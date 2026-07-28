Flash Sync Local Trade Copier

One EA for both sides — copy trades between two local MT5 terminals in milliseconds. No VPS, no server, no subscription!!

Flash Sync — One EA. Two Roles. Zero Lag.

Most local trade copiers make you install and manage two separate programs — one for the source account, one for the destination. Flash Sync is a single EA. Attach it to both terminals, flip one setting — Role: Master or Role: Slave — and you're done. No mismatched versions, no wondering which file goes where.

Flash Sync mirrors open positions between two MetaTrader 5 terminals running on the same Windows machine or VPS — no external server, no signal-provider subscription, no internet round-trip. Pure local file-based sync, in milliseconds.

Perfect for running a prop-firm evaluation alongside your main account, managing multiple client or personal accounts, hedging across brokers, or copying a manual strategy to a demo for testing.

Features

One EA, either role

  • Same file on both terminals — pick Master (publishes trades) or Slave (mirrors them) per chart

  • No version-mismatch risk, no confusion about which file belongs where

Speed & Reliability

  • Trade-event driven — changes propagate instantly, plus a configurable poll interval down to 50ms

  • Automatic staleness detection: if the Master terminal freezes or disconnects, the Slave pauses new trades instead of guessing

  • Master to Slave position mapping survives terminal restarts — no duplicate trades after a reboot

Smart Lot Sizing

  • Fixed lot, Multiplier of the Master's volume, or Equity-Ratio (auto-scales to the Slave account's balance)

  • Automatic rounding to each symbol's lot step, min and max volume

Cross-Broker Symbol Mapping

  • Different brokers use different names for the same instrument (DE40 vs GER40.cash, USTEC vs US100.cash) — map them explicitly, symbol by symbol

  • Optional global suffix for brokers that append letters to symbol names (e.g. EURUSD -> EURUSDm)

Filtering & Risk Control

  • Copy only specific magic numbers or symbols — leave the rest untouched

  • Configurable max slippage

  • Reverse-copy mode to open the opposite direction of the Master

  • Dedicated magic number on copied trades so Flash Sync never mirrors its own trades back into a loop

How It Works

Flash Sync uses MetaTrader's shared "Common Data" folder — the one location every MT5 terminal on your Windows account can read and write to, regardless of broker. The Master instance writes a live snapshot of its open positions there; the Slave instance reads it and stays in sync. No sockets, no ports, no third party — which is exactly why it's this fast.


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