Precision. Simplicity. Confidence.

ENIGMA FRACTALS – Professional Fractal Turn Indicator for MetaTrader 5

ENIGMA FRACTALS is a professional fractal-based trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify high-probability market turning points with exceptional clarity.



Unlike conventional fractal indicators that display both bullish and bearish fractals simultaneously, ENIGMA FRACTALS introduces an intelligent One-Side Fractal Display. Only one active fractal direction is shown at a time, helping traders focus on the current market structure while keeping charts clean and easy to read.



The number of candles used for fractal calculation is fully user configurable, allowing the indicator to adapt to different trading styles, instruments, and timeframes.

For good direction, use 3

Key Features

· One-Side Fractal Display

· User Selectable Fractal Candles

· Clean & Simple Chart Display

· High-Probability Turning Point Detection

· Multi-Timeframe Compatible

· Non-Repainting Confirmed Signals

· Fast & Lightweight Performance

· Fully Customizable Settings

How ENIGMA FRACTALS Works

The indicator analyzes price action using a configurable fractal algorithm. Instead of displaying bullish and bearish fractals together, it displays only the active fractal direction, reducing chart clutter and improving readability. Users can define the number of candles required for fractal confirmation.

Main Benefits

· Cleaner charts with reduced visual clutter

· Easier market structure analysis

· User-defined fractal sensitivity

· Suitable for Forex and Gold

· Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 timeframes

User Adjustable Settings

· Left Side Candle Count

· Right Side Candle Count

· Bullish Fractal Color

· Bearish Fractal Color

· Arrow Style

· Arrow Size

· Alert Enable/Disable

· Sound Notification

· Push Notification

Recommended Markets

XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and other major Forex pairs.

Recommended Timeframes

M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1.

Recommended Settings

The default settings are recommended for most market conditions.



Lower candle values generate more frequent fractal signals.

Higher candle values provide stronger confirmation with fewer signals.

Why Choose ENIGMA FRACTALS?

ENIGMA FRACTALS offers a unique One-Side Fractal Display that reduces chart clutter while maintaining clear and reliable fractal identification. It is suitable for price action traders, swing traders, intraday traders, and trend followers.

Version

ENIGMA FRACTALS v1.0