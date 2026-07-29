Smart Chandelier Exit

Smart Chandelier Exit is an adaptive trailing-stop and trend-direction indicator. It plots a multi-layer ratchet stop line that follows price: green below price in an uptrend, red above price in a downtrend. The line only ever ratchets in the trend's favor, never against it, so it doubles as a mechanical trailing stop and a clear trend-state signal.

What makes it smart is the built-in Pearson R trend-quality filter. A raw stop line tells you where the stop is; the Pearson R engine tells you how strong the current trend actually is (strong, moderate, weak, or ranging noise). Both are shown together on a compact on-chart panel, along with rolling statistics that separate genuine trend flips from short-lived fake flips.

The indicator is non-repainting: the stop line is computed on closed bars with a one-directional ratchet, alerts fire only on a closed bar, and flip arrows are confirmed after a fixed number of bars so an arrow never appears and then disappears. What you see in history is what you would have seen live.

What You See on the Chart

Layered Glow Stop Lines

The active stop direction is rendered using layered glow rendering consisting of an outer background halo, an inner mid corona, and a sharp core line marking the precise stop level. Line colors shift automatically across six market regimes based on Pearson R trend quality: Bright Emerald for Strong UP, Soft Green for Moderate UP, Amber for Weak trends, Cool Gray for RANGING markets, Soft Red for Moderate DOWN, and Bright Crimson for Strong DOWN. Only the active stop direction is drawn, leaving the inactive side hidden to keep the chart clean.

Fill Band Shadow Zone

A subtle shaded volatility band approximately 0.4 × ATR wide hugs the active stop line. A dark green shadow appears below the bullish stop line and a dark red shadow appears above the bearish stop line, providing an instant visual cue of the danger zone relative to price.

Confirmed Flip Arrows

Confirmed direction flips can be marked on the chart with green up-arrows below bullish flip bars and red down-arrows above bearish flip bars. Arrows are rendered only after a flip maintains its direction continuously for Fake Flip Bars, guaranteeing non-repainting behavior. Arrow width encodes trend quality at the flip moment, with a small numerical Pearson R label printed next to each arrow. Arrows always alternate between bullish and bearish signals.

Info Dashboard Panel

An optional Bloomberg-style on-chart panel is displayed in the selected chart corner. It provides section header accents, a two-column grid layout, and a live calculation indicator.

Panel and Indicator Readouts

Setup Section

Pearson R measures the correlation coefficient between price and time over the last R Period bars on a scale of −1.0 to +1.0. Strength Bar displays absolute correlation magnitude across 10 segments. Regime converts correlation into plain-language classifications (Strong, Moderate, Weak, RANGING). ATR Base echoes the active ATR period and multiplier settings.

Execution Section

Direction shows current active status (BULLISH or BEARISH). Stop Level shows the exact price of the active stop line at full symbol precision. Distance displays the gap between price and stop in price units and ATR multiples.

Insights Section

Fake Flips shows the share of recent flips that reversed within the confirmation window over a 50-flip sample. Risk Thermometer converts this percentage into a 10-segment risk gauge (LOW below 20%, MED 20–40%, HIGH above 40%). Bars Since tracks how many bars have passed since the active direction began.

Calculation Mechanics & EA Integration

Long stops sit at highest-high minus ATR multiplied by Multiplier, while short stops sit at lowest-low plus ATR multiplied by Multiplier. The indicator exposes two hidden data buffers for EA developers via iCustom: Buffer 10 returns direction (+1 for Bullish, −1 for Bearish), and Buffer 11 returns the raw Pearson R correlation coefficient.

Input Parameters Reference

CE Parameters

InpATRPeriod: Default 22. ATR period used to size the stop distance.

InpLookback: Default 22. Bars used for highest-high / lowest-low calculation.

InpMultiplier: Default 3.0. ATR multiplier; larger values produce wider stops and fewer flips.

Pearson R (Trend Quality)

InpRPeriod: Default 22. Lookback period for price-versus-time correlation.

InpRStrongLevel: Default 0.7. Correlation threshold at or above which regime reads Strong.

InpRModerateLevel: Default 0.5. Correlation threshold at or above which regime reads Moderate.

Fake Flip Detection

InpFakeFlipBars: Default 5. Window length in bars within which a flip reversal is tagged fake.

Performance & Limits

InpMaxBars: Default 5000. Maximum historical bars processed (0 = all history).

InpMaxArrows: Default 100. Maximum flip arrows retained on chart (0 = unlimited).

Visual & Panel

InpShowPanel: Default true. Toggles info dashboard display.

InpShowFlips: Default true. Toggles confirmed flip arrows.

InpPanelCorner: Default Top Left. Anchor corner for info panel.

InpPanelTheme: Default Dark Obsidian. Visual color theme.

InpCornerX / InpCornerY: Default 20 / 20. Panel pixel offset.

InpDistanceUnit: Default Auto. Units for distance readout (Auto, Pips, Points).

Alerts

InpAlertOnFlip: Default false. Popup alerts on confirmed flips.

InpPushOnFlip: Default false. Mobile push notifications.

InpMailOnFlip: Default false. Email alerts.

Suggested Use & Disclaimer

Trade in the direction of the active glow line: green for longs, red for shorts.

Confirm signal quality when the panel displays Strong or Moderate regime status.

Use the ratchet stop line as a mechanical trailing stop that never loosens.

Evaluate Fake Flips risk gauge before entering fresh flips.

This is an indicator for analysis and decision support. It does not place trades. Always test thoroughly before using any tool in live trading. Trading involves risk.