Ambush EMA

Ambush EMA — Full Marketplace Description (Extended)

Ambush EMA — The Trend-Pullback Precision Engine Built for Traders Who Refuse to Guess

There are two kinds of traders in this market: those who chase price after it's already moved, and those who position themselves in advance and let the market come to them. Ambush EMA was engineered from the ground up for the second kind. It is a fully automated, rules-based expert advisor that combines three of the most respected concepts in technical trading — moving average trend structure, pullback timing, and candlestick confirmation — into a single, disciplined execution engine that never hesitates, never second-guesses, and never trades outside its rules.

This isn't a martingale system, it isn't a grid recovery bot, and it isn't a black-box "magic indicator" dressed up in flashy marketing. Ambush EMA is a transparent, logic-driven strategy you can actually understand, verify, and trust — every signal it takes is visible on your chart, and every decision it makes is displayed live on its built-in dashboard.

 The Philosophy Behind Ambush EMA

Most retail traders lose money not because they can't identify a trend, but because they enter at the wrong moment within that trend — chasing extended moves, entering on emotion, or getting shaken out by normal retracements. Ambush EMA solves this by refusing to enter until three independent conditions align:

  1. A confirmed directional trend
  2. A genuine pullback into a statistically favorable entry zone
  3. A decisive price-action confirmation candle

Only when all three stars align does the EA strike — hence the name. It ambushes the market at the exact moment probability tilts in its favor, rather than forcing trades out of impatience.

 Step 1: Trend Detection with Dual EMA Structure

At its foundation, Ambush EMA reads market structure using two Exponential Moving Averages — a fast 20-period EMA and a slower 50-period EMA, both fully adjustable to suit your preferred instrument and timeframe. The relationship between these two averages tells the EA everything it needs to know about the current market regime:

  • When the fast EMA trades above the slow EMA, the algorithm classifies the market as bullish and will only search for buying opportunities.
  • When the fast EMA trades below the slow EMA, the algorithm classifies the market as bearish and will only search for selling opportunities.

This dual-EMA filter is not a lagging gimmick — it's a widely respected institutional-grade method of reading directional bias, and by requiring strict alignment before any setup is even considered, Ambush EMA automatically filters out the vast majority of choppy, directionless, low-probability market conditions that destroy most manual and automated strategies alike.

 Step 2: The Pullback — Where the Edge Is Born

Identifying a trend is easy. Timing an entry within that trend is where most strategies fail. Ambush EMA solves this with a configurable pullback detection window (adjustable via the PullbackBars input) that continuously scans recent candles to confirm price has genuinely retraced into the zone between the fast and slow EMA — not just touched it briefly, but interacted with the actual value zone where trend traders and institutional participants typically re-enter.

This step is critical: it prevents the EA from chasing a candle that's already extended far from the EMAs, which is exactly the kind of late, high-risk entry that destroys account equity. By waiting for price to come back to a fair-value zone before considering an entry, Ambush EMA structurally improves the risk-to-reward profile of every trade before a single order is sent.

 Step 3: The Engulfing Trigger — No Guessing, No Early Entries

Once a valid pullback is confirmed, Ambush EMA doesn't jump the gun. It waits specifically for one of the most respected and widely studied candlestick reversal patterns in all of technical analysis: the engulfing candle.

  • In an uptrend, it looks for a bullish engulfing candle — a strong green candle that fully consumes the body of the prior red candle, signaling that buyers have decisively overwhelmed sellers at the pullback zone.
  • In a downtrend, it looks for a bearish engulfing candle — the mirror opposite, signaling sellers have taken firm control.

The trade is executed precisely at the close of that engulfing candle, ensuring the EA never enters on an unconfirmed, still-forming candle and never repaints its signals. What you see in backtesting is exactly what you get live.

 Risk Management: Two Stop-Loss Engines, Built-In Flexibility

Every single trade opened by Ambush EMA is protected from the moment it's filled — there is no scenario in which a position is left without a stop loss. You have full control over how that stop is calculated via the SL_Mode input:

  • Swing Mode (0): The stop loss is anchored to the most recent structural swing high or low over a configurable lookback period, placing your risk exactly where real market structure says it should be — beyond the point that would invalidate the setup.
  • ATR Mode (1): The stop loss dynamically adapts to current market volatility using the Average True Range indicator multiplied by your chosen multiplier, automatically widening during volatile conditions and tightening during calm ones so your stop distance always makes sense relative to the instrument's current behavior.

Take-profit levels are never arbitrary — they're calculated automatically as a multiple of your stop-loss distance using your configured risk-reward ratio (for example, 1:2), so every single trade taken has a mathematically consistent, pre-defined exit strategy baked in before it's even opened.

 Position Sizing That Matches Your Risk Appetite

Ambush EMA gives you complete control over how much capital is committed to each trade:

  • Fixed Lot Mode: Trade a consistent, predictable lot size on every signal — ideal for traders who prefer simplicity and predictable exposure.
  • Risk Percentage Mode: Let the EA calculate your exact position size automatically on every trade, based on a percentage of your account balance and the specific stop-loss distance of that setup. This means your dollar risk stays consistent trade-to-trade regardless of how tight or wide the stop loss happens to be — true professional-grade risk management, handled automatically.

 Session Control & Trade Discipline

Not every hour of the trading day offers equal opportunity. Ambush EMA lets you define a specific trading window using TradeStartHour and TradeEndHour , so the EA only hunts for setups during the sessions you trust — helping you avoid illiquid overnight chop, unpredictable rollover spreads, or news-driven volatility outside your preferred hours.

On top of this, a strict one-trade-per-symbol rule is enforced at all times. Ambush EMA will never stack multiple positions on the same instrument, keeping your exposure clean, your margin usage predictable, and your equity curve free from the kind of overleveraged stacking that turns a good strategy into a blown account.

 A Live, Professional Dashboard — Total Transparency

Unlike black-box EAs that leave you guessing what's happening behind the scenes, Ambush EMA displays a clean, professional on-chart dashboard at all times, showing:

  • Current trend direction (uptrend/downtrend), color-coded for instant readability
  • Live fast and slow EMA values
  • Whether a position is currently active
  • Whether the current time falls within your defined trading session
  • Your configured risk mode (fixed lot vs. risk percentage)
  • Your configured stop-loss mode (swing vs. ATR)
  • Your assigned magic number for easy trade tracking

This isn't decoration — it's a real-time diagnostic tool that lets you glance at your chart and instantly understand exactly what the EA is seeing and why it has or hasn't taken action.

 Who Ambush EMA Is Built For

Ambush EMA is ideal for traders who value structure over noise — whether you're a discretionary price-action trader looking to automate a strategy you already trust, a systematic trader seeking a transparent, non-martingale trend-following engine, or a portfolio manager looking to diversify with a rules-based approach that doesn't rely on dangerous recovery mechanics like grid or martingale scaling.

Every input is fully customizable, allowing you to adapt Ambush EMA's logic to different instruments, timeframes, and risk tolerances without ever touching the underlying code. What you get is a complete, professional, transparent trading system — not a mystery box, not a gamble, but a disciplined ambush predator waiting for the market to give it exactly the setup it's looking for.


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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (2)
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Experts
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3 (1)
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