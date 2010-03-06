OmniZones Supply Demand

Welcome to OmniZones Pro. Unlike traditional Supply & Demand indicators that simply draw rectangles at swing highs and lows, OmniZones features a State-Aware Algorithmic Pipeline that evaluates, scores, and tracks the lifecycle of every single zone in real-time.

Perfect for scalping High-Liquidity Assets (Nasdaq, DAX, Gold, US30) or forex majors.

Key Features:

Quantitative Scoring Matrix: Zones are not created equally. OmniZones algorithmically evaluates Tick Volume Participation, Escape Velocity (ATR-normalized), and Structural Symmetry. Only highly qualified zones make it to your chart.

Zones are not created equally. OmniZones algorithmically evaluates Tick Volume Participation, Escape Velocity (ATR-normalized), and Structural Symmetry. Only highly qualified zones make it to your chart. Intelligent Lifecycle Tracking: Zones have a dynamic state (Virgin, Pending, Broken). Once a zone is mathematically broken, it is immediately deleted (Ghosting). Your chart stays completely clean, showing only active institutional levels instead of hundreds of overlapping old rectangles.

Zones have a dynamic state (Virgin, Pending, Broken). Once a zone is mathematically broken, it is immediately deleted (Ghosting). Your chart stays completely clean, showing only active institutional levels instead of hundreds of overlapping old rectangles. Pure Price Action Focus: We stripped out spammy, repainting Buy/Sell arrows. OmniZones provides you with the exact institutional levels where reversals happen. You trade the reaction—keeping your chart professional and distraction-free.

We stripped out spammy, repainting Buy/Sell arrows. OmniZones provides you with the exact institutional levels where reversals happen. You trade the reaction—keeping your chart professional and distraction-free. Customizable Tiers: Zones are categorized into ELITE, HIGH, MODERATE, and LOW tiers, allowing you to visually filter out weak levels and focus only on high-probability institutional order blocks.

How to Trade with OmniZones:

The Bounce (Scalping): Wait for the price to drop into a Blue (Support) zone or rally into a Red (Resistance) zone. The Execution: Watch for your preferred price action confirmation (e.g., an engulfing candle or a wick rejection) inside the zone and enter the trade. Risk Management: Use the opposite edge of the zone as a tight, logical Stop Loss. Since the zones are mathematically defined, your risk is always precise.

Input Parameters:

MinZoneScore (0-100): Minimum quality score required to draw a zone (Default: 80 - only High/Elite zones).

Minimum quality score required to draw a zone (Default: 80 - only High/Elite zones). SwingBars: Sensitivity for structural pivots. Lower = more zones, Higher = major zones only.

Sensitivity for structural pivots. Lower = more zones, Higher = major zones only. BounceConfirmCloses: How fast a signal is generated after a rejection. Set to 1 for aggressive scalping.

How fast a signal is generated after a rejection. Set to 1 for aggressive scalping. Enable Volume Validation: Uses tick-volume to validate institutional participation.

Take the guesswork out of Supply and Demand. Upgrade to OmniZones Pro today.