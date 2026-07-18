Nemo Channel Rider RSI Adaptive Pullback Buys

Channel Rider RSI — adaptive pullback buys inside rising channels

Fixed RSI 30/70 levels fail in trends: a strong instrument never reaches 30, so you never buy the dip. Channel Rider RSI fixes that with a rolling-percentile RSI — it defines "oversold" from the asset's own recent behaviour, so the signal keeps working whether you trade a quiet blue-chip or a volatile index.

▶ THE THREE-FILTER ENTRY

1. Rising channel — linear-regression lines on highs and lows must both slope upward. No signals in downtrends or chop.

2. Pullback to base — price must trade back near the lower channel line, the high-probability discount zone.

3. Relative oversold — RSI at or below its lower rolling percentile (default 20th), i.e. cheap for this market right now.

▶ WHAT YOU GET

• Live channel drawn on the chart (base + top).

• Lime buy-arrow at qualifying pullbacks, with a stop below the last swing and a target at the channel top / 1.5R.

• Popup alerts on new signals.

• Adjustable RSI length, channel window, percentile lookback and threshold.

▶ TESTED, NOT PROMISED

Over a 2-year daily backtest on 17 markets it was the best all-round performer of our set — 46% hit rate and the highest aggregate return, with the cleanest results on Gold and large-cap Brazilian stocks (up to ~67% wins). Historical study numbers only; markets change and profit is never guaranteed. Treat every signal as a candidate, not a command.

▶ RECOMMENDED USE

Trade it only in confirmed uptrends, risk a fixed percentage per position, and respect the plotted stop.

▶ FAMILY

Part of the NemoSystems toolkit — check my profile for StatGuard, Order Blocks, Apex Trend, Market Structure and more.

Educational tool. Not financial advice. Past behaviour does not guarantee future results.