Enigma Fractals

ENIGMA FRACTALS – Professional Fractal Turn Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Precision. Simplicity. Confidence.

ENIGMA FRACTALS is a professional fractal-based trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify high-probability market turning points with exceptional clarity.

Unlike conventional fractal indicators that display both bullish and bearish fractals simultaneously, ENIGMA FRACTALS introduces an intelligent One-Side Fractal Display. Only one active fractal direction is shown at a time, helping traders focus on the current market structure while keeping charts clean and easy to read.

The number of candles used for fractal calculation is fully user configurable, allowing the indicator to adapt to different trading styles, instruments, and timeframes.

For good direction, use 3

Key Features

·        One-Side Fractal Display

·        User Selectable Fractal Candles

·        Clean & Simple Chart Display

·        High-Probability Turning Point Detection

·        Multi-Timeframe Compatible

·        Non-Repainting Confirmed Signals

·        Fast & Lightweight Performance

·        Fully Customizable Settings

How ENIGMA FRACTALS Works

The indicator analyzes price action using a configurable fractal algorithm. Instead of displaying bullish and bearish fractals together, it displays only the active fractal direction, reducing chart clutter and improving readability. Users can define the number of candles required for fractal confirmation.

Main Benefits

·        Cleaner charts with reduced visual clutter

·        Easier market structure analysis

·        User-defined fractal sensitivity

·        Suitable for Forex and Gold

·        Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 timeframes

User Adjustable Settings

·        Left Side Candle Count

·        Right Side Candle Count

·        Bullish Fractal Color

·        Bearish Fractal Color

·        Arrow Style

·        Arrow Size

·        Alert Enable/Disable

·        Sound Notification

·        Push Notification

Recommended Markets

XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and other major Forex pairs.

Recommended Timeframes

M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1.

Recommended Settings

The default settings are recommended for most market conditions.

Lower candle values generate more frequent fractal signals.
Higher candle values provide stronger confirmation with fewer signals.

Why Choose ENIGMA FRACTALS?

ENIGMA FRACTALS offers a unique One-Side Fractal Display that reduces chart clutter while maintaining clear and reliable fractal identification. It is suitable for price action traders, swing traders, intraday traders, and trend followers.

Version

ENIGMA FRACTALS v1.0


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SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
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Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
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5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Indicators
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
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Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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