Donchian Portifolio Pro

DONCHIAN PRO - PORTFOLIO EA FOR METATRADER 5

Donchian Pro is a multi-symbol trend-following Expert Advisor designed to monitor a focused Forex portfolio from a single MT5 chart.

The default setup combines long-term Donchian breakouts, an EMA 200 trend filter, ATR-based trade management and account-level risk protection. Signals are evaluated using completed H4 candles only.

The EA does not use martingale, grid recovery or position averaging. Every accepted trade is opened with an initial Stop Loss, while exposure is controlled at both symbol and portfolio levels.


DEFAULT STRATEGY

The standard configuration is the main reference setup and is intended for EURUSD and GBPUSD on H4.

- Donchian entry period: 140 completed bars
- Donchian exit period: 70 completed bars
- Trend filter: EMA 200
- ATR period: 14
- Initial Stop Loss: 1.50 ATR
- Initial Take Profit: 2.00 ATR
- Maximum holding period: 24 H4 bars
- Cooldown: 35 H4 bars per symbol
- Risk per trade: 0.25% of account balance
- Maximum portfolio positions: 2
- Maximum positions per symbol: 1
- Maximum daily equity loss: 2%
- Maximum drawdown from peak equity: 10%

Buy signals are accepted only above the EMA 200. Sell signals are accepted only below the EMA 200. Entries are evaluated after the signal candle closes, avoiding decisions based on an unfinished H4 bar.

The default setup deliberately favors selectivity over trading frequency. Long Donchian periods and the H4 timeframe can produce extended periods without entries. This is expected behavior and not an execution problem.


MULTI-SYMBOL OPERATION

One EA instance can monitor EURUSD and GBPUSD from a single chart.

Recommended installation:

- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Suggested chart: EURUSD H4
- Default portfolio: EURUSD, GBPUSD
- EA instances: one
- Algo Trading: enabled

Make sure all configured symbols are available in Market Watch. If your broker uses symbol suffixes, enter the complete names in SymbolsList, for example:

EURUSD.a,GBPUSD.a

The timeframe of the chart does not change the internal signal timeframe, although H4 is recommended for clarity and consistent testing.


RISK AND EXECUTION PROTECTION

Donchian Pro includes:

- Percentage-risk or fixed-lot sizing
- Risk-based volume rounded down to the broker's volume step
- Protection against increasing volume only to reach the minimum lot
- Automatic volume reduction when margin is insufficient
- Minimum free-margin requirement
- Maximum margin-usage limit
- Daily equity-loss protection
- Peak-equity drawdown protection
- Spread filter
- Cooldown between trades
- Maximum exposure per symbol
- Maximum portfolio exposure
- Protection against conflicting positions opened by another strategy on the same symbol

If the calculated risk volume is below the broker's minimum lot, the EA skips the trade. This is intentional. The robot will not silently increase the selected percentage risk just to force an entry.


INFORMATION PANEL

The professional on-chart panel displays:

- Account balance and equity
- Total EA profit or loss, including open positions
- Current daily result and daily limit
- Open portfolio positions
- Active strategy settings
- Current spread
- Status of each monitored symbol
- Current trading or protection state

Optional visual tools can display the Donchian structure, EMA reference and trade markers directly on the chart. These visual elements can be disabled when maximum tester performance is preferred.


SUGGESTED SMALL-BALANCE TEST SETTINGS

The values below are manual testing suggestions. They are not a separate built-in preset and do not guarantee that the broker's minimum lot will fit the selected risk.

For balances around USD 50 to USD 100, a cent account is strongly recommended. On many standard Forex accounts, the minimum volume of 0.01 lot can already represent excessive risk for a small balance.

Suggested conservative starting point:

- SymbolsList: EURUSD
- LotMode: LOT_RISK_PERCENT
- RiskPercent: 0.10 to 0.25
- MaxPortfolioPositions: 1
- MaxPositionsPerSymbol: 1
- MaxDailyLossPercent: 1.0
- MaxPeakDrawdownPercent: 5.0
- MaxMarginUsagePercent: 20.0
- AutoReduceLotForMargin: true
- BlockIfMarginCheckFails: true
- MinBalanceToTrade: reduce the default USD 100 threshold only after testing

For a USD 50 test account, MinBalanceToTrade can be tested at 40.0 to preserve an additional balance floor.

Keep the default Donchian, EMA, ATR, Stop Loss, Take Profit, exit and cooldown settings unchanged during the first small-balance comparison. This isolates the effect of money management from the strategy logic.

If the Strategy Tester reports no trades because the calculated volume is below the broker's minimum, use a cent account or a larger test deposit. Increasing RiskPercent or forcing a fixed lot only to create trades changes the risk profile and is not recommended without separate validation.


STRATEGY TESTER - STRONGLY RECOMMENDED

Before using the EA on any account, test it with your broker's symbols, contract specifications, spread, commission and historical data.

Recommended testing procedure:

1. Begin with the unchanged default configuration on EURUSD H4.
2. Add EURUSD and GBPUSD to Market Watch and download their H4 history.
3. Use Every tick based on real ticks whenever reliable tick data is available.
4. Test several market years instead of one short favorable period.
5. Separate development data from an out-of-sample period.
6. Use MT5 forward testing during optimization.
7. Include realistic spreads, commission, swaps and execution assumptions.
8. Run the EA on a demo account before considering live execution.
9. For small balances, compare the default setup with the suggested manual settings without changing the signal logic.

Backtests are research tools, not forecasts. Results can vary between brokers because of pricing, spread, commission, swaps, tick history, contract size and execution conditions.

Video Donchian Portifolio Pro
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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