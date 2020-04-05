"Cracking The Market"

HackerKid FX — Golden MACD EA

A clean, rules-based XAUUSD system. No grid. No martingale. One trade at a time.

HackerKid FX — Golden MACD EA is a specialist gold (XAUUSD) trading robot built on a single principle: trade only when momentum and trend agree, and never carry risk you can't see coming.

Instead of chasing every candle, the EA waits for the market to line up — momentum confirming the direction of the dominant trend — before committing to one focused position. When the conditions aren't there, it simply stays flat. No forcing trades, no fighting the trend, no gambling on noise.

Once in a trade, Golden MACD manages the position actively rather than leaving it to chance. An adaptive trailing mechanism follows the move to protect and extend gains, momentum-based exits step in when the market turns against the position, and an optional time-based exit closes trades that have overstayed their edge. Every position stands on its own.

Built for traders who want a robot they can actually understand and control — not a mystery system that blows the account on the first bad week.

Why Golden MACD EA

✓ No grid. No martingale.

✓ No averaging. Maximum one position open at a time.

✓ Trend-aligned entries — it trades with the dominant trend, not against it.

✓ Adaptive trailing stop that locks in gains as the move develops.

✓ Optional ATR dynamic lot sizing — automatically trims position size when volatility spikes.

✓ Optional time-based exit for trades that overstay their edge.

✓ 100% transparent inputs — every parameter is documented and adjustable.

✓ Free DEMO you can run in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before you buy.

What you get after purchase

Golden MACD EA isn't just a file you download and figure out alone — it comes with real support to get you running the right way:

✓ Direct contact with me (HackerKid FX) — Reach out before you go live so we can fine-tune the EA to your broker, account size, and risk profile. I'll help you set it up properly instead of leaving you to guess.

✓ Full user manual, available in multiple languages — A clear, step-by-step guide covering installation, settings, and best practices, so nothing is left to interpretation.

✓ Access to an exclusive private Telegram group — Join a community of Golden MACD users where you'll get priority support, setup help, and every future update the moment it's released.

✓ Ongoing updates at no extra cost — As the EA improves, you get the new versions automatically. Your purchase keeps getting better.

✓ Full Custom support from me.



Recommended setup

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M1 – M5 (confirm the one you actually run/optimized on)

M1 – M5 (confirm the one you actually run/optimized on) Account type: Low-spread ECN / Raw / Zero

Low-spread ECN / Raw / Zero Leverage: 1:100 or higher

1:100 or higher Minimum deposit: 300 - 500 USD

300 - 500 USD VPS strongly recommended for stable 24/5 operation.

for stable 24/5 operation. Recommended broker: Exness Zero Account. Also we recommend IC Markets, BlackBull Markets, but it need custom adjustments.

Try it before you buy

Download the free DEMO version and run it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester (backtest & optimization) on your own price history. See exactly how it behaves before spending a cent.

📊 Verified track record: MyFxBook Live Record.

A verified track record is the single biggest thing that justifies the price.

Introductory launch price

This is the introductory launch price. It increases by 200 USD as copies sell and once the live track record matures — early buyers lock in the lowest price this EA will ever have. Don't wait for the price to go up.

Support & contact

HackerKid FX — "Cracking The Market"

🔗 Telegram & Instagram: @swagmix8

Questions before buying? Message me — happy to help you get set up. After purchase, contact me to receive your invite to the exclusive Telegram group.

Risk disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, including backtest and historical results, does not guarantee future results. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose. This Expert Advisor is a trading tool, not financial advice, and no profit is guaranteed.