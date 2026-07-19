Enigma MTF EA

Decode the Market

ENIGMA MTF – Algorithmic Trading Engine for MetaTrader 5

ENIGMA MTF is a professional Multi-Timeframe Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered to identify high-probability trading opportunities through intelligent market analysis and disciplined trade execution.



Unlike conventional Expert Advisors that rely on simple indicator signals or continuous trading, ENIGMA MTF follows a structured decision-making process. The EA continuously evaluates market conditions across multiple timeframes and executes trades only when predefined technical conditions are aligned.



The objective is not to trade frequently, but to participate in the market with discipline, precision, and consistency.

Key Features

· Multi-Timeframe Market Analysis

· Intelligent Trend Confirmation Engine

· Adaptive Entry Logic

· Configurable Moving Average Periods

· Automatic Trade Execution

· Automatic Stop Loss

· Automatic Take Profit

· Fully Automated Operation

Suggested Settings

For most trading conditions, it is recommended to use the default input parameters. The following two options should be enabled for the recommended configuration:

· Combined 3 HTF Alignment = True

· Early Bias from HTF3 FVG = True

All other input parameters should remain at their default values unless you have sufficient experience to optimize them for your broker or trading style.

How ENIGMA MTF Works

ENIGMA MTF continuously monitors market conditions across multiple timeframes to identify trading opportunities based on trend alignment and technical confirmation. Instead of reacting to every market movement, the Expert Advisor waits until all predefined conditions are satisfied before opening a position. This selective approach helps reduce unnecessary trades while maintaining a disciplined trading methodology.

Recommended Trading Conditions

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended Timeframes: Default

Trading Mode: Real Market Adaptive

Account Type: Standard, ECN, RAW Spread

Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or Higher

Minimum Recommended Deposit: USD 1000 (depending on lot size and risk settings)

Risk Warning

Trading Forex, Gold, CFDs, and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Past performance, backtests, optimization results, and historical statistics do not guarantee future performance. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading and apply appropriate risk management.

Telegram Channel https://t.me/enigmamachines