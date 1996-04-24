Enigma Fractals

ENIGMA FRACTALS – Professional Fractal Turn Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Precision. Simplicity. Confidence.

ENIGMA FRACTALS is a professional fractal-based trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify high-probability market turning points with exceptional clarity.

Unlike conventional fractal indicators that display both bullish and bearish fractals simultaneously, ENIGMA FRACTALS introduces an intelligent One-Side Fractal Display. Only one active fractal direction is shown at a time, helping traders focus on the current market structure while keeping charts clean and easy to read.

The number of candles used for fractal calculation is fully user configurable, allowing the indicator to adapt to different trading styles, instruments, and timeframes.

For good direction, use 3

Key Features

·        One-Side Fractal Display

·        User Selectable Fractal Candles

·        Clean & Simple Chart Display

·        High-Probability Turning Point Detection

·        Multi-Timeframe Compatible

·        Non-Repainting Confirmed Signals

·        Fast & Lightweight Performance

·        Fully Customizable Settings

How ENIGMA FRACTALS Works

The indicator analyzes price action using a configurable fractal algorithm. Instead of displaying bullish and bearish fractals together, it displays only the active fractal direction, reducing chart clutter and improving readability. Users can define the number of candles required for fractal confirmation.

Main Benefits

·        Cleaner charts with reduced visual clutter

·        Easier market structure analysis

·        User-defined fractal sensitivity

·        Suitable for Forex and Gold

·        Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 timeframes

User Adjustable Settings

·        Left Side Candle Count

·        Right Side Candle Count

·        Bullish Fractal Color

·        Bearish Fractal Color

·        Arrow Style

·        Arrow Size

·        Alert Enable/Disable

·        Sound Notification

·        Push Notification

Recommended Markets

XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and other major Forex pairs.

Recommended Timeframes

M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1.

Recommended Settings

The default settings are recommended for most market conditions.

Lower candle values generate more frequent fractal signals.
Higher candle values provide stronger confirmation with fewer signals.

Why Choose ENIGMA FRACTALS?

ENIGMA FRACTALS offers a unique One-Side Fractal Display that reduces chart clutter while maintaining clear and reliable fractal identification. It is suitable for price action traders, swing traders, intraday traders, and trend followers.

Version

ENIGMA FRACTALS v1.0


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Naturu
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
指标
“Naturu” 是一个使用大自然对称性作为算法的手动指标。 用简单策略和隐藏智慧，掌控市场！ 加载指标后，您会看到两条线——上线（Top）和下线（Bottom）。 单击一次即可激活某条线。要移动，只需点击您想放置该线的那根K线。 您设定一个高点和一个低点，指标会自动计算： 洋红色区域，显示多空双方兴趣最接近之处，也就是最有可能成为支撑/阻力的区域。 灰色区域，标示下一层次的关注区。 青绿色线条，表示多方的目标价位。 金色线条，表示空方的目标价位。 手动指标赋予您完全的控制和灵活性，让您根据实时市场环境和个人直觉调整级别。它们迫使您更深入地亲自分析价格走势，帮助您真正理解支撑、阻力和形态是如何形成的。依靠人工判断，可以过滤掉自动系统常常误判的大量“噪音”，减少错误信号。而且，因您亲自设定每个级别，可在突发新闻或极端行情时立即调整，无需等候代码更新。 隐藏于简单游戏背后的神圣力量！
Trend Duration Forecast MT5
Cao Minh Quang
指标
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5 (9)
指标
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5 (7)
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。   该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep
Khayotkhon Akhmedova
指标
Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep is a smart liquidity analysis tool designed to identify Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL), Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL), liquidity sweeps, and potential reversal setups. The indicator detects important swing highs and lows, combines nearby liquidity levels, and waits for price rejection and confirmation after a liquidity grab. It also supports Order Block (OB), Fair Value Gap (FVG), and Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) confluence to help filter potential setups. Entry signals, Stop
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
指标
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
指标
Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
指标
Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标 Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标由 Coetsee Digital 开发，是一款先进工具，旨在识别市场中的潜在暴涨机会。该指标专为关注 Deriv 和 Weltrade 合成市场的交易者设计，仅在 3 分钟 (M3)、5 分钟 (M5)、15 分钟 (M15)、30 分钟 (M30) 和 1 小时 (H1) 时间周期上运行，并仅支持以下交易对：PainX 1200、PainX 999、PainX 800、PainX 600、PainX 400、GainX 1200、GainX 999、GainX 800、GainX 600、GainX 400、BreakX 600、BreakX 1200、BreakX 1800、SwitchX 600、SwitchX 1200、SwitchX 1800、Crash 1000 Index、Crash 900 Index、Crash 600 Index、Crash 500 Index、Crash 300 Index、Boom 1000 Index、Boom 900 Index、Bo
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
指标
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT5）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方向
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Enigma MTF EA
Anshuman Thakur
专家
ENIGMA MTF – Algorithmic Trading Engine for MetaTrader 5 Decode the Market ENIGMA MTF is a professional Multi-Timeframe Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered to identify high-probability trading opportunities through intelligent market analysis and disciplined trade execution. Unlike conventional Expert Advisors that rely on simple indicator signals or continuous trading, ENIGMA MTF follows a structured decision-making process. The EA continuously evaluates market conditions across multip
Multi Timeframe Bias Indicator
Anshuman Thakur
指标
ENIGMA MTB Multi-Timeframe Bias & Premium/Discount Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview ENIGMA MTB   is a professional Multi-Timeframe Bias Indicator designed to help traders understand the true directional context of the market before making trading decisions. The indicator combines higher-timeframe market structure analysis with Premium and Discount price filtering to identify whether price is trading in favorable value areas. Instead of relying on lagging indicators or simple moving a
Enigma 5
Anshuman Thakur
专家
ENIGMA 5 – Intelligent Multi-Filter Trading Engine for MetaTrader 5 Precision. Structure. Confidence. ENIGMA 5 is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 engineered around a refined multi-layer trading architecture. It combines Higher Timeframe Premium & Discount analysis, a Precision Support & Resistance Operating System, and RSI momentum filtering to qualify trading opportunities before execution. Instead of relying on a single indicator, ENIGMA 5 evaluates multiple technical condit
Enigma Liquidity Machine
Anshuman Thakur
专家
ENIGMA LIQUIDITY MACHINE – Intelligent Internal Liquidity Trading Engine for MetaTrader 5 Trade with the Market's Hidden Liquidity ENIGMA LIQUIDITY MACHINE is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 engineered to identify high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing internal market liquidity and structured price behavior. Unlike conventional Expert Advisors that rely primarily on indicator crossovers or simple trend-following techniques, ENIGMA LIQUIDITY MACHINE focuses on liquidi
Enigma Sniper
Anshuman Thakur
专家
ENIGMA SNIPER - MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor Precision Entries. Disciplined Execution. ENIGMA SNIPER is a professional MT5 Expert Advisor designed to identify precise trade entries using a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) inspired market structure methodology combined with a multi-timeframe thinking approach. The EA focuses on disciplined trade selection and systematic execution rather than frequent trading. Key Features SMC-inspired Market Structure Analysis Multi-Timeframe Confirmation Precision Entr
Enigma Gold 25K
Anshuman Thakur
专家
ENIGMA GOLD 25K MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | MT5 Marketplace Product Description Decode the Market. Adapt to the Market. ENIGMA GOLD 25K is a large-scale, multi-layered MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around an extensive algorithmic architecture of more than 25,000 lines of code. It is designed to analyze market behavior from multiple perspectives rather than depending on a single trading methodology. A Multi-Methodology Trading Architecture ENIGMA GOLD 25K combines concepts inspired by Mark
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