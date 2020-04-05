HackerKid FX Golden MACD EA

HackerKid FX — Golden MACD EA

"Cracking The Market"

A clean, rules-based XAUUSD system. No grid. No martingale. One trade at a time.

HackerKid FX — Golden MACD EA is a specialist gold (XAUUSD) trading robot built on a single principle: trade only when momentum and trend agree, and never carry risk you can't see coming.

Instead of chasing every candle, the EA waits for the market to line up — momentum confirming the direction of the dominant trend — before committing to one focused position. When the conditions aren't there, it simply stays flat. No forcing trades, no fighting the trend, no gambling on noise.

Once in a trade, Golden MACD manages the position actively rather than leaving it to chance. An adaptive trailing mechanism follows the move to protect and extend gains, momentum-based exits step in when the market turns against the position, and an optional time-based exit closes trades that have overstayed their edge. Every position stands on its own.

Built for traders who want a robot they can actually understand and control — not a mystery system that blows the account on the first bad week.

Why Golden MACD EA

No grid. No martingale.

✓ No averaging. Maximum one position open at a time.

Trend-aligned entries — it trades with the dominant trend, not against it.

Adaptive trailing stop that locks in gains as the move develops.

Optional ATR dynamic lot sizing — automatically trims position size when volatility spikes.

Optional time-based exit for trades that overstay their edge.

100% transparent inputs — every parameter is documented and adjustable.

Free DEMO you can run in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before you buy.

What you get after purchase

Golden MACD EA isn't just a file you download and figure out alone — it comes with real support to get you running the right way:

Direct contact with me (HackerKid FX) — Reach out before you go live so we can fine-tune the EA to your broker, account size, and risk profile. I'll help you set it up properly instead of leaving you to guess.

Full user manual, available in multiple languages — A clear, step-by-step guide covering installation, settings, and best practices, so nothing is left to interpretation.

Access to an exclusive private Telegram group — Join a community of Golden MACD users where you'll get priority support, setup help, and every future update the moment it's released.

Ongoing updates at no extra cost — As the EA improves, you get the new versions automatically. Your purchase keeps getting better.

Full Custom support from me.

Recommended setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M1 – M5 (confirm the one you actually run/optimized on)
  • Account type: Low-spread ECN / Raw / Zero
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Minimum deposit: 300 - 500 USD
  • VPS strongly recommended for stable 24/5 operation.
  • Recommended broker: Exness Zero Account. Also we recommend IC Markets, BlackBull Markets, but it need custom adjustments.

Try it before you buy

Download the free DEMO version and run it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester (backtest & optimization) on your own price history. See exactly how it behaves before spending a cent.

📊 Verified track record: MyFxBook Live Record. 

A verified track record is the single biggest thing that justifies the price.

Introductory launch price

This is the introductory launch price. It increases by 200 USD as copies sell and once the live track record matures — early buyers lock in the lowest price this EA will ever have. Don't wait for the price to go up.

Support & contact

HackerKid FX"Cracking The Market"

🔗 Telegram & Instagram: @swagmix8

Questions before buying? Message me — happy to help you get set up. After purchase, contact me to receive your invite to the exclusive Telegram group.

Risk disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, including backtest and historical results, does not guarantee future results. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose. This Expert Advisor is a trading tool, not financial advice, and no profit is guaranteed.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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