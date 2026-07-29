Smart Chandelier Exit

5

Smart Chandelier Exit

Smart Chandelier Exit is an adaptive trailing-stop and trend-direction indicator. It plots a neon-glow stop line that follows price: emerald-green below price in an uptrend, crimson-red above price in a downtrend. The line only ever ratchets in the trend's favor, never against it, so it doubles as a mechanical stop-loss and a trend-state signal.

What makes it "smart" is the built-in Pearson R trend-quality filter. A raw stop line tells you WHERE the stop is; the Pearson R engine tells you HOW GOOD the current trend actually is (strong, moderate, weak, or just ranging noise). Both are shown together on a compact on-chart panel, along with rolling statistics that separate genuine trend flips from short-lived "fake" flips.

The indicator is non-repainting: the stop line is computed on closed bars with a one-directional ratchet, alerts fire only on a closed bar, and flip arrows are confirmed after a fixed number of bars (so an arrow never appears and then disappears). What you see in history is what you would have seen live.

What you see on the chart

1. Neon glow stop lines
The active stop direction is rendered as three stacked lines for a premium neon-glow look:

  • Outer glow (width 5, very faint) — background halo
  • Inner glow (width 3, medium) — mid corona
  • Core line (width 1, bright) — the precise stop level

Color shifts automatically with the Pearson R regime:

  • Bright Emerald — Strong UP
  • Soft Green — Moderate UP
  • Amber — Weak trend
  • Cool Gray — Ranging / no trend
  • Soft Red — Moderate DOWN
  • Bright Crimson — Strong DOWN

Only the ACTIVE direction's glow is shown. The passive side (inactive stop) is completely hidden so the chart stays clean.

2. Fill band (shadow zone)
A subtle shaded band approximately 0.4 × ATR wide hugs the active stop line: a dark green shadow below the bullish stop line, a dark red shadow above the bearish stop line. This gives an instant visual depth cue showing where the "danger zone" is relative to the current price.

3. Flip arrows (optional, InpShowFlips)

  • Green up-arrow below the bar: confirmed flip to bullish.
  • Red down-arrow above the bar: confirmed flip to bearish.
  • Arrows are drawn only AFTER the flip has maintained its direction continuously for InpFakeFlipBars bars. This deliberate confirmation delay filters out flips that reverse intra-window, guaranteeing the arrow is non-repainting.
  • Arrow width encodes trend quality at the moment of the flip, using the same Pearson R thresholds as the panel: 3px when |R| ≥ InpRStrongLevel, 2px when |R| ≥ InpRModerateLevel, 1px otherwise. A small R-value label is printed next to each arrow for the exact reading.
  • There is no Pearson R threshold for whether an arrow appears. Any flip that survives the InpFakeFlipBars confirmation window gets an arrow, even during a RANGING regime. Width and the R label are the only cues to flip quality; a thin arrow is still a real, confirmed flip, just a lower-confidence one. Combine it with the Regime row and the Fake Flips thermometer before trusting it.
  • Arrows always alternate: bullish, bearish, bullish, and so on. If an opposite flip in between was tagged FAKE and therefore never drawn, the confirmed direction never visibly left the previous side, so the next same-way flip is a duplicate rather than a new signal and no second arrow is drawn. Nothing is lost by this: the flip is still present in the Direction buffer that EAs read, and it still counts towards the Fake Flips percentage on the panel.
  • Only the most recent InpMaxArrows arrows are kept on the chart. As new ones are confirmed, the oldest are removed. This is intentional: thousands of chart objects would slow the terminal down, and arrows far back in history carry no decision value. Set InpMaxArrows to 0 to keep every arrow.

4. Info panel (optional, InpShowPanel)
A premium on-chart dashboard placed in the corner selected by InpPanelCorner, offset by InpCornerX / InpCornerY pixels. It features:

  • Drop shadow for visual depth
  • Colored 3px left-edge accent bars on each section header
  • Two-column layout (label left, value right) for instant scanning
  • Large values and small labels — Bloomberg terminal style
  • Pulsing LIVE badge that blinks on every calculation tick

The panel, row by row

SETUP

  • Pearson R — the correlation coefficient between price and time over the last InpRPeriod bars, range −1.0 to +1.0. Near +1.0 is a clean straight-line uptrend, near −1.0 a clean downtrend, near 0.0 no linear trend at all.
  • Strength bar — a 10-segment block bar showing the absolute magnitude of Pearson R. R = 0.85 fills 8 of 10 segments; R = 0.05 leaves it empty.
  • Regime — a plain-language label derived from |R|: Strong UP / DOWN at or above InpRStrongLevel (default 0.7), Moderate UP / DOWN at or above InpRModerateLevel (default 0.5), Weak at or above 0.3, and RANGING below 0.3.
  • ATR Base — the period and multiplier the stop was drawn with, echoed so you can see the active configuration at a glance.

EXECUTION

  • Direction — BULLISH when the green long stop is active, BEARISH when the red short stop is active.
  • Stop Level — the exact price of the currently active stop line at full symbol precision. This is the number you would place a stop order at.
  • Distance — how far that stop sits from the current price, in pips, points or raw price (see Distance Unit), plus the same distance expressed in ATR units. On short trades the spread is added to the price first, because the close is the Bid while a short stop is triggered on the Ask.

Two different "R" readings on this panel: the "R" inside Distance is the stop distance measured in ATR units (a risk unit); the "Pearson R" row is the correlation coefficient of price versus time (a trend-quality score). They are unrelated.

INSIGHTS

  • Fake Flips — of the last 50 direction flips, the share that reversed again within InpFakeFlipBars bars. A high reading warns that the current instrument and timeframe are producing unreliable flips and that a fresh flip deserves less confidence.
  • Risk thermometer — the same percentage as a 10-segment bar with a label: LOW below 20%, MED 20–40%, HIGH above 40%.
  • Bars Since — how many bars have passed since the current direction began. A direction only a few bars old has not yet cleared the fake-flip window; a long-running one has already proven itself.

How direction and the stop are computed

  • Long stop = highest-high (Lookback) − ATR × Multiplier
  • Short stop = lowest-low (Lookback) + ATR × Multiplier
  • The active long stop only moves up; the active short stop only moves down (one-directional ratchet).
  • Direction flips to UP when the close crosses above the short stop, and to DOWN when the close crosses below the long stop. Only the stop for the current direction is plotted; the other is hidden.

How the glow is rendered

The single stop value is drawn using three separate plot lines stacked at identical price levels — a 5px outer halo, a 3px mid corona, and a sharp 1px core. The core uses MQL5's DRAW_COLOR_LINE mode, which assigns an individual color to every bar from the 6-color regime palette listed above. The two glow layers follow the current regime hue, and because the inactive direction is set to an empty value, the glow only appears on bars where its direction is active.

The two glow layers and the fill band start on the second bar of a direction run, while the 1px core line is drawn from the first bar. The reason is readability: price sometimes closes a hair past the stop and recovers on the very next bar. That is a genuine one-bar stop-out and the core line still marks it, but without this rule it would also paint a wide 5px halo and a band of the opposite color across the chart for a single bar — which reads as a glitch rather than as information. The test only looks one bar backwards, so no closed bar ever changes afterwards and the non-repainting guarantee is unaffected. In practice the only visible effect on a normal trend is that its halo begins one bar after its core line.

The fill band sits between the active stop and a level 0.4 × ATR beyond it — below the line in an uptrend, above it in a downtrend — which gives the correct directional shading automatically.

Automated trading (EA integration)

The indicator exposes two hidden data buffers designed for EA developers to read via iCustom:

  • Buffer 10 (CE Direction) — returns 1 for Bullish (long stop active) and −1 for Bearish (short stop active).
  • Buffer 11 (CE Pearson R) — returns the exact Pearson R correlation value, −1.0 to +1.0.

By reading these buffers an EA can execute on direction flips while filtering out weak signals where |R| is low.

Input parameters

Group Parameter Default Description
CE Parameters ATR Period 22 ATR period used to size the stop distance
Lookback 22 Bars used for the highest-high / lowest-low the stop is measured from
ATR Multiplier 3.0 Larger = wider stop, fewer flips
Pearson R (Trend Quality) R Period 22 Lookback for the price-vs-time correlation
Strong Level 0.7 |R| at or above this = "Strong" regime
Moderate Level 0.5 |R| at or above this = "Moderate" regime (the Weak floor is fixed at 0.3)
Fake Flip Detection Fake Flip Bars 5 A flip reversing within this many bars is tagged FAKE; also the arrow confirmation delay
Performance & Limits Max Bars 5000 Max bars processed on calculation (0 = all history). Bars older than this window are left blank — no glow line or fill band is drawn there. Raise it to study older history, at the cost of a slower first load
Max Arrows 100 Max flip arrows kept on the chart (0 = all). Older arrow objects are removed automatically to prevent render lag
Visual Show Panel true Show/hide the info panel
Show Flips true Show/hide the confirmed flip arrows
Panel Corner Top Left Top Left / Top Right / Bottom Left / Bottom Right
Panel Theme Dark Obsidian Dark Obsidian (gold accent) / Cyberpunk Neon (cyan) / Midnight Blue (azure)
Corner X / Y 20 / 20 Panel offset from the selected corner, in pixels
Distance Unit Auto Auto = pips for Forex; for indices, crypto and shares the raw price difference is shown instead, because MT5 points are misleading on those instruments. Can be forced to Pip or Point
Alerts Alert On Flip false Pop-up alert on a confirmed direction flip (closed bar)
Push On Flip false Push notification to the MetaTrader mobile app; can be enabled independently of pop-up alerts and requires a MetaQuotes ID configured in the terminal
Mail On Flip false Email alert on a confirmed direction flip

Suggested use

  • Trend direction / bias — trade in the direction of the active glow line. A bullish green glow means look for longs; a bearish red glow means look for shorts.
  • Regime quality — prefer signals when the panel reads Strong or Moderate in the trade direction. The strength bar gives a fast visual read.
  • Trailing stop — use the core stop line as a mechanical stop that never loosens.
  • Flip trust — read the Fake Flips thermometer together with the Regime row. A low thermometer plus a Regime that has turned in the direction of the new flip is the supportive combination; a HIGH thermometer, or a Regime still showing RANGING, is the warning combination.
  • Bars Since counter — a fresh flip has not cleared the fake-flip window yet, so hold back until the count exceeds Fake Flip Bars before acting.

Works on any symbol and timeframe. Default parameters (22 / 22 / 3.0) are a classic starting point; tune the ATR multiplier and lookback to the volatility of your instrument and timeframe.

This is an indicator for analysis and decision support. It does not place trades. Always test thoroughly before using any tool in live trading. Trading involves risk.


Reviews 3
Agson Gonçalves
65
Agson Gonçalves 2026.08.07 11:29 
 

Quero parabenizar o desenvolvedor do Smart Chandelier Exit. Depois de utilizá-lo no mercado Forex, posso dizer que é uma ferramenta extremamente eficiente. A leitura da tendência é clara, os sinais são consistentes e o painel com informações como regime de mercado, nível de stop e qualidade dos sinais ajuda muito na tomada de decisão. Além disso, o indicador é visualmente limpo e intuitivo, facilitando o gerenciamento das operações. Na minha experiência, foi um dos melhores indicadores que já utilizei. Meus parabéns pelo excelente trabalho e pela dedicação em criar uma ferramenta tão útil para traders.

lisi 7887
1815
lisi 7887 2026.07.31 15:28 
 

Fire!!!

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Agson Gonçalves
65
Agson Gonçalves 2026.08.07 11:29 
 

Quero parabenizar o desenvolvedor do Smart Chandelier Exit. Depois de utilizá-lo no mercado Forex, posso dizer que é uma ferramenta extremamente eficiente. A leitura da tendência é clara, os sinais são consistentes e o painel com informações como regime de mercado, nível de stop e qualidade dos sinais ajuda muito na tomada de decisão. Além disso, o indicador é visualmente limpo e intuitivo, facilitando o gerenciamento das operações. Na minha experiência, foi um dos melhores indicadores que já utilizei. Meus parabéns pelo excelente trabalho e pela dedicação em criar uma ferramenta tão útil para traders.

Bugra Kaan Yildirim
514
Reply from developer Bugra Kaan Yildirim 2026.08.07 12:48
Thank you very much for taking the time to share such detailed and thoughtful feedback. It is especially rewarding for us to hear that the trend analysis, signal consistency, market regime information, stop levels, and overall interface are contributing positively to your trading decisions. Feedback like this motivates us to continue refining our tools and developing even more effective solutions for traders. We truly appreciate your trust, support, and kind words. Best regards,
Algoteknik Team
lisi 7887
1815
lisi 7887 2026.07.31 15:28 
 

Fire!!!

Bugra Kaan Yildirim
514
Reply from developer Bugra Kaan Yildirim 2026.08.07 12:49
Love the energy! Thank you for your support! Algoteknik Team
mehmetmrt73
62
mehmetmrt73 2026.07.30 02:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bugra Kaan Yildirim
514
Reply from developer Bugra Kaan Yildirim 2026.07.30 06:56
Thank you for such a thoughtful review. You’ve described exactly what we set out to achieve: not only showing where the trailing stop is, but also helping traders judge whether the underlying trend is strong enough to trust. We’re especially pleased that you find the panel informative without cluttering the chart or tiring the eyes. We hope it continues to support your trading decisions as you spend more time with it, and we’d be glad to hear your feedback after further use. Thank you for choosing AlgoTeknik | Smart Chandelier Exit!
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