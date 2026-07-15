EMA sniper

EMA Sniper Pro — Triple EMA Crossover Expert Advisor with RR Trailing Stop and Drawdown Protection

EMA Sniper Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built entirely on Exponential Moving Average crossovers and candle close confirmation. The strategy is transparent, rule-based, and free of complex indicators, neural networks, or martingale mechanics. Every trade decision follows a strict logical sequence that can be audited, backtested, and understood without ambiguity. The goal is to capture trending moves early, manage risk with precision at every stage of the trade, and protect the account from runaway losses through automated drawdown control.

This EA was designed with three types of traders in mind: systematic traders who want a clean EMA-based engine they can trust; prop firm traders who need hard risk controls built into the automation; and algorithmic beginners who want a well-structured EA they can study, optimize, and build upon.

THE STRATEGY

The core logic revolves around three Exponential Moving Averages operating simultaneously on the same chart: a Fast EMA to capture short-term momentum, a Slow EMA to define the medium-term trend direction, and a Trend EMA to filter trades against the dominant macro structure. All three periods are fully configurable in the input panel, giving the trader complete control over the sensitivity and timeframe character of the system.

A trade signal is generated when the Fast EMA crosses the Slow EMA. However, the EA does not act on the crossover alone. It waits for the current candle to close, and only enters if the closing price confirms the direction of the cross. For a long trade, the Fast EMA must cross above the Slow EMA and the candle must close above the Fast EMA. For a short trade, the Fast EMA must cross below the Slow EMA and the candle must close below the Fast EMA. This candle close filter eliminates false signals driven by intrabar wicks and noise, ensuring the EA only acts on confirmed momentum rather than real-time tick fluctuations.

An optional trend filter uses the Trend EMA as a directional gate. When enabled, long trades are only taken when price is above the Trend EMA, and short trades are only taken when price is below it. This keeps the EA aligned with the dominant market direction and reduces counter-trend exposure on longer timeframes.

ENTRY LOGIC IN DETAIL

Long Entry Conditions (all must be true on the closed candle):

  • Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA on the current bar
  • The closed candle closes above the Fast EMA
  • Price is above the Trend EMA (if trend filter is enabled)

Short Entry Conditions (all must be true on the closed candle):

  • Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA on the current bar
  • The closed candle closes below the Fast EMA
  • Price is below the Trend EMA (if trend filter is enabled)

The EA processes signals only on new bar open, meaning it evaluates the completed previous candle. This prevents multiple entries on the same signal and ensures consistent behavior across both live trading and strategy tester environments.

EXIT LOGIC

The primary exit condition mirrors the entry logic. A long position is closed when a candle closes below the Fast EMA, signaling that short-term momentum has shifted. A short position is closed when a candle closes above the Fast EMA. This keeps the EA responsive to actual price structure rather than arbitrary fixed targets, allowing it to ride extended trends while exiting cleanly when momentum deteriorates.

Secondary exit conditions include the fixed Take Profit level in pips, the account percentage Take Profit target, and the RR-based step trailing stop. All exit conditions run simultaneously, and whichever is triggered first closes the trade.

RE-ENTRY AND PULLBACK LOGIC

When a position is closed by the EMA exit condition, the EA does not simply wait for the next full crossover signal. If the underlying trend remains intact at the time of exit, meaning the Fast EMA is still on the same side of the Slow EMA as the original trade direction, the EA monitors for a re-entry opportunity. A re-entry is triggered when price pulls back across the Fast EMA and then closes back in the original trend direction. This logic captures continuation moves that would otherwise be missed after normal pullbacks in a strong trend, keeping the EA active and engaged throughout trending market conditions without requiring manual intervention.

Re-entry logic resets automatically when a new crossover in the opposite direction is detected, preventing re-entries against a genuine trend reversal.

MONEY MANAGEMENT

Two lot sizing modes are available and can be switched via a single input toggle.

Fixed Lot Mode places a user-defined lot size on every trade regardless of account balance or stop loss distance. This mode is suitable for traders who prefer manual control over position sizing or who are operating under specific lot-based prop firm rules.

Auto Lot Mode calculates the position size dynamically before each trade. The calculation uses the defined risk percentage, the current account balance, the instrument's tick value, and the initial stop loss distance in pips to derive the exact lot size that risks the specified percentage on the trade. This ensures that every trade carries the same proportional risk regardless of stop loss distance, account fluctuations, or instrument volatility. Lot size is automatically clamped to the broker's minimum and maximum volume limits and normalized to the broker's required lot step precision.

TAKE PROFIT SYSTEM

Take Profit can be fully disabled, in which case exits are governed entirely by the EMA exit logic and the trailing stop. When enabled, two modes are available.

Pips Mode sets a fixed price distance target from the entry price. The distance is defined in pips and is automatically converted to points internally, ensuring correct behavior on both 4-digit and 5-digit brokers without any manual adjustment.

Account Percentage Mode monitors the floating profit of the open position in real time. When the unrealized profit reaches the defined percentage of the account balance at the time of trade entry, the position is closed automatically. This mode is particularly useful for prop firm traders working toward a daily or phase profit target, or for any trader who prefers to define their reward in monetary terms relative to account size rather than in price distance.

RR-BASED STEP TRAILING STOP

The trailing stop system in EMA Sniper Pro is not a standard pip-trailing mechanism. It operates on a Risk/Reward zone stepping model that advances the stop loss only at meaningful profit milestones defined by multiples of the initial risk.

The initial stop loss distance entered in pips defines 1R, which is the base risk unit for the trade. As the trade moves into profit, the stop loss advances according to the following schedule:

When the trade reaches 1R in profit, the stop loss is moved to breakeven, eliminating the risk of a losing trade.

When the trade reaches 2R in profit, the stop loss is moved to lock in 1R of profit.

When the trade reaches 3R in profit, the stop loss is moved to lock in 2R of profit.

This pattern continues for each additional R level the trade achieves. The stop loss only ever moves forward in the direction of the trade, never backward, ensuring that locked profits cannot be reduced. This approach balances trade longevity with capital protection, giving strong trends room to develop while guaranteeing that profitable trades do not reverse into losses at any milestone after breakeven is reached.

MAXIMUM DRAWDOWN PROTECTION

A real-time equity drawdown monitor runs on every tick. The reference equity is recorded when the EA initializes. If the current account equity falls below the reference equity by the defined drawdown percentage threshold, the EA immediately closes all open positions carrying its magic number and sets itself to a halted state for the remainder of the trading session. No new trades are opened after a halt is triggered until the EA is reloaded or restarted.

This feature is designed for prop firm accounts operating under daily drawdown rules, live accounts where capital preservation is the primary concern, and any trading environment where a hard maximum loss ceiling must be enforced automatically without relying on manual monitoring.

The drawdown threshold is fully adjustable in the input panel and can be set to match any specific prop firm rule or personal risk tolerance.

BROKER AND ACCOUNT COMPATIBILITY

EMA Sniper Pro is compatible with all standard MetaTrader 5 brokers. It handles 4-digit and 5-digit pricing automatically by detecting the symbol's digit count and applying the correct pip-to-point conversion internally. No manual adjustment is needed when switching between brokers or instruments.

The EA is compatible with both hedging and netting account modes. All position management operations use the standard CTrade library with magic number filtering, ensuring clean isolation from manually placed trades and other EAs running on the same account.

A unique magic number input allows multiple instances of the EA to run simultaneously on different symbols or timeframes without interference.

STRATEGY TESTER COMPATIBILITY

EMA Sniper Pro is fully compatible with the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester in all modes including single pass, optimization, and visual mode. No external files, DLLs, or network connections are required. The EA initializes correctly on historical data and releases all indicator handles cleanly on deinitialization, ensuring stable and accurate backtesting results.

For optimization, all key parameters including EMA periods, risk percentage, stop loss distance, take profit values, and drawdown threshold are exposed as inputs and can be used directly in the tester's optimization grid.

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS AND INSTRUMENTS

EMA Sniper Pro is designed for trending market conditions and performs best on instruments with consistent directional character. Recommended instruments include major forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY, gold (XAUUSD), and major indices. The EA is suitable for timeframes from H1 upward. Lower timeframes increase signal frequency but require tighter risk settings and a broker with low spread and fast execution.

Default EMA settings of 9, 21, and 200 provide a well-tested baseline configuration. The 200 EMA trend filter is recommended on H1 and H4 timeframes to reduce counter-trend exposure during consolidating markets.

A minimum of 200 candles of historical data must be available on the chart before the EA will begin trading, ensuring that the Trend EMA is fully calculated and valid prior to any entry.

INPUT PARAMETERS SUMMARY

EMA Settings: Fast EMA period, Slow EMA period, Trend EMA period, MA method, applied price, trend filter on/off.

Money Management: Auto lot on/off, fixed lot size, risk percentage per trade, initial stop loss in pips.

Take Profit: Take profit on/off, TP mode selection (pips or account percentage), TP distance in pips, TP account percentage target.

Risk Management: Maximum drawdown percentage, RR trailing stop on/off.

Trade Settings: Magic number, trade comment, slippage in points.

WHAT THIS EA IS NOT

EMA Sniper Pro does not use martingale or grid mechanics. It does not average down losing positions. It does not use tick scalping or latency arbitrage. It does not rely on news events, session filters, or time-based restrictions. It does not use any indicator other than Exponential Moving Averages. There are no hidden parameters, no adaptive algorithms, and no optimization curves fitted to historical data. The logic is the same in live trading as it is in backtesting.

SUPPORT AND DOCUMENTATION

Full input parameter documentation is included with every purchase. Buyers receive guidance on recommended settings for common instruments and timeframes, an explanation of the RR trailing stop mechanics with worked examples, and direct support from the seller for setup questions and configuration assistance. Contact is available through the MQL5 profile page.

SELLER

Developed and sold by Noel. Profile and full product catalog available at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/noelanjao/seller


Recommended products
FHeikenAshiSmoothed
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
EA Heiken Ashi Smoothed - Smooth and Accurate Trading Optimize your trading with the power of Heiken Ashi Smoothed. This expert advisor (EA) is designed for traders looking for clear trends and reliable signals. Based on Heiken Ashi candles with smoothing, it filters out market noise and maximizes entry and exit opportunities. What does this EA offer?  Accurate trading: Identifies trends more clearly while avoiding false signals.  Advanced risk management: Configure dynamic Stop Loss and Take
Apex Trend Engine
Thiago Balonyi Candal Da Rosa
Experts
Apex Trend Engine is a professional Expert Advisor built to trade market structure and directional momentum with a disciplined risk framework. Unlike conventional systems that rely on lagging indicators or risky recovery methods, Apex Trend Engine focuses on identifying high-probability trend conditions and executing trades with precision and control. The system uses a combination of structural price analysis, volatility filtering, and trend validation to avoid low-quality market conditions. Tra
Swag EA
Joshua Didas Taban
Experts
Overview Swag Expert Advisor Pro is an advanced trading tool designed to help you make informed buy and sell decisions in the forex market. This expert advisor analyzes price movements in relation to the Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to identify optimal entry points, ensuring you stay ahead of market trends. Key Features EMA Analysis: Executes buy orders when the price is above the 200 EMA and when the 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, and 50 EMAs cross upwards on candle ID 1. The opposite is true for s
FractalScalper
Ivan Simonika
Experts
This bot is based on the analysis of adaptive moving averages. The expert is characterized by stable signals, which can be used as accurate short-term signals. This is a semi-scalping system that analyzes the market using reliable indicators. Scalper is a system or not, depends on the parameters TakeProfit and StopLoss . Using this adviser, you need to understand that this bot requires optimization. The bot works both on netting accounts and on hedging accounts. But the settings must be optimiz
Aegis Kalman Trend
Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira
Experts
Aegis Kalman Trend is a raw automated trading engine built specifically to extract real momentum from XAUUSD without chasing market noise or taking dummy entries, most retail expert advisors use slow moving averages that cruzam atrasadas and wipe your balance during choppy sessions but this chassi uses a dual-matrix Kalman filter to track the true institutional price line with zero phase-lag, the core algorithm runs an adaptive noise engine that calculates volatility on the fly, it adjusts the f
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Canberra mt5
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
ZoneSniper UltimateEA
Stephen Muriithi Muraguri
Experts
ZoneSniper EA is a Supply & Demand zone trading robot built for MetaTrader 5. It identifies high-probability price zones formed by consolidation, waits for a confirmed impulse breakout away from those zones, then enters trades precisely when price returns to retest them. Zone Detection The EA scans for consolidation clusters — a defined number of candles trading within a tight range. When price breaks out of that cluster with a strong impulse candle, the consolidation area is marked as either a
FREE
DoIt Gold Guardian MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD) DoIt Gold Guardian is designed for traders who want to capitalize on gold’s explosive movements with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek consistent growth without fear of volatility , it delivers prof
GER40 Regime Adaptive EA
Purvang Gandhi
Experts
How This System Actually Thinks About the Market A mean reversion system built on more than price Price drifts away from its average, the system waits for that drift to go far enough, buys, then holds until price comes back to a target. That's how a traditional mean reversion system works - the whole decision made on price, and nothing else. Ours is a mean reversion system too. It just refuses to make that decision on price alone. What It Actually Watches Instead of tracking price on its own, th
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
PythonX SwissCore USDCHF
Abhinav Puri
Experts
PythonX SwissCore USDCHF Precision Market Structure Trading Engine PythonX SwissCore USDCHF is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built around one of the most respected concepts in modern trading: market structure. By combining Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) with EMA-based trend filtering, the system is designed to execute trades with discipline, clarity, and consistency. Why This System Stands Out Most automated systems rely heavily on lagging indicators. PythonX Swi
CRT Model 1
Yahia Mohamed
5 (1)
Experts
Important note: I’m just providing this EA as a tool. I don’t have profitable settings for it, make sure to backtest properly before buying. CRT Model 1 EA is an automated trading solution designed to execute the CRT Model 1 strategy, which focuses on time-based range analysis, liquidity sweeps, and retracement entries. This Expert Advisor defines a specific time range to establish high and low price reference points. It then monitors price action outside this range to identify Turtle Soup(Liqu
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live Performance: Pepperstone Community: Join Remstone MQL5 Channel No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience. The only Expert Advisor you will ever need! Join a growing community of successful traders leveraging the power of Remstone! Remstone is a fully automated trading solution designed to exploit market trends. Built on advanced algorithms, it’s crafted for trade
Allgain100
Nissar Ahmed
Experts
Key Features Strategy Core EMA Crossover System : Fast EMA (default: 20) and Slow EMA (default: 50) Generates buy signals when Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA. Generates sell signals when Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA. Fibonacci Filter : Calculates Fibonacci retrenchment levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%) based on recent price swings. Requires price to be near a Fibonacci level (configurable threshold) to validate trades. Risk Management Position Sizing : Dynamically calculates lot size
Fund Mode MT5
Nunthasak Aunkaew
Experts
Fund Mode MT5 – Price Action EA for XAUUSD (M5) Fund Mode MT5 is a Price Action–based Expert Advisor (EA) No Grid No Martingale Specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe , with a strong focus on safety, consistency, and small account suitability . Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk Key Features 1️⃣ Trading System Strategy: Price Action + Engulfing Patterns Main Timeframe: M5 Does NOT use: Grid, Martingale, or Hedge Trade
FREE
Monday Flow EA
Daisuke Arimizu
Experts
TokyoMorning EA A Monday Morning JPY Carry Restart Signal by Urban-flux Only one hour every Monday. VALIDATION HIGHLIGHTS (MT5 BACKTEST 2020–2026, ICMarkets conditions) Historical backtest results — NOT a profit guarantee. Please read the assumptions and full validation sections below. Profit factor 2.30 or higher on ALL three pairs (USDJPY: PF 2.54 · win rate ~70%) Out-of-sample (full year 2025) stayed positive on all three pairs — on EURJPY and GBPJPY the OOS results even beat the tr
NTG10xPro
Moein Zohary Binazirfoumany
Experts
This Expert Advisor Makes efficient use of market fluctuation using multiple criteria. Initial deposit value is criteria for final return of the EA. we recommend using at least $500. Along with increasing initial deposit value, it s recommended to increase trading lot size relatively. Other input parameters are optimized for GBPUSD. To be used for other pairs it must be optimized separately.
CL CRT Machine
Rajalakshmi Murugesan
Experts
CL CRT MACHINE CL CRT MACHINE is a fully automated trading system designed for disciplined and controlled trading. All strategy logic is fully inbuilt;  users only need to configure risk settings based on their preference. Minimum Recommended Capital: $500 Required Timeframe: H1 Pair: XAUUSD ️ Key Features Trades only on H1 timeframe (fixed for consistency) Uses closed candles only (no repainting) Supports Buy & Sell setups One trade per valid setup (no overtrading) No martingale, no grid,
FREE
GoldTrendEos
Martin Turek
Experts
Eos Gold is a professional trading tool designed for traders who value discipline, structure, and consistency over random signals. It is not a typical signal bot . Eos Gold operates based on market structure, price action, and Fibonacci logic , with a strong focus on risk control and repeatability . The trader remains in control of the analysis — Eos executes the plan with precision and discipline . Key features: market structure–based trading Fibonacci channel and level logic clearly defined en
Code Scalper
Ivan Simonika
Experts
This bot can classify ticks into classes from 0 to 64, after which after analyzing the tick micro-signals it determines which way to open a position. You can work with an expert only on real ticks how to optimize and test! When working, an expert uses position accounting in any mode, both netting (there can be only one position for one symbol) and with independent position accounting or hedging (there can be many positions for one symbol). Configurable bot parameters TypeFilling - Type of exe
Gold Scalper King EA
Naveen Kumar Shyam
Experts
Gold Scalper King EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The EA follows a systematic breakout strategy that combines market structure analysis, pending order execution, and dual EMA trend confirmation to identify trading opportunities. Rather than predicting market reversals, Gold Scalper King waits for price to confirm a breakout beyond significant swing highs or swing lows before entering a trade. Every position follows predefined t
TradingPsychology Guard EA
Roberto Abreu De Lucena
Experts
Commercial Description for MQL5 Store TradingPsychology Guard EA — The Ultimate Institutional Risk Guardian TradingPsychology Guard is not an automated entry system; it is a High-End Professional Intraday Risk Management Utility explicitly designed for professional manual traders. It was built to shield your trading account and secure your equity against the single biggest threat in the financial markets: lack of emotional discipline. If you have ever suffered from "revenge trading," found
Forktongue EMA
Noel Anjao Alube
Experts
Forktongue EMA — Precision Dual-EMA Cross Execution with Built-In News & Gap Protection Forktongue EMA is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor built around one of the most trusted concepts in technical trading — the crossover of two Exponential Moving Averages — but engineered with the risk controls that most basic crossover EAs skip entirely. Where a typical EMA-cross robot fires blindly into every signal regardless of session, spread, or market shock, Forktongue EMA was designed fr
Seyra Pulse EA
M Fariz Haykal
Experts
Seyra Pulse Why Seyra Pulse? Markets are constantly changing. Some periods favour strong momentum, while others produce short-lived breakouts, consolidations, or slower price movement. A trading system should therefore not rely on one fixed behaviour for every market condition. Seyra Pulse was developed around this principle. It combines breakout confirmation, multi-timeframe trend analysis, and adaptive trade management into one systematic trading approach designed specifically for XAUUSD. Ins
Pick and Roll
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Pick and Roll   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 28 pairs ​​simultaneously. P ick and Roll It is optimized for 28 pairs of forex market Pick and Roll  system operation: 1: PREVIOUS   TREND 2: CONSOLIDATION 3:   RUPTURE D o not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions     
Golden Rebound Super
Motoya Mie
Experts
Golden Rebound Super v2.0 Overview Golden Rebound Super is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe . It uses a proprietary four-layer trend confirmation system to identify high-probability entries — firing only when market structure, momentum, price action, and volatility filters all align simultaneously. No martingale. No grid. No dangerous money management. Every trade uses a fixed lot with a predefined Stop Loss and T
Hedging Breakout MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104671 MT5   Version   :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110506 The Hedging Breakout Expert Advisor is a sophisticated trading tool designed to capitalize on market breakouts while employing robust risk management through hedging strategies. This EA is meticulously crafted to identify optimal breakout opportunities, leveraging increased market liquidity to maximize trading potential. By combining breakout logic with effective risk
Custom Range Breakout EA
Alex Merino I Bello
Experts
Custom Range Breakout EA (CRB) is a highly configurable breakout trading system that lets you define any price range and automate trades based on your strategy. Whether you're targeting the London open, New York session, or a custom intraday level, CRB gives you complete control over how and when to enter trades, with advanced risk tools and precise timing filters. The EA includes trailing stop, break-even logic, news filtering, day-of-week control, and more. All dynamic trade management inputs
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (23)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (37)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.62 (21)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (212)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
More from author
ICT Silver Bullet Pro
Noel Anjao Alube
Indicators
ICT SILVER BULLET Pro   is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built around the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. It is designed for traders who operate within institutional frameworks and need precision timing tools overlaid directly on their charts. The indicator maps the three major trading sessions — London, New York, and Asian — as shaded kill zone boxes on the chart, each with its own high, low, and midpoint levels drawn as dotted reference lines. These levels update in real
FREE
Omega Zones
Noel Anjao Alube
Indicators
Omega Zones Pro - Indicator Description Overview Omega Zones Pro is a professional Support and Resistance indicator that automatically detects and displays price zones on your chart. It helps traders identify key levels where price is likely to react. How It Works The indicator analyzes historical price data to find swing highs and swing lows. It then groups nearby price levels into zones and rates their strength based on how many times price has reacted to them. Key Features Automatic Zone Dete
FREE
ICT Oracle PRO
Noel Anjao Alube
Experts
ICT Oracle PRO is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built on authentic Inner Circle Trader concepts. Unlike many EAs that claim to use ICT but rely on simple moving average crossovers or forced synthetic signals, this EA implements genuine ICT detection logic including Fair Value Gaps with three-candle gap validation, Order Blocks identified as the last candle before an impulsive move, Breaker Blocks that form when price breaks through an Order Block, and proper market structure analysis with
Candle Dominance Index
Noel Anjao Alube
Indicators
Candle Dominance Index (CDI) is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 4 that reveals the true conviction behind every candle — not just direction, but how hard bulls or bears dominated the full price range. Most traders look at candle color and size. CDI goes deeper. It measures the ratio of the candle body to the total wick range, giving you an instant read on whether the move was decisive or weak. A tall green bar means bulls closed near the high — genuine strength. A tall red bar me
TrendGate RSI Signal
Noel Anjao Alube
Indicators
TrendGate RSI Signal is a precision multi-timeframe indicator that combines a Daily trend filter with H1 RSI momentum crossovers to deliver clean, high-probability trade signals — without repainting. Key Features: Daily Trend Filter : Uses EMA(50) on the Daily timeframe to establish a clear bullish or bearish market bias H1 RSI Crossover Entries : Detects RSI(14) crosses above 35 (buy) or below 65 (sell) on confirmed, closed H1 candles only Trend-Aligned Signals Only : Automatically filters out
BreakEdge US30
Noel Anjao Alube
Experts
BreakEdge US30 is a fully automated breakout scalping Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones) index. It captures the high-momentum price expansion that follows the New York session open by placing a buy stop and sell stop bracket above and below the current price, then manages the winning trade automatically while cancelling the losing side. STRATEGY At the start of each session window, BreakEdge places a dual pending order bracket — a buy stop above the ask and a sell
GoldSwing Structure Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
Experts
GoldSwing Structure Trader is a professional multi-timeframe Expert Advisor specifically developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using institutional-grade market structure analysis. This EA implements a disciplined swing trading approach that identifies trend direction on the Daily timeframe, executes trades on the H4 timeframe, and uses the H1 timeframe strictly for entry confirmation. The core trading logic is built around accurate detection of market structure including Higher Highs, Higher Low
Account Lens
Noel Anjao Alube
Indicators
Account Lens is a professional-grade account monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 4 that transforms the way traders stay informed about their account health during live sessions. Instead of squinting at the tiny account toolbar at the bottom of your terminal or switching windows mid-trade to check your numbers, Account Lens opens a fully independent, dedicated popup chart window that expands to fill your screen and displays your six most critical account metrics in giant, ultra-readable text — Ba
H4 Gold Fortress
Noel Anjao Alube
Experts
H4 Gold Fortress EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4. It combines a clean H4 candle breakout strategy with a structured martingale recovery system and a hard equity protection layer, giving the EA both offensive entry logic and a defined risk boundary — something most martingale EAs on the market lack entirely. How the Strategy Works At the close of every H4 candle, the EA locks in the high and low of that completed candle. When live price breaks a
ICT Liquidity Zones
Noel Anjao Alube
Indicators
ICT Liquidity Zones Pro – FVG, PDH/PDL, Session & Smart Money Levels Product Overview ICT Liquidity Zones Pro is a professional-grade trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that implements institutional trading concepts derived from the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This tool provides traders with a comprehensive suite of liquidity detection, fair value gap analysis, session mapping, and market structure tools typically used by institutional traders. Key Features Supply and Demand Zones The
MTF Liquidity Radar
Noel Anjao Alube
Indicators
What Makes This Indicator Different Most support and resistance indicators only look at one timeframe. Price breaks a level on M15, you get an alert. But on H4, that same level might be mid-range - not significant at all. MTF Liquidity Radar solves this by analyzing fractals from M15, H1, H4, and D1 simultaneously. When multiple timeframes agree on a price level, you get a high-probability zone. When they don't, you ignore it. The Problem This Solves You have likely experienced this: price break
SMReaction Zones
Noel Anjao Alube
Indicators
SMReaction Zones is a professional support and resistance zone detector for MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically identifies high-probability supply and demand zones by scanning for swing highs and swing lows across the current timeframe and up to three higher timeframes simultaneously. Each zone is scored by the number of price touches, timeframe origin, and whether a liquidity sweep has occurred at that level. Zone width is dynamic, calculated using the Average True Range so that zones
Apex Liquidity Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
Experts
Apex Liquidity Trader is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology. It replaces simplistic indicator-based entries with a multi-layer confluence engine that only triggers trades when market structure, liquidity, session timing, and price location all align simultaneously. CORE DETECTION ENGINE The EA scans price action for the full suite of institutional market structure events. It identifies Break of Structure on both sides, de
Apex Reversal Suite
Noel Anjao Alube
Indicators
Apex Reversal Suite Pro is a professional-grade MT5 indicator built for retail and semi-institutional traders who demand more than simple buy/sell arrows. It combines 15 layered analytical modules into a single, clean chart overlay — delivering high-probability reversal signals backed by multi-timeframe confluence, Smart Money Concepts, and dynamic ATR-based risk management. Who is this for? Swing traders, day traders, and prop firm challenge traders operating on Forex pairs, Gold, and indices.
Midas Grid EA
Noel Anjao Alube
Experts
Midas Grid EA — Intelligent Cost-Averaging Grid System for XAUUSD Midas Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a triple-confirmation entry filter with an ATR-dynamic grid structure to deploy capital only when market conditions justify it, and exit cleanly when they no longer do. Most grid EAs open positions indiscriminately. Midas Grid EA does not. Before deploying a new cycle, the system evaluates three independent technical
ProTradeLib
Noel Anjao Alube
Libraries
ProTradeLib - Professional MQL5 Trading Library Complete Developer Toolkit for MetaTrader 5 ProTradeLib is a production-ready, single-file MQL5 include library designed for professional developers building Expert Advisors and trading systems. With seven integrated modules, it provides all the essential building blocks needed to create robust, feature-rich trading applications. Key Features 1. Risk Manager Calculate lot sizes based on account balance percentage, fixed USD risk, or fixed lots Enfo
SmartStructureLib
Noel Anjao Alube
Libraries
SmartStructureLib — Smart Money Concepts Engine for MQL5 Developers SmartStructureLib is a professional-grade MQL5 library that gives developers a complete Smart Money Concepts calculation engine they can embed directly into any Expert Advisor or indicator. Instead of building SMC detection logic from scratch, you include one file and call clean, readable methods that handle all the heavy lifting behind the scenes. The library is built around seven focused modules. The Structure Engine detects B
ObjectChain
Noel Anjao Alube
Experts
ObjectChain MT5 — Manual Trade Chain Execution Panel What It Does ObjectChain MT5 is a chart-based trade execution panel for MetaTrader 5 that lets you plan, sequence, and submit multiple pending orders as a single chain — all controlled by draggable horizontal lines directly on the chart. You draw your entries, stop losses, and take profits visually. The EA reads the lines, calculates position sizes automatically from your risk percentage, and waits for price to trigger each level before placi
Smart Bounce Sentinel
Noel Anjao Alube
Indicators
Smart Bounce Sentinel  Smart Bounce Sentinel is a multi-confirmation reversal alert indicator for MetaTrader 5. It does not place, modify, or close trades. It continuously scans the market across three timeframes and notifies you the moment a high-probability bounce setup forms, so you stay in full control of every entry. How it works Smart Bounce Sentinel only triggers an alert when all six layers of confirmation align at the same time: RSI (14) on M15 at or below your threshold (default 30) —
RiskPilot Calculator
Noel Anjao Alube
Libraries
RiskPilot Calculator is a sophisticated, professional-grade position sizing solution engineered for serious traders who demand precision, speed, and uncompromising risk management in their trading operations. This advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 transforms the complex mathematics of position sizing into an elegant, intuitive interface that eliminates guesswork and emotional decision-making from every trade you execute. By automatically calculating optimal lot sizes based on your account
FridayGap Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
Indicators
FridayGap Trader  FridayGap Trader is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to detect, measure, and visualize the price gap that forms between the Friday closing price and the Monday opening price on any forex or CFD instrument. These weekend gaps are among the most consistently exploitable recurring patterns in financial markets, driven by news events, geopolitical developments, and institutional repositioning that occur while retail markets are closed. FridayGap T
CorrelFusion
Noel Anjao Alube
Indicators
CorrelFusion - Multi-Symbol Correlation Matrix & Rolling Heatmap Overview CorrelFusion is a professional correlation analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays a live correlation matrix for up to 10 symbols simultaneously. It features a unique rolling heatmap that visualizes how correlations evolve over time, helping traders identify diversification opportunities, hedge relationships, and market regime shifts at a glance. Key Features Live Correlation Matrix Displays Pearson correlation coeffi
Trend Apex Pro
Noel Anjao Alube
Experts
Trend Apex Pro MT5 — Product Description Trend Apex Pro MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built on a three-layer Exponential Moving Average system combined with dynamic ATR-based risk management, intelligent trade lifecycle control, and a comprehensive suite of daily risk protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a disciplined, rules-based system that entries only when the market structure confirms direction across multiple confluence factors — and exits with
TopDown Price Action
Noel Anjao Alube
Experts
TopDown Price Action EA is a fully automated multi-timeframe Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around the same top-down analytical framework used by professional price action traders. Rather than relying on lagging indicators or arbitrary signals, the EA reads raw market structure across two timeframes simultaneously — establishing a high-timeframe directional bias on H1 or M30, then dropping to M15 or M5 to execute with precision. Every trade begins with a question: where is the market try
SMC Pro Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
Experts
SMC Pro Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the institutional trading methodology known as Smart Money Concepts, designed to identify and trade alongside the footprints left by banks and large institutional players in the forex and commodity markets. The strategy operates across multiple timeframes simultaneously, beginning with a top-down analysis on the Daily and H4 charts where it reads the position of price relative to the 200 Exponential Moving Average to establish the highe
GoldApex Multi Horizon
Noel Anjao Alube
Experts
GoldApex Multi-Horizon Scalper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAU/USD, combining a top-down multi-timeframe confluence framework with a dynamic breakout-and-pullback entry model. The system reads macro directional bias from the 4-hour and 1-hour timeframes using dual EMA alignment, then descends to the 15-minute chart to map active support and resistance boundaries. Entry is reserved for confirmed breakouts of those boundaries followed by a controlled retest on
Gold Sniper Breakout
Noel Anjao Alube
Experts
Gold Sniper Breakout EA — XAUUSD 1-Minute Session Scalper for MT5 Overview Gold Sniper Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built around a precision 1-minute candle breakout methodology, it hunts high-probability momentum moves during the most liquid sessions of the trading day — then exits with surgical timing before the market can reverse. No indicators. No lagging signals. Pure price action. How It Works At the ope
Kairos Signal
Noel Anjao Alube
Indicators
Kairos Signal Confirmed M15 Entry Indicator for XAUUSD Overview Kairos Signal is a precision-engineered MT5 indicator built exclusively for XAUUSD trading on the M15 timeframe. The name comes from the ancient Greek concept of Kairos — the opportune moment, the perfect window of action. That philosophy is the foundation of this tool: it does not react to noise, it does not fire during uncertainty, and it never changes its mind after a decision is made. Every signal is locked to the close of a co
Session Inversion EA
Noel Anjao Alube
Experts
Session Inversion EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a structured, rule-based strategy combining session range analysis with Inverted Fair Value Gap (iFVG) entry logic. The strategy is drawn directly from Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology and executes without any manual intervention from chart setup to trade close. How the Strategy Works The EA tracks four configurable trading sessions across the day using UTC-based time detection, which means session time
Wraith SMC
Noel Anjao Alube
Experts
Wraith SMC — Multi-Symbol Smart Money Confluence Scanner Most retail setups fail for a simple reason: they react to a single signal in isolation. A break of structure on its own. A fair value gap on its own. No context, no confirmation, no filter for whether the broader trend even supports the trade. Wraith SMC was built around a different idea. It watches up to 10 symbols at once, builds a higher-timeframe directional bias from H4 and H1 price action, and only considers a setup valid once sever
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review