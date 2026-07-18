NHS Risk Manager PRO

NHS Risk Manager PRO is a professional trade-management and risk-control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around one core idea: protect the account first, execute with precision second. At its center is a dedicated prop-firm compliance framework that tracks the rules that actually get funded accounts disqualified — daily drawdown, total drawdown, profit targets, and minimum trading days — and enforces them automatically instead of relying on the trader to remember them mid-session.

The EA combines manual execution tools, advanced protective controls, automation modules, performance tracking, and workspace customization in one integrated dashboard. It is suitable for discretionary traders, active intraday traders, disciplined rule-based traders, and especially prop-firm challenge and funded traders who need continuous, automatic enforcement of account rules rather than manual self-policing.

Who it is for

This version is designed for traders who want more than basic order placement. It is especially useful when you need professional control over entries, exits, risk exposure, time-based rules, session restrictions, news protection, staged profit-taking, and account-level discipline directly from the chart — and it is purpose-built for traders running prop firm evaluations or funded accounts where breaching a single drawdown rule can end the challenge instantly.

Prop Firm Compliance — the core of PRO

Prop firm rules are unforgiving: one missed daily-drawdown breach or one rule violation on a slow, distracted day can cost an entire funded account. NHS Risk Manager PRO is built to stand between the trader and that outcome.

Dedicated Prop Compliance panel tracking profit target, total drawdown, daily drawdown, and minimum trading-day requirements live on the dashboard — no manual spreadsheet tracking required

tracking profit target, total drawdown, daily drawdown, and minimum trading-day requirements live on the dashboard — no manual spreadsheet tracking required Configurable profit target as a percentage of starting balance, so progress toward passing a challenge is visible at a glance

as a percentage of starting balance, so progress toward passing a challenge is visible at a glance Configurable maximum total drawdown rule , matched to the specific firm's requirement

, matched to the specific firm's requirement Configurable daily drawdown rule , tracked independently from the general daily loss limit for firms with stricter same-day rules

, tracked independently from the general daily loss limit for firms with stricter same-day rules Minimum trading-day counter so traders can confirm eligibility before requesting a payout or evaluation review

so traders can confirm eligibility before requesting a payout or evaluation review Auto-detected or manually set starting balance to match the exact terms of the challenge or funded account

to match the exact terms of the challenge or funded account Hard equity kill switch that closes all positions and permanently locks trading once a critical equity threshold is breached — the failsafe against a single catastrophic move ending an account

that closes all positions and permanently locks trading once a critical equity threshold is breached — the failsafe against a single catastrophic move ending an account Advanced portfolio drawdown protection with configurable equity/balance percentage thresholds, absolute-dollar thresholds, cooldown periods, and a choice of automated actions (close positions, block new trades, or both) when a threshold is hit

with configurable equity/balance percentage thresholds, absolute-dollar thresholds, cooldown periods, and a choice of automated actions (close positions, block new trades, or both) when a threshold is hit Daily and weekly loss limits in percentage or account currency, enforced independently of the prop-specific drawdown rules, for traders who want a second layer of discipline

in percentage or account currency, enforced independently of the prop-specific drawdown rules, for traders who want a second layer of discipline Persistent state across restarts — drawdown baselines, hard-kill status, and daily/weekly starting balances are saved and reloaded automatically, so protection does not reset or weaken if the terminal restarts mid-challenge

Because these rules are enforced automatically on every tick rather than checked manually, PRO is built to reduce the single most common way funded accounts are lost: a rule breach that happens while the trader isn't watching the account closely enough.

Execution and trade-planning tools

Click-to-place planning lines for Stop Loss, Take Profit, and entry preparation directly on the chart

for Stop Loss, Take Profit, and entry preparation directly on the chart Market, limit, and stop order workflow from the dashboard

from the dashboard Automatic lot sizing by risk percentage or fixed-lot mode

by risk percentage or fixed-lot mode Fixed reward-to-risk workflow with optional RR lock so target distance can track stop adjustments

with optional RR lock so target distance can track stop adjustments Drag-and-adjust chart execution for faster manual trade preparation

for faster manual trade preparation Zone shading and line labels for clearer visual planning of risk and reward

for clearer visual planning of risk and reward Break-even management with configurable buffer

with configurable buffer Partial close tools for scaling out of positions with more control

for scaling out of positions with more control Trade expiry in bars for time-limiting managed trades and pending exposure

for time-limiting managed trades and pending exposure Individual trade exit handling so each trade can keep its own protective structure

Advanced risk protection

Maximum spread filter to block entries in poor execution conditions

to block entries in poor execution conditions Maximum open-trade limit to control total account exposure

to control total account exposure Pending-order cancellation on drawdown breach for stricter protection during stress conditions

for stricter protection during stress conditions Session filter to allow or block new entries outside selected broker-time hours

to allow or block new entries outside selected broker-time hours Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit support for traders who prefer hidden protective levels

for traders who prefer hidden protective levels Optional fallback broker Stop Loss when virtual-stop mode is used

Automation and advanced management

Single trailing stop for straightforward trade protection

for straightforward trade protection Multi-level trailing with staged activation thresholds and different trail distances

with staged activation thresholds and different trail distances Multi-level take-profit ladder with up to five profit targets and per-level close percentages

with up to five profit targets and per-level close percentages Multi-level stop management with staged risk handling and partial reduction logic

with staged risk handling and partial reduction logic ATR-based stop and target calculations for volatility-adjusted trade planning

for volatility-adjusted trade planning ATR-assisted automation controls for traders who prefer adaptive rather than fixed-distance logic

for traders who prefer adaptive rather than fixed-distance logic Virtual pending orders for broker-invisible limit or stop style execution managed by the EA

for broker-invisible limit or stop style execution managed by the EA OCO pairing support so one pending setup can cancel the other automatically when triggered

so one pending setup can cancel the other automatically when triggered Time-exit engine for scheduled closing rules by day, time, scope, and trade filter — useful for firms that require flat positions before weekends or specific hours

for scheduled closing rules by day, time, scope, and trade filter — useful for firms that require flat positions before weekends or specific hours Warning and weekend protection options for time-based exit workflows

News, alerts, and execution control

MT5 calendar news filter with impact filtering and configurable blocking windows — helpful for firms that restrict trading around high-impact news

with impact filtering and configurable blocking windows — helpful for firms that restrict trading around high-impact news Currency-specific news monitoring for more focused filtering

for more focused filtering Pre-news trade close option before selected high-impact events

before selected high-impact events Alert support for important management events such as trade actions, expiry, and break-even events

for important management events such as trade actions, expiry, and break-even events Keyboard hotkeys for faster buy, sell, break-even, trailing, partial-close, close-all, and reverse actions

Statistics and professional workflow support

Live trade statistics for open positions and active account awareness

for open positions and active account awareness Historical trade statistics with date-based review workflow

with date-based review workflow CSV journal export for external review and record-keeping — useful for firms that request trading history documentation

for external review and record-keeping — useful for firms that request trading history documentation Equity and drawdown monitoring directly on the dashboard

directly on the dashboard Session boundary lines for Tokyo, London, and New York timing reference

for Tokyo, London, and New York timing reference Custom session overlay for trader-defined session windows

Dashboard and workspace design

Full multi-tab dashboard layout covering trade, setup, automation, theme, statistics, risk, time, and trade-management views

covering trade, setup, automation, theme, statistics, risk, time, and trade-management views Lite mode inside the PRO build for a more compact workflow when needed

for a more compact workflow when needed Multiple visual themes including Gold, Dark Night, Light Mode, Ocean Blue, and Forest Green

including Gold, Dark Night, Light Mode, Ocean Blue, and Forest Green Text and interface contrast controls for different chart environments

for different chart environments Mini mode to collapse the workspace into a compact floating control button

to collapse the workspace into a compact floating control button Tiled rail mode for a cleaner left-edge navigation workflow

for a cleaner left-edge navigation workflow Detachable floating tabs for traders who want to separate key sections of the dashboard

for traders who want to separate key sections of the dashboard DPI-aware scaling for more consistent visibility across different screen setups

VPS and connectivity requirement

NHS Risk Manager PRO performs its protective functions — drawdown monitoring, the hard equity kill switch, daily/weekly loss limits, trailing, multi-TP, time-exit, and news-filter enforcement — only while it is actively running inside a connected MetaTrader 5 terminal. Like any Expert Advisor, it cannot monitor or protect an account, and cannot execute any rule, while the terminal is closed or disconnected from the internet.

A VPS (Virtual Private Server) or an always-on computer with stable internet access is strongly recommended , especially for prop-firm challenge and funded accounts where a drawdown breach can occur at any time, including outside normal trading hours or while the trader is away from the desk

, especially for prop-firm challenge and funded accounts where a drawdown breach can occur at any time, including outside normal trading hours or while the trader is away from the desk If the terminal is closed, sleeping, or loses connection, none of the automated protections (drawdown enforcement, kill switch, trailing, time-exit, news filter) are active during that period

Prop-firm rule enforcement, in particular, depends on continuous monitoring — a disconnected terminal during a fast move can mean a rule breach goes undetected and unprotected until the terminal reconnects

Traders intending to rely on this EA for unattended or overnight risk protection should run it on a VPS rather than a personal computer that may sleep, lose power, or lose internet access

Important notes