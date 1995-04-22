Donchian Portifolio Pro

DONCHIAN PRO - PORTFOLIO EA FOR METATRADER 5

Donchian Pro is a multi-symbol trend-following Expert Advisor designed to monitor a focused Forex portfolio from a single MT5 chart.

The default setup combines long-term Donchian breakouts, an EMA 200 trend filter, ATR-based trade management and account-level risk protection. Signals are evaluated using completed H4 candles only.

The EA does not use martingale, grid recovery or position averaging. Every accepted trade is opened with an initial Stop Loss, while exposure is controlled at both symbol and portfolio levels.


DEFAULT STRATEGY

The standard configuration is the main reference setup and is intended for EURUSD and GBPUSD on H4.

- Donchian entry period: 140 completed bars
- Donchian exit period: 70 completed bars
- Trend filter: EMA 200
- ATR period: 14
- Initial Stop Loss: 1.50 ATR
- Initial Take Profit: 2.00 ATR
- Maximum holding period: 24 H4 bars
- Cooldown: 35 H4 bars per symbol
- Risk per trade: 0.25% of account balance
- Maximum portfolio positions: 2
- Maximum positions per symbol: 1
- Maximum daily equity loss: 2%
- Maximum drawdown from peak equity: 10%

Buy signals are accepted only above the EMA 200. Sell signals are accepted only below the EMA 200. Entries are evaluated after the signal candle closes, avoiding decisions based on an unfinished H4 bar.

The default setup deliberately favors selectivity over trading frequency. Long Donchian periods and the H4 timeframe can produce extended periods without entries. This is expected behavior and not an execution problem.


MULTI-SYMBOL OPERATION

One EA instance can monitor EURUSD and GBPUSD from a single chart.

Recommended installation:

- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Suggested chart: EURUSD H4
- Default portfolio: EURUSD, GBPUSD
- EA instances: one
- Algo Trading: enabled

Make sure all configured symbols are available in Market Watch. If your broker uses symbol suffixes, enter the complete names in SymbolsList, for example:

EURUSD.a,GBPUSD.a

The timeframe of the chart does not change the internal signal timeframe, although H4 is recommended for clarity and consistent testing.


RISK AND EXECUTION PROTECTION

Donchian Pro includes:

- Percentage-risk or fixed-lot sizing
- Risk-based volume rounded down to the broker's volume step
- Protection against increasing volume only to reach the minimum lot
- Automatic volume reduction when margin is insufficient
- Minimum free-margin requirement
- Maximum margin-usage limit
- Daily equity-loss protection
- Peak-equity drawdown protection
- Spread filter
- Cooldown between trades
- Maximum exposure per symbol
- Maximum portfolio exposure
- Protection against conflicting positions opened by another strategy on the same symbol

If the calculated risk volume is below the broker's minimum lot, the EA skips the trade. This is intentional. The robot will not silently increase the selected percentage risk just to force an entry.


INFORMATION PANEL

The professional on-chart panel displays:

- Account balance and equity
- Total EA profit or loss, including open positions
- Current daily result and daily limit
- Open portfolio positions
- Active strategy settings
- Current spread
- Status of each monitored symbol
- Current trading or protection state

Optional visual tools can display the Donchian structure, EMA reference and trade markers directly on the chart. These visual elements can be disabled when maximum tester performance is preferred.


SUGGESTED SMALL-BALANCE TEST SETTINGS

The values below are manual testing suggestions. They are not a separate built-in preset and do not guarantee that the broker's minimum lot will fit the selected risk.

For balances around USD 50 to USD 100, a cent account is strongly recommended. On many standard Forex accounts, the minimum volume of 0.01 lot can already represent excessive risk for a small balance.

Suggested conservative starting point:

- SymbolsList: EURUSD
- LotMode: LOT_RISK_PERCENT
- RiskPercent: 0.10 to 0.25
- MaxPortfolioPositions: 1
- MaxPositionsPerSymbol: 1
- MaxDailyLossPercent: 1.0
- MaxPeakDrawdownPercent: 5.0
- MaxMarginUsagePercent: 20.0
- AutoReduceLotForMargin: true
- BlockIfMarginCheckFails: true
- MinBalanceToTrade: reduce the default USD 100 threshold only after testing

For a USD 50 test account, MinBalanceToTrade can be tested at 40.0 to preserve an additional balance floor.

Keep the default Donchian, EMA, ATR, Stop Loss, Take Profit, exit and cooldown settings unchanged during the first small-balance comparison. This isolates the effect of money management from the strategy logic.

If the Strategy Tester reports no trades because the calculated volume is below the broker's minimum, use a cent account or a larger test deposit. Increasing RiskPercent or forcing a fixed lot only to create trades changes the risk profile and is not recommended without separate validation.


STRATEGY TESTER - STRONGLY RECOMMENDED

Before using the EA on any account, test it with your broker's symbols, contract specifications, spread, commission and historical data.

Recommended testing procedure:

1. Begin with the unchanged default configuration on EURUSD H4.
2. Add EURUSD and GBPUSD to Market Watch and download their H4 history.
3. Use Every tick based on real ticks whenever reliable tick data is available.
4. Test several market years instead of one short favorable period.
5. Separate development data from an out-of-sample period.
6. Use MT5 forward testing during optimization.
7. Include realistic spreads, commission, swaps and execution assumptions.
8. Run the EA on a demo account before considering live execution.
9. For small balances, compare the default setup with the suggested manual settings without changing the signal logic.

Backtests are research tools, not forecasts. Results can vary between brokers because of pricing, spread, commission, swaps, tick history, contract size and execution conditions.

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专家
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GoldEA JorgeAI
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GoldEA JorgeAi — 黃金/美元智慧自動化交易系統 GoldEA JorgeAi 是一款高階智慧交易系統，旨在透過強大且有效率的風險管理，在保障您資金安全的同時，最大程度地提高收益。 它並非普通的交易系統：它融合了優化的邏輯、全面的風險控制和強大的適應性，讓您能夠在各種市場環境下穩定交易。更多資訊： www.jorgeaiea.com 主要優勢 專業風險管理 每筆交易的實際風險百分比 始終精準的資金控制 雙交易模式 固定手數（完全掌控） 複利（自動增長） 每筆交易全面保護 始終設定停損和止盈 無未保護交易 整合安全系統 最大回檔時自動平倉 防止連敗 穩健且可持續的策略 不使用馬丁格爾策略 不使用網格交易策略 避免可能導致帳戶爆倉的高風險系統 專業策略，著眼長遠 穩定性優化 同時交易數量限制 點差控制 智慧型執行過濾器 完全靈活 可配置參數 適應不同的風險承受能力 為什麼選擇 GoldEA JorgeAi？ 專為可控帳戶成長而設計 優先考慮安全性和
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
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Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
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Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
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Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
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Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
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