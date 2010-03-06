OmniZones Supply Demand

Welcome to OmniZones Pro. Unlike traditional Supply & Demand indicators that simply draw rectangles at swing highs and lows, OmniZones features a State-Aware Algorithmic Pipeline that evaluates, scores, and tracks the lifecycle of every single zone in real-time.

Perfect for scalping High-Liquidity Assets (Nasdaq, DAX, Gold, US30) or forex majors.

Key Features:

  • Quantitative Scoring Matrix: Zones are not created equally. OmniZones algorithmically evaluates Tick Volume Participation, Escape Velocity (ATR-normalized), and Structural Symmetry. Only highly qualified zones make it to your chart.
  • Intelligent Lifecycle Tracking: Zones have a dynamic state (Virgin, Pending, Broken). Once a zone is mathematically broken, it is immediately deleted (Ghosting). Your chart stays completely clean, showing only active institutional levels instead of hundreds of overlapping old rectangles.
  • Pure Price Action Focus: We stripped out spammy, repainting Buy/Sell arrows. OmniZones provides you with the exact institutional levels where reversals happen. You trade the reaction—keeping your chart professional and distraction-free.
  • Customizable Tiers: Zones are categorized into ELITE, HIGH, MODERATE, and LOW tiers, allowing you to visually filter out weak levels and focus only on high-probability institutional order blocks.

How to Trade with OmniZones:

  1. The Bounce (Scalping): Wait for the price to drop into a Blue (Support) zone or rally into a Red (Resistance) zone.
  2. The Execution: Watch for your preferred price action confirmation (e.g., an engulfing candle or a wick rejection) inside the zone and enter the trade.
  3. Risk Management: Use the opposite edge of the zone as a tight, logical Stop Loss. Since the zones are mathematically defined, your risk is always precise.

Input Parameters:

  • MinZoneScore (0-100): Minimum quality score required to draw a zone (Default: 80 - only High/Elite zones).
  • SwingBars: Sensitivity for structural pivots. Lower = more zones, Higher = major zones only.
  • BounceConfirmCloses: How fast a signal is generated after a rejection. Set to 1 for aggressive scalping.
  • Enable Volume Validation: Uses tick-volume to validate institutional participation.

Take the guesswork out of Supply and Demand. Upgrade to OmniZones Pro today.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Fatih Klavun
Утилиты
Precision Pro Trading Assist - Ultimate MT5 Execution Tool Elevate your trading with the Precision Pro Trading Assist, a high-end MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for professional traders who demand speed, discipline, and flawless risk management. This all-in-one execution panel streamlines your workflow, allowing you to focus on the charts w hile the EA handles the math and protection. Key Features Advanced One-Click Execution Execute trades instantly w ith pre-calculated Risk, Stop Loss,
FREE
OmniSignal Pivot EA
Fatih Klavun
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER To celebrate our launch, OmniSignal Pivot II is 100% FREE until February 11th. Current Price: $0 (Free) Original Price: $170 Don't miss out - download your copy today and secure the lifetime license before the price returns to $170! Overview The OmniSignal Pivot II EA is a professional-grade automated trading system designed to capitalize on institutional price levels. By combining classic Pivot Point theory with modern ATR (Average True Range) volatility filters, this EA ide
Precision Pro Trading Assistant
Fatih Klavun
Утилиты
Precision Pro Trading Assist - Ultimate MT5 Execution Tool Elevate your trading with the Precision Pro Trading Assist, a high-end MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for professional traders who demand speed, discipline, and flawless risk management. This all-in-one execution panel streamlines your workflow, allowing you to focus on the charts w hile the EA handles the math and protection. Key Features Advanced One-Click Execution Execute trades instantly with pre -calculated Risk, Stop Loss,
Flash Sync Local Trade Copier
Fatih Klavun
Утилиты
One EA for both sides — copy trades between two local MT5 terminals in milliseconds. No VPS, no server, no subscription!! Flash Sync — One EA. Two Roles. Zero Lag. Most local trade copiers make you install and manage two separate programs — one for the source account, one for the destination. Flash Sync is a single EA. Attach it to both terminals, flip one setting — Role: Master or Role: Slave — and you're done. No mismatched versions, no wondering which file goes where. Flash Sync mirrors open
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