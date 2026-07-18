Gold Martingale Hedge X

Gold Martingale Hedge X combines two independent grid-martingale engines for XAUUSD in one Expert Advisor: the V190 signal-based grid engine and the HedgePro dual-direction hedge engine. Each engine has its own magic number and never touches the other's positions.

STRATEGY MODES
- V190 only: signal-based grid (MA trend or candle entries), basket TP, full-grid TP glide, last-step recycling.
- HedgePro only: dual-entry hedge grid with dollar-based basket take profit per side.
- Both together: both engines in parallel.
- Custom sequence (default): V190 leads. HedgePro fires when V190 closes all its positions, or when the V190 grid is full and price keeps running (recovery). When HedgePro's baskets close, V190 leads again.

RISK MODES (one selector)
- Custom (default): every input used exactly as set. Ships with conservative fixed 0.01 lots.
- Conservative / Balanced / Aggressive: classic presets.
- Aggressive 1: auto lots, 0.10 lot cap, 4 grid levels per side.
- Aggressive 2: auto lots, 0.20 lot cap, 4 grid levels per side.
- Aggressive 3: auto lots, 0.20 lot cap, 8 grid levels per side (highest risk).
The Aggressive 1-3 presets are the exact configurations used in the Strategy Tester screenshots on this page, so the shown results can be reproduced in the free demo's tester on the same data.

LOT SIZING (HedgePro engine)
- Three modes: Custom (fixed lot 0.01-0.10 from a list), Manual (type any lot), Auto (scales with balance).
- Per-position lot cap: fixed values 0.01-1.00 or Auto. Small-account protection: below $5,000 balance every position is capped at 0.01 lot.
- Proportional basket TP: targets scale with the base lot, keeping reward proportional to volume.

PROTECTIONS AND FILTERS
- Take Profit Maximizer: baskets trail beyond their target and close on a retrace from peak profit.
- Sell Confirmation Filter with selectable strictness (Off / Normal / Strict / Extreme): new sell baskets require bearish trend, momentum and structure confirmation. Gold's long-term drift is upward; this keeps sells selective.
- Buy Price Ceiling: selectable "do not buy above" level ($4000-$8000).
- Price Difference Guard: close any position once gold moves a selected $50-$1000 against its opening price (or Unlimited).
- Position Age Guard: close positions older than a selectable 15-180 days (default 30).
- Fake Reversal Filter: wick fakeouts are traded through; confirmed body-close breakouts pause new entries, with early resume when price closes back inside the range.
- News filter (MT5 economic calendar), session filter, margin safety (minimum margin level + emergency close), optional equity stop, max drawdown stop, basket SL, daily profit/loss halts.

CONTROL AND MONITORING
- Combined on-chart panel: both engines' baskets, P/L, sequence state, filter status, pause and close-all buttons.
- MQL5 push notifications and optional Telegram alerts with remote commands (/status, /pause, /resume, /closebuy, /closesell, /closev190, /closeall).

RECOMMENDED USE
- XAUUSD, any timeframe chart (M5 used in the published tests), hedging account.
- Default settings: any balance from ~$500 (0.01 fixed lots).
- Aggressive 1: from $10,000. Aggressive 2: from $20,000. Aggressive 3: only for experienced users who accept very deep drawdowns.
- On balances under $2,000, set the Price Difference Guard to $50-$100.
- For Telegram alerts, add https://api.telegram.org to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Allow WebRequest.

IMPORTANT RISK WARNING
This EA uses martingale and grid averaging. These methods can produce long series of small profits but carry a real risk of significant loss, including the entire account, during sustained one-way moves. Deeper grids and higher lot caps increase drawdown disproportionately. All results shown are Strategy Tester backtests, not live results, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account first and only trade money you can afford to lose.
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Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
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Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies. Try our other EAs:  GET ONE FOR FREE!!!                       SELLER PAGE HERE -BROK
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