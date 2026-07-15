Gold Martingale Grid

[b]Gold Martingale Grid[/b] is a fully automated grid-martingale Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5, with ready-made risk presets, an optional two-direction hedge mode, and a clear on-chart control panel. It is designed to be simple to run and easy to watch.


[b]Free version[/b]

This is the free edition of Gold Martingale Grid. It uses fixed lot sizing only. Automatic balance-based lot sizing, a maximum total-lot cap, and further advanced features are reserved for the paid version. The free version is provided "as is", with no guarantees of profit or performance. Use it entirely at your own risk.

[b]Please read first — risk[/b]
This EA uses a martingale grid: after an adverse move it adds further trades with a larger lot to lower the basket's average price, then closes the whole basket on a small retracement. This style produces many small wins and occasional large losses. A strong, sustained trend can cause deep drawdown or hit the equity stop. Trade only on capital you can afford to lose, and test on a demo account first. This is not financial advice and past results do not guarantee future performance.

[b]How it works[/b]
[list]
[*]It opens the first trade of a basket using your chosen entry signal.
[*]If price moves against the basket by the grid step, it adds another trade with a multiplied lot.
[*]The basket closes when price returns to the take-profit distance from the average entry.
[*]A built-in equity stop and daily loss limit are there to cap the downside.
[/list]

[b]Key features[/b]
[list]
[*]Three one-click risk presets (Conservative, Balanced, Aggressive) plus a fully Custom mode.
[*]Two entry modes: MA trend filter, or follow the last candle's direction.
[*]Multi-timeframe signal — manage on a fast chart while reading the trend of a higher timeframe.
[*]Optional hedge mode: an independent opposite-direction basket that profits and closes on its own (requires a hedging account).
[*]On-chart dashboard with live PAUSE and CLOSE ALL buttons.
[/list]

[b]On-chart panel shows[/b]
[list]
[*]Basket status, open trades vs. cap, total volume and average entry.
[*]Floating profit/loss, basket take-profit price and the next add price.
[*]Equity, floating drawdown, margin level and the day's profit/loss.
[*]Live spread with your spread limit.
[/list]

[b]Built-in risk controls[/b]
[list]
[*]Hard cap on the number of trades per basket.
[*]Equity stop that closes everything if floating loss exceeds a set percent of balance.
[*]Daily profit target (auto-pauses new entries) and daily loss limit (closes all and halts for the day).
[*]Maximum spread filter to avoid adding during news spikes.
[*]Trading-hours window for opening new baskets.
[/list]

[b]Requirements[/b]
[list]
[*]MetaTrader 5, symbol XAUUSD (Gold). A hedging account is required to use hedge mode.
[*]A 24/5 VPS is recommended so the EA can manage open baskets without interruption.
[*]Adjust grid step and take-profit to your broker's gold price digits.
[/list]

[b]Quick start[/b]
[list]
[*]Attach to an XAUUSD chart and enable Algo Trading.
[*]Pick a risk preset (start with Conservative on demo).
[*]Set your start lot to suit your balance and watch the panel.
[/list]

[b]Inputs[/b]
[list]
[*][b]Risk preset[/b] — Conservative, Balanced or Aggressive for ready-made settings, or Custom to use the values below.
[*][b]Lot multiplier[/b] — factor each added trade is multiplied by after an adverse move (Custom mode).
[*][b]Max trades per basket[/b] — hard cap on positions in a single basket (Custom mode).
[*][b]Grid step (points)[/b] — distance price must move against the basket before the next trade is added (Custom mode).
[*][b]Take profit (points)[/b] — basket target measured from the average entry price (Custom mode).
[*][b]Equity stop percent[/b] — closes everything if floating loss exceeds this percent of balance (Custom mode).
[*][b]Start lot[/b] — lot size of the first trade in a basket.
[*][b]Enable equity stop[/b] — turn the equity stop on or off.
[*][b]Entry signal mode[/b] — MA trend (buy above MA / sell below) or Candle direction (follow the last candle).
[*][b]Hedge mode[/b] — allow an independent opposite-direction basket. Requires a hedging account.
[*][b]Signal timeframe[/b] — timeframe used for the entry signal; current chart timeframe by default.
[*][b]MA period[/b] — moving-average length used in MA trend mode.
[*][b]MA method[/b] — moving-average type (SMA, EMA, etc.).
[*][b]MA applied price[/b] — price the moving average is based on.
[*][b]Max spread (points)[/b] — blocks opening and adding when spread is wider than this (0 = off).
[*][b]Use trading hours[/b] — restrict new baskets to a time window.
[*][b]Start hour[/b] — window start hour, server time.
[*][b]End hour[/b] — window end hour, server time (supports overnight wrap).
[*][b]Daily profit target[/b] — auto-pause new entries once the day's profit reaches this amount (0 = off).
[*][b]Daily loss limit[/b] — close all and halt for the day if the day's loss reaches this amount (0 = off).
[*][b]Magic number[/b] — unique ID so the EA only manages its own trades.
[*][b]Max slippage (points)[/b] — maximum allowed price deviation when entering.
[*][b]Show panel[/b] — show or hide the on-chart dashboard.
[*][b]Panel X / Panel Y[/b] — panel position in pixels.
[/list]

[b]Gold Martingale Grid (free version) is provided as is, with no warranty. Trading carries risk of loss, including losses larger than expected with martingale strategies. Test on a demo account first and use entirely at your own risk. This is not financial advice.[/b]
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3.43 (28)
Experts
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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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