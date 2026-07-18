NHS Risk Manager Pro

NHS Risk Manager PRO

NHS Risk Manager PRO is a professional trade-management and risk-control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around one core idea: protect the account first, execute with precision second. At its center is a dedicated prop-firm compliance framework that tracks the rules that actually get funded accounts disqualified — daily drawdown, total drawdown, profit targets, and minimum trading days — and enforces them automatically instead of relying on the trader to remember them mid-session.

The EA combines manual execution tools, advanced protective controls, automation modules, performance tracking, and workspace customization in one integrated dashboard. It is suitable for discretionary traders, active intraday traders, disciplined rule-based traders, and especially prop-firm challenge and funded traders who need continuous, automatic enforcement of account rules rather than manual self-policing.

Who it is for

This version is designed for traders who want more than basic order placement. It is especially useful when you need professional control over entries, exits, risk exposure, time-based rules, session restrictions, news protection, staged profit-taking, and account-level discipline directly from the chart — and it is purpose-built for traders running prop firm evaluations or funded accounts where breaching a single drawdown rule can end the challenge instantly.

Prop Firm Compliance — the core of PRO

Prop firm rules are unforgiving: one missed daily-drawdown breach or one rule violation on a slow, distracted day can cost an entire funded account. NHS Risk Manager PRO is built to stand between the trader and that outcome.

  • Dedicated Prop Compliance panel tracking profit target, total drawdown, daily drawdown, and minimum trading-day requirements live on the dashboard — no manual spreadsheet tracking required
  • Configurable profit target as a percentage of starting balance, so progress toward passing a challenge is visible at a glance
  • Configurable maximum total drawdown rule, matched to the specific firm's requirement
  • Configurable daily drawdown rule, tracked independently from the general daily loss limit for firms with stricter same-day rules
  • Minimum trading-day counter so traders can confirm eligibility before requesting a payout or evaluation review
  • Auto-detected or manually set starting balance to match the exact terms of the challenge or funded account
  • Hard equity kill switch that closes all positions and permanently locks trading once a critical equity threshold is breached — the failsafe against a single catastrophic move ending an account
  • Advanced portfolio drawdown protection with configurable equity/balance percentage thresholds, absolute-dollar thresholds, cooldown periods, and a choice of automated actions (close positions, block new trades, or both) when a threshold is hit
  • Daily and weekly loss limits in percentage or account currency, enforced independently of the prop-specific drawdown rules, for traders who want a second layer of discipline
  • Persistent state across restarts — drawdown baselines, hard-kill status, and daily/weekly starting balances are saved and reloaded automatically, so protection does not reset or weaken if the terminal restarts mid-challenge

Because these rules are enforced automatically on every tick rather than checked manually, PRO is built to reduce the single most common way funded accounts are lost: a rule breach that happens while the trader isn't watching the account closely enough.

Execution and trade-planning tools

  • Click-to-place planning lines for Stop Loss, Take Profit, and entry preparation directly on the chart
  • Market, limit, and stop order workflow from the dashboard
  • Automatic lot sizing by risk percentage or fixed-lot mode
  • Fixed reward-to-risk workflow with optional RR lock so target distance can track stop adjustments
  • Drag-and-adjust chart execution for faster manual trade preparation
  • Zone shading and line labels for clearer visual planning of risk and reward
  • Break-even management with configurable buffer
  • Partial close tools for scaling out of positions with more control
  • Trade expiry in bars for time-limiting managed trades and pending exposure
  • Individual trade exit handling so each trade can keep its own protective structure

Advanced risk protection

  • Maximum spread filter to block entries in poor execution conditions
  • Maximum open-trade limit to control total account exposure
  • Pending-order cancellation on drawdown breach for stricter protection during stress conditions
  • Session filter to allow or block new entries outside selected broker-time hours
  • Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit support for traders who prefer hidden protective levels
  • Optional fallback broker Stop Loss when virtual-stop mode is used

Automation and advanced management

  • Single trailing stop for straightforward trade protection
  • Multi-level trailing with staged activation thresholds and different trail distances
  • Multi-level take-profit ladder with up to five profit targets and per-level close percentages
  • Multi-level stop management with staged risk handling and partial reduction logic
  • ATR-based stop and target calculations for volatility-adjusted trade planning
  • ATR-assisted automation controls for traders who prefer adaptive rather than fixed-distance logic
  • Virtual pending orders for broker-invisible limit or stop style execution managed by the EA
  • OCO pairing support so one pending setup can cancel the other automatically when triggered
  • Time-exit engine for scheduled closing rules by day, time, scope, and trade filter — useful for firms that require flat positions before weekends or specific hours
  • Warning and weekend protection options for time-based exit workflows

News, alerts, and execution control

  • MT5 calendar news filter with impact filtering and configurable blocking windows — helpful for firms that restrict trading around high-impact news
  • Currency-specific news monitoring for more focused filtering
  • Pre-news trade close option before selected high-impact events
  • Alert support for important management events such as trade actions, expiry, and break-even events
  • Keyboard hotkeys for faster buy, sell, break-even, trailing, partial-close, close-all, and reverse actions

Statistics and professional workflow support

  • Live trade statistics for open positions and active account awareness
  • Historical trade statistics with date-based review workflow
  • CSV journal export for external review and record-keeping — useful for firms that request trading history documentation
  • Equity and drawdown monitoring directly on the dashboard
  • Session boundary lines for Tokyo, London, and New York timing reference
  • Custom session overlay for trader-defined session windows

Dashboard and workspace design

  • Full multi-tab dashboard layout covering trade, setup, automation, theme, statistics, risk, time, and trade-management views
  • Lite mode inside the PRO build for a more compact workflow when needed
  • Multiple visual themes including Gold, Dark Night, Light Mode, Ocean Blue, and Forest Green
  • Text and interface contrast controls for different chart environments
  • Mini mode to collapse the workspace into a compact floating control button
  • Tiled rail mode for a cleaner left-edge navigation workflow
  • Detachable floating tabs for traders who want to separate key sections of the dashboard
  • DPI-aware scaling for more consistent visibility across different screen setups

VPS and connectivity requirement

NHS Risk Manager PRO performs its protective functions — drawdown monitoring, the hard equity kill switch, daily/weekly loss limits, trailing, multi-TP, time-exit, and news-filter enforcement — only while it is actively running inside a connected MetaTrader 5 terminal. Like any Expert Advisor, it cannot monitor or protect an account, and cannot execute any rule, while the terminal is closed or disconnected from the internet.

  • A VPS (Virtual Private Server) or an always-on computer with stable internet access is strongly recommended, especially for prop-firm challenge and funded accounts where a drawdown breach can occur at any time, including outside normal trading hours or while the trader is away from the desk
  • If the terminal is closed, sleeping, or loses connection, none of the automated protections (drawdown enforcement, kill switch, trailing, time-exit, news filter) are active during that period
  • Prop-firm rule enforcement, in particular, depends on continuous monitoring — a disconnected terminal during a fast move can mean a rule breach goes undetected and unprotected until the terminal reconnects
  • Traders intending to rely on this EA for unattended or overnight risk protection should run it on a VPS rather than a personal computer that may sleep, lose power, or lose internet access

Important notes

  • Designed for MetaTrader 5
  • Built as a trade-management and risk-control utility, not as a signal seller or profit guarantee
  • Does not guarantee passing any specific prop firm's evaluation; the Prop Compliance panel is a monitoring and enforcement aid based on the rules the trader configures, and it is the trader's responsibility to match those settings to the exact rules of their firm
  • Advanced features should be tested carefully on a demo account before live use
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Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Утилиты
Внимание :  Демо-версию для ознакомления и тестирования можно скачать здесь .  Демо-версия не позволяет совершать торговые операции и может быть запущена только на одном графике. Active Lines - мощный профессиональный инструмент для работы с линиями на графике. Active Lines предоставляет широкий набор действий для событий, связанных с пересечением ценой линий. Например: оповестить, открыть/модифицировать/закрыть позицию, разместить/удалить отложенные ордера. Active Lines позволяет к одной линии
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
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AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
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FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
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Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
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Peter Mueller
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THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
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Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
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ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% ! Всего  $470 вместо $790!  Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22.08 Суть: используя юзер-интерфейс вы настраиваете параметры, которым должен соответствовать график до входа в позицию(позиции), настраиваете какие входные модели использовать, настраиваете правила по которым надо завершать торговлю и планирование. А всю рутину по наблюдению за графиком и исполнению Lazy Trader берет на себя. полное описание  :: 3 ключевых видео [1] -> [2] -> [3]  :: [ ДЕМО-ВЕРСИЯ ] Чт
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Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT5. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
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Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Расширенный копировщик сигналов Telegram с Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, управлением риском и полным управлением сделками Telegram to MT5 Pro — профессиональный копировщик сигналов Telegram Telegram to MT5 Pro автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из Telegram прямо в ваш аккаунт MetaTrader 5 в реальном времени с полным контролем риска, исполнения и управления сделками. Система состоит из двух компонентов: • Expert Advisor (EA), работающий внутри MetaTrader 5 • Desktop bridge прило
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Ryuta Tanaka
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Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
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5 (1)
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PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
Ultimate Extractor
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Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
Indicator Automation XT
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5 (1)
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Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
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One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
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Это визуальный конструктор стратегий. Единственный в своем роде. Превратите свои торговые стратегии и идеи в советники, не написав ни одной строчки кода. Создавайте файлы исходного кода mql в несколько кликов и получайте полнофункциональных советников, готовых к реальной работе, тестеру стратегий и облачной оптимизации. Вариантов для тех, кто не имеет навыков программирования и не может создавать свои торговые решения на языке MQL, очень мало. Теперь с помощью Bots Builder Pro каждый может созд
QCML Assistant
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QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
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