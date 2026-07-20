Gold Hedge Martingale Pro

Gold Hedge Martingale Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that combines a dual-direction hedge grid with martingale-based basket recovery. It opens buy and sell cycles independently, adds spaced recovery levels when price moves against a side, and closes each basket at a dollar profit target - with an optional profit trailer that lets winning baskets run further.

HOW IT TRADES

Each side (buy and sell) is managed as an independent basket with its own configurable grid depth. When price moves against a basket by the grid step, a new position is added with an increased lot size; when the basket's combined net profit reaches its target, the whole basket is closed and a fresh cycle begins. Buy cycles start any time below the configurable price ceiling; sell cycles additionally require bearish confirmation from the selectable multi-timeframe filter, so the sell side stays out of strong uptrends.

SEVEN RISK MODES

- Conservative / Balanced / Aggressive: classic presets with equity protection at 20% / 35% / 50%
- Aggressive 1, 2, 3: one-click preset configurations with their own internal lot caps (0.10 / 0.20 / 0.20) and grid depths (buy 4 / sell 2, buy 4 / sell 2, buy 8 / sell 4)
- Custom: every parameter is yours. By default Custom runs with no stop loss and no equity drawdown cut - only basket targets and the optional guards close trades.

LOT SIZING AND PROTECTION

- Three lot modes: fixed lot from a list, free manual value, or auto-sizing by balance
- Absolute per-position lot cap (0.01-1.00 or Auto-matched to the grid progression)
- Small-account protection: below 5000 USD balance every position is hard-capped at 0.01 lot
- Margin safety layer: new positions blocked below a configurable margin level, and an emergency guard closes the worst position before the broker's stop-out can trigger
- Optional per-position guards: maximum adverse price move and maximum position age

TAKE PROFIT SYSTEM

- Dollar basket targets, commission-aware, optionally scaled proportionally to the base lot
- Take Profit Maximizer: instead of closing at the target, the basket keeps running while profit rises and closes when it retraces a set percentage from its peak
- Optional daily profit target that pauses new entries for the rest of the day once reached

FILTERS

- Sell confirmation filter with five strictness levels (Off / Normal / Strict / Extreme / Ultra) using M15, H4 and D1 trend, RSI momentum and price structure
- Buy price ceiling: no new buy cycles at or above a chosen price level
- High-impact news filter using the built-in MT5 economic calendar (no external URLs needed)
- Session filter: 24/7 (default), Asian, London, New York, London+NY, or custom hours

MONITORING AND CONTROL

- Live on-chart panel: balance, equity, floating P/L, both baskets, closed P/L for day / week / month / year, news and session status, Pause and Close All buttons
- Telegram remote control: /status, /pause, /resume, /closebuy, /closesell, /closeall from your phone
- Telegram and MetaTrader push notifications for every basket close, grid level, news pause and protection event

REQUIREMENTS

- Hedging account (checked at start; netting accounts are not supported for live trading)
- Designed and tuned for XAUUSD; attach to one XAUUSD chart (any timeframe)
- Recommended balance from 500 USD
- For Telegram features: add https://api.telegram.org to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Allow WebRequest
- News filter requires a broker that provides the MT5 economic calendar
- A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 operation

SETUP

1. Attach to an XAUUSD chart and allow algo trading
2. Choose a risk mode (test on a demo account first; the Aggressive presets are for experienced users)
3. Optionally enter your Telegram bot token and chat ID for alerts and remote control
4. The panel shows everything the EA is doing in real time

IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE

This EA uses a martingale position-sizing model. Martingale systems carry substantial risk: a sustained one-directional move can produce deep drawdowns or loss of the account, especially with the deeper grid presets or when the equity protection is disabled in Custom mode. Strategy Tester results do not determine live results, and starting capital timing significantly affects outcomes. Test thoroughly on a demo account first, use only risk capital, and consider keeping the equity protection enabled.
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Profalgo Limited
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4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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Experts
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