direction flip (closed bar) Push On Flip false Push notification to the MetaTrader mobile app; can be enabled independently of pop-up alerts and requires a MetaQuotes ID configured in the terminal Mail On Flip false Email alert on a confirmed direction flip

Suggested use

Trend direction / bias — trade in the direction of the active glow line. A bullish green glow means look for longs; a bearish red glow means look for shorts.

— trade in the direction of the active glow line. A bullish green glow means look for longs; a bearish red glow means look for shorts. Regime quality — prefer signals when the panel reads Strong or Moderate in the trade direction. The strength bar gives a fast visual read.

— prefer signals when the panel reads Strong or Moderate in the trade direction. The strength bar gives a fast visual read. Trailing stop — use the core stop line as a mechanical stop that never loosens.

— use the core stop line as a mechanical stop that never loosens. Flip trust — read the Fake Flips thermometer together with the Regime row. A low thermometer plus a Regime that has turned in the direction of the new flip is the supportive combination; a HIGH thermometer, or a Regime still showing RANGING, is the warning combination.

— read the Fake Flips thermometer together with the Regime row. A low thermometer plus a Regime that has turned in the direction of the new flip is the supportive combination; a HIGH thermometer, or a Regime still showing RANGING, is the warning combination. Bars Since counter — a fresh flip has not cleared the fake-flip window yet, so hold back until the count exceeds Fake Flip Bars before acting.

Works on any symbol and timeframe. Default parameters (22 / 22 / 3.0) are a classic starting point; tune the ATR multiplier and lookback to the volatility of your instrument and timeframe.

This is an indicator for analysis and decision support. It does not place trades. Always test thoroughly before using any tool in live trading. Trading involves risk.