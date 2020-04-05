Donchian Portifolio Pro

DONCHIAN PRO - PORTFOLIO EA FOR METATRADER 5

Donchian Pro is a multi-symbol trend-following Expert Advisor designed to monitor a focused Forex portfolio from a single MT5 chart.

The default setup combines long-term Donchian breakouts, an EMA 200 trend filter, ATR-based trade management and account-level risk protection. Signals are evaluated using completed H4 candles only.

The EA does not use martingale, grid recovery or position averaging. Every accepted trade is opened with an initial Stop Loss, while exposure is controlled at both symbol and portfolio levels.


DEFAULT STRATEGY

The standard configuration is the main reference setup and is intended for EURUSD and GBPUSD on H4.

- Donchian entry period: 140 completed bars
- Donchian exit period: 70 completed bars
- Trend filter: EMA 200
- ATR period: 14
- Initial Stop Loss: 1.50 ATR
- Initial Take Profit: 2.00 ATR
- Maximum holding period: 24 H4 bars
- Cooldown: 35 H4 bars per symbol
- Risk per trade: 0.25% of account balance
- Maximum portfolio positions: 2
- Maximum positions per symbol: 1
- Maximum daily equity loss: 2%
- Maximum drawdown from peak equity: 10%

Buy signals are accepted only above the EMA 200. Sell signals are accepted only below the EMA 200. Entries are evaluated after the signal candle closes, avoiding decisions based on an unfinished H4 bar.

The default setup deliberately favors selectivity over trading frequency. Long Donchian periods and the H4 timeframe can produce extended periods without entries. This is expected behavior and not an execution problem.


MULTI-SYMBOL OPERATION

One EA instance can monitor EURUSD and GBPUSD from a single chart.

Recommended installation:

- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Suggested chart: EURUSD H4
- Default portfolio: EURUSD, GBPUSD
- EA instances: one
- Algo Trading: enabled

Make sure all configured symbols are available in Market Watch. If your broker uses symbol suffixes, enter the complete names in SymbolsList, for example:

EURUSD.a,GBPUSD.a

The timeframe of the chart does not change the internal signal timeframe, although H4 is recommended for clarity and consistent testing.


RISK AND EXECUTION PROTECTION

Donchian Pro includes:

- Percentage-risk or fixed-lot sizing
- Risk-based volume rounded down to the broker's volume step
- Protection against increasing volume only to reach the minimum lot
- Automatic volume reduction when margin is insufficient
- Minimum free-margin requirement
- Maximum margin-usage limit
- Daily equity-loss protection
- Peak-equity drawdown protection
- Spread filter
- Cooldown between trades
- Maximum exposure per symbol
- Maximum portfolio exposure
- Protection against conflicting positions opened by another strategy on the same symbol

If the calculated risk volume is below the broker's minimum lot, the EA skips the trade. This is intentional. The robot will not silently increase the selected percentage risk just to force an entry.


INFORMATION PANEL

The professional on-chart panel displays:

- Account balance and equity
- Total EA profit or loss, including open positions
- Current daily result and daily limit
- Open portfolio positions
- Active strategy settings
- Current spread
- Status of each monitored symbol
- Current trading or protection state

Optional visual tools can display the Donchian structure, EMA reference and trade markers directly on the chart. These visual elements can be disabled when maximum tester performance is preferred.


SUGGESTED SMALL-BALANCE TEST SETTINGS

The values below are manual testing suggestions. They are not a separate built-in preset and do not guarantee that the broker's minimum lot will fit the selected risk.

For balances around USD 50 to USD 100, a cent account is strongly recommended. On many standard Forex accounts, the minimum volume of 0.01 lot can already represent excessive risk for a small balance.

Suggested conservative starting point:

- SymbolsList: EURUSD
- LotMode: LOT_RISK_PERCENT
- RiskPercent: 0.10 to 0.25
- MaxPortfolioPositions: 1
- MaxPositionsPerSymbol: 1
- MaxDailyLossPercent: 1.0
- MaxPeakDrawdownPercent: 5.0
- MaxMarginUsagePercent: 20.0
- AutoReduceLotForMargin: true
- BlockIfMarginCheckFails: true
- MinBalanceToTrade: reduce the default USD 100 threshold only after testing

For a USD 50 test account, MinBalanceToTrade can be tested at 40.0 to preserve an additional balance floor.

Keep the default Donchian, EMA, ATR, Stop Loss, Take Profit, exit and cooldown settings unchanged during the first small-balance comparison. This isolates the effect of money management from the strategy logic.

If the Strategy Tester reports no trades because the calculated volume is below the broker's minimum, use a cent account or a larger test deposit. Increasing RiskPercent or forcing a fixed lot only to create trades changes the risk profile and is not recommended without separate validation.


STRATEGY TESTER - STRONGLY RECOMMENDED

Before using the EA on any account, test it with your broker's symbols, contract specifications, spread, commission and historical data.

Recommended testing procedure:

1. Begin with the unchanged default configuration on EURUSD H4.
2. Add EURUSD and GBPUSD to Market Watch and download their H4 history.
3. Use Every tick based on real ticks whenever reliable tick data is available.
4. Test several market years instead of one short favorable period.
5. Separate development data from an out-of-sample period.
6. Use MT5 forward testing during optimization.
7. Include realistic spreads, commission, swaps and execution assumptions.
8. Run the EA on a demo account before considering live execution.
9. For small balances, compare the default setup with the suggested manual settings without changing the signal logic.

Backtests are research tools, not forecasts. Results can vary between brokers because of pricing, spread, commission, swaps, tick history, contract size and execution conditions.

Video Donchian Portifolio Pro
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ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Vladimir Mametov
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
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HFT Spike EA
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
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Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Эксперты
SixtyNine EA – Экспертный советник для торговли золотом на MetaTrader 5, оснащённый 6 интегрированными стратегическими слоями, предустановленным Stop Loss в каждой сделке и чистой торговой структурой без Martingale, Recovery-систем и Grid-торговли. Публичный Live Signal: старт $500, фиксированный 0.02 лота, рост 500%+, более 20 недель работы Публичный Live Signal является главным доказательством работы SixtyNine EA . Счёт был запущен с балансом $500 , использовался фиксированный размер лота 0.0
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