Manual Master Hybrid EA

  • 专家
  • Ashraful Alam
    Ashraful Alam

    Ashraful Alam

    # 关于我
    **专业外汇与加密货币市场研究员｜算法交易系统开发者｜MQL5 专家｜高级机构级交易解决方案创作者**
    凭借 **14 年以上** 全球外汇与加密货币市场的从业经验，我始终致力于深入研究驱动金融市场运行的底层机制，而不仅仅局限于传统技术分析。
    在过去 **7 年** 中，我的主要工作重心一直放在深入的研究与开发上，将机构交易方法论与先进的量化分析相结合，为 MetaTrader 5（MT5）设计智能化交易系统。
  • 版本: 1.55
  • 激活: 10
Manual Master Hybrid EA

The Ultimate Professional Manual Trade Management Solution for MetaTrader 5

Trade Smarter. Stay in Control. Let Precision Manage Every Position.

Manual Master Hybrid EA is a premium-grade Manual Trade Management Expert Advisor developed for serious traders who prefer making their own trading decisions while allowing intelligent automation to manage every open position with professional precision.

Unlike traditional automated robots that generate Buy or Sell signals, Manual Master Hybrid EA focuses on what truly matters—trade management, capital protection, profit optimization, and disciplined execution.

Whether you are a Scalper, Day Trader, Swing Trader, Smart Money Concept (SMC) Trader, ICT Trader, Price Action Trader, or Institutional Trader, this EA becomes your professional trading assistant, helping you trade with greater confidence, consistency, and control.

Why Manual Master Hybrid EA?

Most traders don't lose because of bad entries.

They lose because of:

• Emotional exits

• Late Stop Loss adjustments

• Poor risk management

• Missing trailing opportunities

• Lack of discipline

Manual Master Hybrid EA eliminates these problems by automating your trade management while leaving the trading decision entirely in your hands.

You Control the Entry.

The EA Masters the Management.

Professional Features

Intelligent Manual Trade Management

Designed specifically for traders who prefer manual entries while enjoying fully automated professional trade management.

No automatic signal generation.

No unnecessary market entries.

Only intelligent management of your existing positions.

Smart Break-Even Protection

Automatically moves Stop Loss to Break-Even once your predefined profit target has been reached.

Benefits:

✔ Protect trading capital

✔ Eliminate unnecessary losses

✔ Lock profits automatically

✔ Trade stress-free

Dynamic Smart Trailing Stop

The EA intelligently follows price movement by continuously adjusting Stop Loss as profits increase.

Advantages:

✔ Maximize profitable trades

✔ Reduce emotional decision-making

✔ Capture larger market trends

✔ Protect floating profits automatically

Intelligent Re-Entry System

Professional re-entry logic allows traders to continue participating in strong market trends while avoiding emotional overtrading.

Includes:

• Maximum Re-Entry Control

• Entry Price Tolerance

• Cooldown Timer

• Controlled Position Management

Multi-Chart & Multi-Symbol Support

Run multiple EA instances across different charts safely.

Supports:

• Gold (XAUUSD)

• Forex Pairs

• Indices

• Crypto CFDs

Each chart operates independently using unique Magic Number offsets.

Advanced Risk Management

Customize every aspect of your trade management.

Includes:

• Stop Loss

• Take Profit

• Break-Even Distance

• Trailing Stop

• Re-Entry Settings

• Risk Parameters

Designed to suit every trading strategy.

High Performance Trading Engine

Professionally optimized MQL5 source code provides:

✔ Ultra-fast execution

✔ Low CPU consumption

✔ Stable operation

✔ Low memory usage

✔ Broker-friendly execution

Commercial License Protection

Built with professional commercial protection.

Supports:

• Account Authorization

• Account Name Validation

• Expiration Date Control

Ideal for commercial licensing and secure product distribution.

Key Benefits

✔ Complete Manual Trading Control

✔ Intelligent Position Management

✔ Professional Risk Management

✔ Automatic Capital Protection

✔ Dynamic Profit Locking

✔ Smart Break-Even

✔ Advanced Trailing Stop

✔ Intelligent Re-Entry Logic

✔ Multi-Symbol Trading

✔ Multi-Chart Compatible

✔ Beginner Friendly

✔ Professional Trader Ready

✔ Prop Firm Friendly

✔ Low Resource Usage

✔ High Execution Speed

✔ Stable Performance

Perfect For

✔ Forex Traders

✔ Gold Traders (XAUUSD)

✔ Scalpers

✔ Day Traders

✔ Swing Traders

✔ ICT Traders

✔ Smart Money Concept (SMC) Traders

✔ Price Action Traders

✔ Supply & Demand Traders

✔ Institutional Traders

✔ Funded Account Traders

✔ Professional Money Managers

Compatible With

• All MT5 Brokers

• Hedging Accounts

• Netting Accounts

• ECN Accounts

• Standard Accounts

• VPS Servers

Recommended Markets

• XAUUSD

• EURUSD

• GBPUSD

• USDJPY

• AUDUSD

• NAS100

• US30

• GER40

• BTCUSD

• Major & Minor Forex Pairs

Recommended Timeframes

Compatible with every timeframe:

M1 • M5 • M15 • M30 • H1 • H4 • D1 • W1

Why Traders Love Manual Master Hybrid EA

Instead of replacing the trader, Manual Master Hybrid EA enhances the trader.

It allows you to focus entirely on identifying high-probability market opportunities while the EA professionally manages every open position.

The result is:

✔ Better discipline

✔ Improved consistency

✔ Reduced emotional trading

✔ More efficient trade management

✔ Enhanced capital protection

✔ Increased confidence

✔ Professional execution quality

Who Should Use This EA?

If you prefer making your own market decisions but want an intelligent assistant to manage your trades like a professional portfolio manager, Manual Master Hybrid EA is built specifically for you.

Whether you trade with Smart Money Concepts, ICT, Price Action, Supply & Demand, Support & Resistance, Trend Following, or your own custom strategy, this EA seamlessly integrates into your trading workflow.

Disclaimer

Manual Master Hybrid EA does not generate automatic Buy or Sell signals. It is designed exclusively as a professional trade management Expert Advisor that manages manually opened positions according to the trader's predefined settings.

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


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Deriv Risk management discipline
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专家
This EA is for only Deriv Synthetic indices.  Forex MT4 Version here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89114 Forex MT5 version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89113 Hello traders, I believe you all know that risk and money management along with psychology are the keys to success in trading. No matter how strong one’s strategy is, without these 3 criteria they will always face losses in the long run. I have created an EA to control our human behaviors. This EA will force u
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Md Rubel Islam
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MT4 Version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89114 For Deriv Synthetic indices MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95814  Hello traders, I believe you all know that risk and money management along with psychology are the keys to success in trading. No matter how strong one’s strategy is, without these 3 criteria they will always face losses in the long run. I have created an EA to control our human behaviors. This EA will force us to be discipline exactly the way you will s
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3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Quantum Momentum Guard
Ashraful Alam
指标
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 4 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 4 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations . Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation , ensuring
Quantum Frequency Indicator
Ashraful Alam
指标
Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) The World’s First Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT4 Trade Forex, Crypto, and Stocks With Up To 98% Accuracy Discover the Indicator That Decodes the Hidden Frequency of the Market After 14 years of research into market vibration and frequency science, a revolutionary breakthrough has arrived. The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) reads the internal frequency of any financial market and generates ultra-precise Buy & Sell signals—before major moves
ICT Ote Scanner Pro
Ashraful Alam
指标
ICT OTE Scanner Pro (MT4) Smart Money Swing Detection + Optimal Trade Entry Zones — With a Built-In Signal Strength Score Stop Guessing Where "Smart Money" Will Enter. Start Measuring It. Every ICT trader knows the theory: find the swing, wait for the retracement into the 62%–79% Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, and enter with the trend. The problem is execution — manually marking swings on every pair, every timeframe, is slow, subjective, and inconsistent. ICT OTE Scanner Pro automates the en
Dominant Wave Pro Mt4
Ashraful Alam
指标
Dominant Wave Pro (MT4 Version) Trade with the market's actual rhythm — not a guessed one Most oscillators lock onto a fixed cycle length and never question it. Real markets don't behave that way — the length of a swing, a trend leg, or a pullback shifts constantly with volatility and momentum. Dominant Wave Pro takes a different approach: instead of assuming a cycle, it measures the market's current dominant cycle directly from price on every bar, and adapts to it automatically. At its core,
Prime Vortex Pro
Ashraful Alam
指标
Prime Vortex Pro— Multi-Layer Confluence Trend & Reversal Signal Indicator Trade with clarity, not noise. The Idea Behind Prime Vortex Pro Most signal indicators on the market fire on almost every candle — dozens of arrows a day, most of them meaningless noise that gets traders into weak, low-probability trades. Prime Vortex Pro was built around one simple rule: silence is the default. A signal only appears when multiple, independent layers of market evidence agree at the same moment. Instead of
Apex Signal Filter MT4
Ashraful Alam
指标
Apex Signal Filter MT4 Trade Smarter. Filter Better. Enter with Confidence. The financial market is full of opportunities—but not every opportunity deserves a trade. Many traders lose money because they react to every signal they see. They enter too early, trade against the trend, or trust indicators that generate too many false alerts. Apex Signal Filter MT4 was developed to solve this problem. Instead of flooding your chart with unnecessary signals, Apex focuses on one goal: Helping traders id
Volume Dominance Indicator Mt4
Ashraful Alam
指标
Volume Dominance Indicator MT4 Stop Guessing the Market. Start Reading Who Is Really in Control. Every successful trader knows one simple truth: Price tells you where the market is moving. Volume tells you why. Many traders spend years searching for the perfect entry, yet they overlook one of the most valuable pieces of market information—the balance of buying and selling pressure. Without understanding who truly controls the market, even the best-looking setups can quickly fail. Volume Dominanc
Quantum Frequency Indicator MT5
Ashraful Alam
指标
Quantum Frequency Indicator MT5 Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT5 Trade Forex, Crypto, Stocks & Indices With Advanced Frequency-Based Signals Overview The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) MT5 Version is a next-generation analytical tool designed to detect the hidden frequency structures within financial markets. Based on 14 years of research into market vibrations, price cycles and energy flow patterns, QFI provides traders with highly refined Buy and Sell zones across all major
Quantum Momentum Guard MT5
Ashraful Alam
指标
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations . Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation , ensuring
ICT Ote Scanner Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
指标
ICT OTE Scanner Pro Smart Money Swing Detection + Optimal Trade Entry Zones — With a Built-In Signal Strength Score Stop Guessing Where "Smart Money" Will Enter. Start Measuring It. Every ICT trader knows the theory: find the swing, wait for the retracement into the 62%–79% Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, and enter with the trend. The problem is execution — manually marking swings on every pair, every timeframe, is slow, subjective, and inconsistent. ICT OTE Scanner Pro automates the entire p
Dominant Wave Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
指标
Stop trading against the market's rhythm — start trading with it Most oscillators assume the market moves in a fixed, unchanging cycle. Real markets don't work that way — the length of a trend, a swing, a pullback changes constantly depending on volatility and momentum. Dominant Wave Pro was built around a different idea: instead of assuming a cycle length, it measures the market's current dominant cycle from price data itself, on every single bar, and adapts to it in real time. At its core, Dom
Prime Vortex Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
指标
Prime Vortex Pro (MT5) — Multi-Layer Confluence Trend & Reversal Signal Indicator Built natively for MetaTrader 5. Fewer signals. Stronger confluence. Why Prime Vortex Pro Exists Most signal indicators fire on nearly every candle — dozens of arrows a day, most of them noise that pulls traders into weak, low-probability setups. Prime Vortex Pro flips that approach: silence is the default. A signal only appears when multiple, independent layers of market evidence — trend, trend strength, market st
Apex Signal Filter Mt5
Ashraful Alam
指标
Apex Signal Filter MT5 Stop Chasing Every Signal. Start Trading Only the Highest Probability Setups. Every trader begins with hope. A new strategy... A new indicator... A new promise that "this one will change everything." But after months or even years, most traders realize the same painful truth: The problem isn't finding more signals. The real problem is filtering out the bad ones. That is exactly why Apex Signal Filter MT5 was created. Instead of generating hundreds of random buy and sell a
Volume Dominance Indicator Mt5
Ashraful Alam
指标
Volume Dominance Indicator MT5 Stop Guessing the Market. Start Reading Who Is Really in Control. Every candle tells a story. Most traders only see the price moving up or down. Professional traders look deeper. They ask a much more important question: Who is controlling this move? Is it aggressive buying pressure? Is it strong selling pressure? Or is the market simply moving without real commitment? That single difference often separates high-probability trades from expensive mistakes. Volume Dom
Quantum Cycle Trader Mt5
Ashraful Alam
专家
Quantum Cycle Trader (QCT) — MQL5 Market Description How to use this file: Copy the sections below into your MQL5 Market product page (Description, Features, FAQ). Everywhere you see [FILL IN: ...] , replace it with your own real Strategy Tester / demo / live results — never publish invented numbers. MQL5 Market policy prohibits "guaranteed profit," "100% winning," "no-loss," or fabricated track-record claims, and reviewers do check. Product Title Quantum Cycle Trader (QCT) — Dual-Filter Cycle &
Quantum Liquidity Hunter Mt5
Ashraful Alam
专家
Quantum Liquidity Hunter (QLH) — Smart Money Liquidity Grab & Reversal EA Trade the stop-hunt. Don't get caught in it. The Story Behind Every Losing Trade Every trader has felt it: price rips through an obvious high or low, triggers your stop, and then reverses exactly where you were originally right. That isn't bad luck — it's liquidity. Above every swing high, every equal high, every previous day/week/month high, and every Asian/London/New York session high, retail stop-losses and breakout ord
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