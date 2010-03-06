OmniZones Supply Demand

Welcome to OmniZones Pro. Unlike traditional Supply & Demand indicators that simply draw rectangles at swing highs and lows, OmniZones features a State-Aware Algorithmic Pipeline that evaluates, scores, and tracks the lifecycle of every single zone in real-time.

Perfect for scalping High-Liquidity Assets (Nasdaq, DAX, Gold, US30) or forex majors.

Key Features:

  • Quantitative Scoring Matrix: Zones are not created equally. OmniZones algorithmically evaluates Tick Volume Participation, Escape Velocity (ATR-normalized), and Structural Symmetry. Only highly qualified zones make it to your chart.
  • Intelligent Lifecycle Tracking: Zones have a dynamic state (Virgin, Pending, Broken). Once a zone is mathematically broken, it is immediately deleted (Ghosting). Your chart stays completely clean, showing only active institutional levels instead of hundreds of overlapping old rectangles.
  • Pure Price Action Focus: We stripped out spammy, repainting Buy/Sell arrows. OmniZones provides you with the exact institutional levels where reversals happen. You trade the reaction—keeping your chart professional and distraction-free.
  • Customizable Tiers: Zones are categorized into ELITE, HIGH, MODERATE, and LOW tiers, allowing you to visually filter out weak levels and focus only on high-probability institutional order blocks.

How to Trade with OmniZones:

  1. The Bounce (Scalping): Wait for the price to drop into a Blue (Support) zone or rally into a Red (Resistance) zone.
  2. The Execution: Watch for your preferred price action confirmation (e.g., an engulfing candle or a wick rejection) inside the zone and enter the trade.
  3. Risk Management: Use the opposite edge of the zone as a tight, logical Stop Loss. Since the zones are mathematically defined, your risk is always precise.

Input Parameters:

  • MinZoneScore (0-100): Minimum quality score required to draw a zone (Default: 80 - only High/Elite zones).
  • SwingBars: Sensitivity for structural pivots. Lower = more zones, Higher = major zones only.
  • BounceConfirmCloses: How fast a signal is generated after a rejection. Set to 1 for aggressive scalping.
  • Enable Volume Validation: Uses tick-volume to validate institutional participation.

Take the guesswork out of Supply and Demand. Upgrade to OmniZones Pro today.


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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Indicator Automation XT
Fatih Klavun
5 (1)
Utilities
Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
Swing Points TP Target
Fatih Klavun
5 (4)
Indicators
A professional swing point detection indicator that identifies key highs and lows with precision. Features include: Smart Detection : Identifies swing highs/lows based on customizable left/right bar analysis Visual Alerts : Clear arrows and labels (optional) mark swing points Dynamic Lines : Draws support/resistance lines that disappear when price touches them (toggle on/off) Real-Time Alerts : Sound and popup notifications for new swings Non-Intrusive : Preserves all manual chart drawings Perfe
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Indicator Automator EA
Fatih Klavun
Utilities
Indicator Automator EA: The Ultimate Indicator Automation Tool Tired of being chained to your desk, waiting for signals from your favorite indicator? Do you want to eliminate emotional trading and unlock the true potential of your manual strategy? Indicator Automator EA is a powerful and highly versatile Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate any trading indicator that provides clear Buy and Sell signals through its indicator buffers. You don't need to be a programmer. If you have
OmniSignal Navigator
Fatih Klavun
5 (2)
Indicators
OmniSignal Navigator - Smart Entries at Key Levels Trade Like a Professional with this daily/weekly High-Low-Close indicator, designed for scalping or intraday short term trading and precision breakout trading. Suggested Timeframes to trade with: M 5 DO NOT USE THE INDICATOR ON THE M1 TIMEFRAME! Why It Works Perfect for Scalping/Intraday: Targets key zones (PDH/PDL/PDC & PWH/PWL/PWC) on M2, M3, M5, M15 timeframes. (Lower Timeframes = More Signals, Higher Timeframes = Less Signals) No Chart Anal
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OmniChart
Fatih Klavun
Indicators
OmniChart   is a lightweight, ultra-smooth Picture-in-Picture (PIP) chart indicator designed for professional traders who need seamless multi-timeframe analysis. Keep a close eye on lower timeframes (like M1 or M2) directly on your higher timeframe chart (like M15 or M30) without cluttering your workspace or switching profiles! Designed with a focus on   pure price action , OmniChart removes all distractions. No grids, no confusing axes, no volumes—just pure, clean candlesticks to help you spot
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M30 Power Scalping
Fatih Klavun
Indicators
M30 Power: Pullback Analyzer Unlock the precision of multi-timeframe analysis with the   M30 Power: Pullback Analyzer . Designed for serious day traders, this indicator bridges the gap between M30 market structure and M1 execution, helping you identify high-probability pullback entries with surgical accuracy. NOTE: Dont overtrade inside a M30 Period. If you took one or two scalps, wait for the next M30 Candle/Period. Core Functionality The indicator divides the trading day into   30-minute stru
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Blow it Up That Questions Your Life Choices
Fatih Klavun
Indicators
" Blow It Up!" - The Trading Indicator That Questions Your Life Choices Tired of boring indicators? Meet your new market companion that delivers: "YOLO BUY!" arrows when you should probably panic Explosive rectangle confetti (because why not?) 200+ soul-crushing quotes like "Your stop loss is imaginary" and "This is n't trading, it's donating to whales" Random alerts that roast your strategy This Indicator is lik e Therapy - Because daytrading shouldn't fe el like watching paint dry! Highlights
OmniSignal Pivot Session
Fatih Klavun
Indicators
OmniSignal Pivot Session combines two powerful trading concepts— Daily Pivots and  (NY, London and COMEX) Session Opening Levels —into one clean, intelligent signal indicator. It's designed to identify key market levels and provide clear, non-repainting entry signals based on a robust 3-candle confirmation pattern , helping you filter out market noise and trade with more confidence. Suggested Symbols: XAUUSD, US30, DE40 (might have some bugs if you are using it with any Forex Pair!) Core Fea
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Quantum Signal Flow
Fatih Klavun
Indicators
Quantum Signal Flow   is a professional-grade trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that synchronizes volatility, momentum, and oscillatory filters into a single, high-precision signal engine. By combining the legendary SuperTrend with refined RSI and Stochastic layers, it eliminates "market noise" and identifies high-probability entry points with surgical accuracy. Key Features: Intelligent Trend Core : Based on a robust SuperTrend algorithm that adapts to market volatility using ATR. Dual
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Rulebook Exporter Journal
Fatih Klavun
Utilities
RULEBOOK — The Ultimate Trading Dashboard & AI Coach (NEW UPDATE) Before you read everything below, let me tell you in one sentence what Rulebook is: It's a comprehensive MetaTrader trading dashboard and journal platform, but unlike TradeZella or other journal services, there are absolutely no monthly fees — you pay once and use it for a lifetime. Transform your MetaTrader 5 into a professional, data-driven trading cockpit! Rulebook is the bridge between your MetaTrader and a state-of-the-art we
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Smart Session Guard
Fatih Klavun
Utilities
You only need to load this EA into a single chart. Key Features Session Lockdown Blocks ALL trades outside London/NY sessions Instant position closing at session end NEW: Pre-close alerts (configurable minutes before session end) Smart Daily Limits Profit Target: Set $ or % goals to lock in gains Loss Limit: Hard-stop protection against bad days NEW: Choose between Balance (closed P&L) or Equity (including floating P&L) Dual-Layer Protection Prevention: Stops orders before execution Elimination
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Trading Assistant Pro MT5
Fatih Klavun
Utilities
Precision Pro Trading Assist - Ultimate MT5 Execution Tool Elevate your trading with the Precision Pro Trading Assist, a high-end MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for professional traders who demand speed, discipline, and flawless risk management. This all-in-one execution panel streamlines your workflow, allowing you to focus on the charts w hile the EA handles the math and protection. Key Features Advanced One-Click Execution Execute trades instantly w ith pre-calculated Risk, Stop Loss,
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Session Guardian
Fatih Klavun
Utilities
Free MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays "CALL IT A DAY" when London & New York sessions close. Customizable alerts, session tracking, and a guilt-free reminder to log off. Perfect for workaholic traders! Tired of staring at charts when the market’s already clocked out? Session Guardian   is your sassy trading assistant that slaps a giant   "CALL IT A DAY"   on your screen when both London   and   New York sessions are closed—because even traders deserve happy hour. Key Features:   Big, Bo
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OmniSignal Pivot EA
Fatih Klavun
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER To celebrate our launch, OmniSignal Pivot II is 100% FREE until February 11th. Current Price: $0 (Free) Original Price: $170 Don't miss out - download your copy today and secure the lifetime license before the price returns to $170! Overview The OmniSignal Pivot II EA is a professional-grade automated trading system designed to capitalize on institutional price levels. By combining classic Pivot Point theory with modern ATR (Average True Range) volatility filters, this EA ide
Precision Pro Trading Assistant
Fatih Klavun
Utilities
Precision Pro Trading Assist - Ultimate MT5 Execution Tool Elevate your trading with the Precision Pro Trading Assist, a high-end MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for professional traders who demand speed, discipline, and flawless risk management. This all-in-one execution panel streamlines your workflow, allowing you to focus on the charts w hile the EA handles the math and protection. Key Features Advanced One-Click Execution Execute trades instantly with pre -calculated Risk, Stop Loss,
Flash Sync Local Trade Copier
Fatih Klavun
Utilities
One EA for both sides — copy trades between two local MT5 terminals in milliseconds. No VPS, no server, no subscription!! Flash Sync — One EA. Two Roles. Zero Lag. Most local trade copiers make you install and manage two separate programs — one for the source account, one for the destination. Flash Sync is a single EA. Attach it to both terminals, flip one setting — Role: Master or Role: Slave — and you're done. No mismatched versions, no wondering which file goes where. Flash Sync mirrors open
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