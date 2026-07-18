NHS Risk Manager Pro

NHS Risk Manager PRO

NHS Risk Manager PRO is a professional trade-management and risk-control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around one core idea: protect the account first, execute with precision second. At its center is a dedicated prop-firm compliance framework that tracks the rules that actually get funded accounts disqualified — daily drawdown, total drawdown, profit targets, and minimum trading days — and enforces them automatically instead of relying on the trader to remember them mid-session.

The EA combines manual execution tools, advanced protective controls, automation modules, performance tracking, and workspace customization in one integrated dashboard. It is suitable for discretionary traders, active intraday traders, disciplined rule-based traders, and especially prop-firm challenge and funded traders who need continuous, automatic enforcement of account rules rather than manual self-policing.

Who it is for

This version is designed for traders who want more than basic order placement. It is especially useful when you need professional control over entries, exits, risk exposure, time-based rules, session restrictions, news protection, staged profit-taking, and account-level discipline directly from the chart — and it is purpose-built for traders running prop firm evaluations or funded accounts where breaching a single drawdown rule can end the challenge instantly.

Prop Firm Compliance — the core of PRO

Prop firm rules are unforgiving: one missed daily-drawdown breach or one rule violation on a slow, distracted day can cost an entire funded account. NHS Risk Manager PRO is built to stand between the trader and that outcome.

  • Dedicated Prop Compliance panel tracking profit target, total drawdown, daily drawdown, and minimum trading-day requirements live on the dashboard — no manual spreadsheet tracking required
  • Configurable profit target as a percentage of starting balance, so progress toward passing a challenge is visible at a glance
  • Configurable maximum total drawdown rule, matched to the specific firm's requirement
  • Configurable daily drawdown rule, tracked independently from the general daily loss limit for firms with stricter same-day rules
  • Minimum trading-day counter so traders can confirm eligibility before requesting a payout or evaluation review
  • Auto-detected or manually set starting balance to match the exact terms of the challenge or funded account
  • Hard equity kill switch that closes all positions and permanently locks trading once a critical equity threshold is breached — the failsafe against a single catastrophic move ending an account
  • Advanced portfolio drawdown protection with configurable equity/balance percentage thresholds, absolute-dollar thresholds, cooldown periods, and a choice of automated actions (close positions, block new trades, or both) when a threshold is hit
  • Daily and weekly loss limits in percentage or account currency, enforced independently of the prop-specific drawdown rules, for traders who want a second layer of discipline
  • Persistent state across restarts — drawdown baselines, hard-kill status, and daily/weekly starting balances are saved and reloaded automatically, so protection does not reset or weaken if the terminal restarts mid-challenge

Because these rules are enforced automatically on every tick rather than checked manually, PRO is built to reduce the single most common way funded accounts are lost: a rule breach that happens while the trader isn't watching the account closely enough.

Execution and trade-planning tools

  • Click-to-place planning lines for Stop Loss, Take Profit, and entry preparation directly on the chart
  • Market, limit, and stop order workflow from the dashboard
  • Automatic lot sizing by risk percentage or fixed-lot mode
  • Fixed reward-to-risk workflow with optional RR lock so target distance can track stop adjustments
  • Drag-and-adjust chart execution for faster manual trade preparation
  • Zone shading and line labels for clearer visual planning of risk and reward
  • Break-even management with configurable buffer
  • Partial close tools for scaling out of positions with more control
  • Trade expiry in bars for time-limiting managed trades and pending exposure
  • Individual trade exit handling so each trade can keep its own protective structure

Advanced risk protection

  • Maximum spread filter to block entries in poor execution conditions
  • Maximum open-trade limit to control total account exposure
  • Pending-order cancellation on drawdown breach for stricter protection during stress conditions
  • Session filter to allow or block new entries outside selected broker-time hours
  • Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit support for traders who prefer hidden protective levels
  • Optional fallback broker Stop Loss when virtual-stop mode is used

Automation and advanced management

  • Single trailing stop for straightforward trade protection
  • Multi-level trailing with staged activation thresholds and different trail distances
  • Multi-level take-profit ladder with up to five profit targets and per-level close percentages
  • Multi-level stop management with staged risk handling and partial reduction logic
  • ATR-based stop and target calculations for volatility-adjusted trade planning
  • ATR-assisted automation controls for traders who prefer adaptive rather than fixed-distance logic
  • Virtual pending orders for broker-invisible limit or stop style execution managed by the EA
  • OCO pairing support so one pending setup can cancel the other automatically when triggered
  • Time-exit engine for scheduled closing rules by day, time, scope, and trade filter — useful for firms that require flat positions before weekends or specific hours
  • Warning and weekend protection options for time-based exit workflows

News, alerts, and execution control

  • MT5 calendar news filter with impact filtering and configurable blocking windows — helpful for firms that restrict trading around high-impact news
  • Currency-specific news monitoring for more focused filtering
  • Pre-news trade close option before selected high-impact events
  • Alert support for important management events such as trade actions, expiry, and break-even events
  • Keyboard hotkeys for faster buy, sell, break-even, trailing, partial-close, close-all, and reverse actions

Statistics and professional workflow support

  • Live trade statistics for open positions and active account awareness
  • Historical trade statistics with date-based review workflow
  • CSV journal export for external review and record-keeping — useful for firms that request trading history documentation
  • Equity and drawdown monitoring directly on the dashboard
  • Session boundary lines for Tokyo, London, and New York timing reference
  • Custom session overlay for trader-defined session windows

Dashboard and workspace design

  • Full multi-tab dashboard layout covering trade, setup, automation, theme, statistics, risk, time, and trade-management views
  • Lite mode inside the PRO build for a more compact workflow when needed
  • Multiple visual themes including Gold, Dark Night, Light Mode, Ocean Blue, and Forest Green
  • Text and interface contrast controls for different chart environments
  • Mini mode to collapse the workspace into a compact floating control button
  • Tiled rail mode for a cleaner left-edge navigation workflow
  • Detachable floating tabs for traders who want to separate key sections of the dashboard
  • DPI-aware scaling for more consistent visibility across different screen setups

VPS and connectivity requirement

NHS Risk Manager PRO performs its protective functions — drawdown monitoring, the hard equity kill switch, daily/weekly loss limits, trailing, multi-TP, time-exit, and news-filter enforcement — only while it is actively running inside a connected MetaTrader 5 terminal. Like any Expert Advisor, it cannot monitor or protect an account, and cannot execute any rule, while the terminal is closed or disconnected from the internet.

  • A VPS (Virtual Private Server) or an always-on computer with stable internet access is strongly recommended, especially for prop-firm challenge and funded accounts where a drawdown breach can occur at any time, including outside normal trading hours or while the trader is away from the desk
  • If the terminal is closed, sleeping, or loses connection, none of the automated protections (drawdown enforcement, kill switch, trailing, time-exit, news filter) are active during that period
  • Prop-firm rule enforcement, in particular, depends on continuous monitoring — a disconnected terminal during a fast move can mean a rule breach goes undetected and unprotected until the terminal reconnects
  • Traders intending to rely on this EA for unattended or overnight risk protection should run it on a VPS rather than a personal computer that may sleep, lose power, or lose internet access

Important notes

  • Designed for MetaTrader 5
  • Built as a trade-management and risk-control utility, not as a signal seller or profit guarantee
  • Does not guarantee passing any specific prop firm's evaluation; the Prop Compliance panel is a monitoring and enforcement aid based on the rules the trader configures, and it is the trader's responsibility to match those settings to the exact rules of their firm
  • Advanced features should be tested carefully on a demo account before live use
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GoldSpire MT5 是一款专业的 Grid 与 Basket Expert Advisor，专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易开发。该 EA 结合了受控的网格管理、自适应市场过滤器以及内置保护功能，用于以更结构化、更注重风险控制的方式管理交易周期。 GoldSpire MT5 不是一个简单地持续开仓的普通网格机器人。EA 会分析当前市场环境，并根据不同的市场状态调整其交易行为。在较稳定的市场阶段，系统可以选择性地启动新的 basket；而在不明确、高波动或风险较高的市场环境中，额外的过滤器可以限制交易活动。 该 EA 的重点之一是网格控制。在打开新的 grid level 之前，GoldSpire MT5 会检查多个条件，包括市场结构、反向波动、spread、市场波动性和风险状态。这有助于避免在困难的市场阶段中不受控制地增加持仓。 推荐使用 交易品种: XAUUSD / Gold 时间周期: 灵活 最低入金: 500 USD 推荐入金: 2,000 USD 起 推荐杠杆: 优先 1:500 账户类型: 推荐 Hedging 账户 经纪商: 推
Trading Risk Panel Pro
Sergei Golovanov
实用工具
Trade Panel Pro — MetaTrader 5 专业风险管理与订单执行终端 Trade Panel Pro 是一款先进的一体化 MetaTrader 5 交易与风险管理工具。它专为活跃日内交易者和专业人士打造，将精准的风险计算与极速的订单执行完美结合，助您保护资本，并轻松管理多目标交易。 主要优势与核心功能 自动手数计算： 告别繁琐的手动计算！面板可根据您设定的美元风险金额和止损距离，瞬间计算出精准的入场手数。 ️ 完全交互式视觉线条（杀手级功能）： 告别盲目输入数字。直接在图表上拖动入场线 (EP)、止损线 (SL) 和止盈线 (TP) 来管理交易。当您移动线条时，所有风险指标、手数大小和潜在盈利都会实时动态重算！ 全面多语言支持： 面板界面自动适配您的语言环境。支持 11 种全球主流语言，确保交易体验舒适便捷。 内置 ATR 波动率仪表盘 通过图表左下角紧凑整洁的 ATR 数据面板，随时掌握市场脉搏： ATR (5D / 12D)： 显示当前的波动率数值。您可以根据自己的交易风格，在面板设置中自由切换 ATR 计算周期（5 天或 12 天）。
SuperDOM Advanced Depth of Market Trading
Antonio Carlos Wisnesky
实用工具
## Product Title ``` SuperDOM — Advanced Depth of Market Trading Panel ``` --- ## Short Description  ``` Professional SuperDOM panel for MT5. Interactive price grid with one-click BUY/SELL/FLAT, pending orders on any level, Trailing Stop (ATR or fixed), and 5 draggable info panels. Works with US Stocks, CFDs, Metals, Indices and B3. Auto-detects resolution (4K/2K/FHD/HD). ``` --- ## Full Description  ### Overview SuperDOM is a professional Depth of Market trading panel for MetaTrader 5.
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5 (3)
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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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4.4 (5)
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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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5 (4)
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5 (1)
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5 (1)
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3.67 (3)
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4.92 (12)
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5 (11)
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
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实用工具
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Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
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5 (1)
实用工具
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Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
实用工具
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
实用工具
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Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
实用工具
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Pro — 高级 Telegram 信号复制器（Auto-Fix，多TP，风险控制，完整交易管理） Telegram to MT5 Pro — 专业 Telegram 信号复制系统 Telegram to MT5 Pro 可将来自 Telegram 的交易信号实时复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户，并提供完整的风险控制、执行管理与交易管理功能。 系统由两个组件组成： • 运行在 MetaTrader 5 内的 Expert Advisor（EA） • 连接 Telegram 并将信号发送到 EA 的桌面桥接程序 两个组件必须在同一台电脑运行。由于 MQL5 限制，EA 无法直接连接 Telegram。 支持与安装 提供完整 PDF 安装指南。 支持内容： • 完整 PDF 使用手册 • 分步安装指导 • 在线聊天支持 • 交易商设置帮助（前缀、后缀、符号映射） 功能说明 • 读取任意 Telegram 群组或频道信号 • 自动解析交易品种、方向、入场、止损、止盈 • 秒级执行交易 • 管理交易（移动止损、保本、部分平仓） • 支持多账户与多信号
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
实用工具
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
Indicator Automation XT
Fatih Klavun
5 (1)
实用工具
Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
实用工具
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
实用工具
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
实用工具
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
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NHS Risk Manager
Hope Singwe Njoyim
实用工具
NHS Risk Manager NHS Risk Manager is a streamlined trade-management and risk-control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is built for traders who want a cleaner and faster execution workflow with practical protection tools directly on the chart. The EA focuses on the core elements of disciplined manual trading: planning the trade visually, sizing the position correctly, protecting the account with hard rules, and managing open exposure with more structure and consistency. It is suitable for trad
FREE
NHS Prop Firm Guardian
Hope Singwe Njoyim
实用工具
NHS Prop Firm Guardian NHS Prop Firm Guardian is a dedicated, single-panel risk monitor and drawdown protection overlay for MetaTrader 5, built around one core idea: watch the account relentlessly, and enforce the limit the moment it's crossed — even if the trader isn't looking . It is a pure risk-monitor companion tool, not an order-entry or trade-management system: it does not place trades, manage stops, or run automation strategies. Its job is tracking Daily drawdown on the current chart symb
FREE
Gold Market Structure Pro
Hope Singwe Njoyim
专家
This is a professional-grade, multi-strategy Expert Advisor developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. Unlike single-logic systems, this EA simultaneously executes 14 independent trading strategies , each with its own magic number and execution logic. All strategies are built around market structure breakouts detected by the custom RecentSwingHighLowBands indicator — engineered to adapt to Gold's unique volatility profile. This is a rule-based, risk-controlled trading system b
NHS Prop Firm Guardian Pro
Hope Singwe Njoyim
实用工具
NHS Prop Firm Guardian Pro NHS Prop Firm Guardian Pro is a dedicated, single-panel risk monitor and drawdown protection overlay for MetaTrader 5, built around one core idea: watch the account relentlessly, and enforce the limit the moment it's crossed — even if the trader isn't looking . It is a pure risk-monitor companion tool, not an order-entry or trade-management system: it does not place trades, manage stops, or run automation strategies. Its entire job is tracking Daily, Weekly, and Total
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