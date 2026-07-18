Nemo Channel Rider RSI Adaptive Pullback Buys

Channel Rider RSI — adaptive pullback buys inside rising channels

Fixed RSI 30/70 levels fail in trends: a strong instrument never reaches 30, so you never buy the dip. Channel Rider RSI fixes that with a rolling-percentile RSI — it defines "oversold" from the asset's own recent behaviour, so the signal keeps working whether you trade a quiet blue-chip or a volatile index.

▶ THE THREE-FILTER ENTRY

1. Rising channel — linear-regression lines on highs and lows must both slope upward. No signals in downtrends or chop.
2. Pullback to base — price must trade back near the lower channel line, the high-probability discount zone.
3. Relative oversold — RSI at or below its lower rolling percentile (default 20th), i.e. cheap for this market right now.

▶ WHAT YOU GET

• Live channel drawn on the chart (base + top).
• Lime buy-arrow at qualifying pullbacks, with a stop below the last swing and a target at the channel top / 1.5R.
• Popup alerts on new signals.
• Adjustable RSI length, channel window, percentile lookback and threshold.

▶ TESTED, NOT PROMISED

Over a 2-year daily backtest on 17 markets it was the best all-round performer of our set — 46% hit rate and the highest aggregate return, with the cleanest results on Gold and large-cap Brazilian stocks (up to ~67% wins). Historical study numbers only; markets change and profit is never guaranteed. Treat every signal as a candidate, not a command.

▶ RECOMMENDED USE

Trade it only in confirmed uptrends, risk a fixed percentage per position, and respect the plotted stop.

▶ FAMILY

Part of the NemoSystems toolkit — check my profile for StatGuard, Order Blocks, Apex Trend, Market Structure and more.

Educational tool. Not financial advice. Past behaviour does not guarantee future results.

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5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
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5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
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Siarhei Vashchylka
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Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
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Nemo StatGuard Volatility Regime Filter
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Индикаторы
Trade only when conditions are normal. Most losing trades are not bad ideas — they are good ideas executed in the wrong volatility regime. StatGuard exists to answer one question before every trade: is this market behaving normally right now, or has it left its statistical range? WHAT IT DOES StatGuard continuously reads two objective conditions and gives you a clear verdict on a compact chart panel: SPEED SHOCK — the current bar's range is far above its own historical baseline: an abnormal bu
Nemo Order Blocks Institutional Zones
Nemuel De Souza Viana
Индикаторы
The last candle before the move, highlighted — automatically. Order blocks are one of the most-watched concepts in Smart Money and price-action trading: the last opposing candle before an impulsive move, marking where large orders were likely filled. Drawing them by hand is slow, subjective and inconsistent. This tool maps them with the same rules, on every chart, every time. WHAT IT DOES Nemo Order Blocks scans price action and plots two kinds of zones, extended forward so you can watch price
Nemo Apex Trend Analyzer Non Repaint Bias
Nemuel De Souza Viana
Индикаторы
Trend, volatility and timing in one clean read. Every trend trader juggles the same three questions: which way is the market leaning, is price overstretched, and where would a sensible stop go? Apex Trend Analyzer answers all three on a single chart — with a non-repainting arrow that marks the exact bar where conditions aligned. WHAT IT DOES TREND DIRECTION — read from a fast/slow moving-average relationship (EMA or SMA, fully selectable). Always visible, never ambiguous. VOLATILITY CONTEXT —
Nemo Quattro Semafori Timeframe Trend Consensus
Nemuel De Souza Viana
Индикаторы
Four timeframes, one traffic light. The oldest edge in trading is also the most ignored: trade WITH the alignment of timeframes, not against it. The problem is that checking four charts before every trade is slow — and by the time you have flipped through them, the moment is gone. Quattro Semafori ("four traffic lights") reads the trend on FOUR timeframes simultaneously and shows the result as one simple panel. WHAT IT DOES Each of the four timeframes you choose gets its own LONG or SHORT read
Nemo Choppy Market Filter Trend vs Chop ADX
Nemuel De Souza Viana
Индикаторы
Know when NOT to trade. Ask any experienced trader where their money leaks: it is rarely the big losing trade. It is the slow bleed of a dozen small stops taken inside a range, fighting a market that was going nowhere. The Choppy Market Filter has one job: tell you, objectively, when the market is trendless — so you stop paying the chop tax. WHAT IT DOES Using trend-strength logic (ADX-based), the filter continuously classifies conditions: CHOPPY / RANGE — trend strength below your threshold.
Nemo Statistical Bias Day of Week Win Rate
Nemuel De Souza Viana
Индикаторы
Does your market really lean bullish on Tuesdays? Stop guessing — measure it. Traders repeat weekday folklore for years without ever checking. Statistical Bias checks — on the actual history of the instrument on YOUR chart — and shows the result in a compact, always-visible panel. WHAT IT DOES Over your chosen lookback, the indicator computes for each weekday (Monday to Friday) the percentage of days that closed up , and displays the full weekly profile in a clean panel — with today's weekday
Nemo Delta Volume Filter Buy Sell Pressure
Nemuel De Souza Viana
Индикаторы
Who is actually in control? Price tells you what happened. Volume pressure tells you who made it happen — and whether they are still pushing. Delta Volume Filter estimates buying versus selling pressure bar by bar and paints it as an intuitive colored histogram, so you can see conviction (or the lack of it) at a glance. WHAT IT DOES The indicator combines Close Location Value (CLV) — where each bar closed within its range — with tick volume, producing a signed pressure estimate per bar: GREEN-
Nemo Market Structure BOS CHoCH Auto Marker
Nemuel De Souza Viana
Индикаторы
Smart Money structure, marked for you. Break of Structure and Change of Character are the backbone of price-action and SMC analysis: as long as the market prints higher highs, the uptrend is alive; the first break the other way changes the story. Every SMC trader draws these levels — usually by hand, slowly, and each one slightly differently. This tool does it automatically, consistently, on every chart. WHAT IT DOES The indicator auto-detects swing highs and swing lows in real time and labels
Nemo FVG Detector Fair Value Gaps
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Индикаторы
Fair Value Gaps, marked in real time. When price moves so fast that it leaves a gap between candle ranges, it leaves something behind: an imbalance — a zone where one side never got to transact. Fair Value Gaps are among the most-watched objects in modern price-action trading, because price so often returns to "rebalance" them. Finding them by eye across timeframes is tedious. This tool marks every one, live. WHAT IT DOES The detector scans each new three-candle sequence and plots: BULLISH FVG
Nemo Supply Demand Zones Reaction Areas
Nemuel De Souza Viana
Индикаторы
Where the next battle happens. Strong moves are born in quiet places: a tight consolidation, then an explosion. That base — where positions were quietly built before the move — is a supply or demand zone, and markets have a long memory for them. This indicator finds those bases automatically and projects the zones forward, so you plan your reactions in advance instead of chasing candles. WHAT IT DOES The indicator detects consolidation bases that precede strong impulsive moves and plots them a
Nemo Liquidity Levels Equal Highs and Lows
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Индикаторы
Where the stops are. Why does price so often spike just beyond an obvious high — and then reverse? Because that is where the orders sit. Clusters of stops above Equal Highs and below Equal Lows are pools of liquidity, and price is frequently drawn to them before the real move. This indicator maps those pools automatically, so you anticipate the sweep instead of being the sweep. WHAT IT DOES The indicator tracks swing highs and swing lows and marks the clustered reference levels where liquidity
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Nemuel De Souza Viana
Индикаторы
Shadow Trap Reversal — reversal arrows from exhaustion wicks and false breaks Most reversals leave the same fingerprint: the crowd pushes one last time, gets trapped, and price snaps back. Shadow Trap Reversal finds that fingerprint automatically and drops a clean arrow on your chart — no repainting on closed bars, no clutter. TWO PROVEN SIGNALS IN ONE TOOL • Exhaustion Wick — after a directional run of several candles, a bar rejects the trend with a wick longer than half its body and closes t
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