Enigma Gold 25K

ENIGMA GOLD 25K

MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | MT5 Marketplace Product Description

Decode the Market. Adapt to the Market.

ENIGMA GOLD 25K is a large-scale, multi-layered MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around an extensive algorithmic architecture of more than 25,000 lines of code. It is designed to analyze market behavior from multiple perspectives rather than depending on a single trading methodology.

A Multi-Methodology Trading Architecture

ENIGMA GOLD 25K combines concepts inspired by Market Structure, Fractals, ICT, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), CRT, and selected retail-oriented technical strategies. Its goal is to create a broader decision-making framework capable of adapting its analysis to changing market conditions.

Core Concept: Market-Adaptive Thinking

Markets continuously shift between trends, reversals, consolidations, liquidity events and volatility expansions. ENIGMA GOLD 25K follows a market-adaptive philosophy, evaluating multiple layers of market information before considering trade opportunities.

Key Features

• Extensive 25K+ line algorithmic architecture
• Multi-methodology market analysis
• Market Structure-based analysis
• Fractal-based market interpretation
• ICT-inspired analytical concepts
• SMC-inspired structure and liquidity concepts
• CRT-inspired market analysis
• Selected retail technical strategies
• Multi-layer trade qualification
• Adaptive market analysis philosophy
• Automated trade execution
• Automated trade management
• Configurable risk and trading parameters
• Systematic and disciplined execution

Built for Traders Who Think Beyond a Single Strategy

Instead of being limited to one conventional setup, ENIGMA GOLD 25K is designed as a broad algorithmic trading ecosystem. Its architecture brings different analytical ideas together into a unified framework, seeking to provide a comprehensive view of market behavior.

Why ENIGMA GOLD 25K?

The strength of ENIGMA GOLD 25K lies in its extensive architecture. With more than 25,000 lines of code and a wide range of analytical modules, it represents an ambitious approach to automated market analysis. The EA is designed for traders who value structured analysis, multiple perspectives, confirmation and adaptive decision-making.

Designed for Automated Trading

Once configured, ENIGMA GOLD 25K can analyze the market and execute trades according to its programmed rules, helping reduce emotional interference and maintain consistency in the execution process.

Suggested Use

Users should thoroughly test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before considering live deployment. Parameters should be evaluated for the selected symbol, timeframe, broker conditions and individual risk tolerance.

Important Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk. Past performance, backtest results and optimization results do not guarantee future performance. Always use appropriate risk management and test the EA thoroughly before live trading.

ENIGMA GOLD 25K

25,000+ Lines of Architecture.
Multiple Trading Perspectives.
One Adaptive Trading Engine.


Recommended products
Minibull Logical Pro
Yusuf Levent Aksun
Experts
# MiniBull Logical Pro: a trend-fade system, tested through real market stress ## What it is MiniBull Logical Pro is a multi-timeframe trend and false-breakout trading system, available as an MT5 Expert Advisor, a cTrader cBot, and a standalone cTrader indicator. The engine is the same across all three: - **Monthly + Weekly trend confluence** sets the directional bias. The system only trades in the direction both higher timeframes agree on — if they disagree, no trend, no trade. - **Daily fa
GoldenBreaker
Van Nhan Nguyen
Experts
GoldenBreaker Premium XAUUSD breakout EA. Backtest it — the quality speaks for itself. A proprietary breakout engine built for one job: trading Gold well. No martingale, no grid, no averaging. Not a cheap set-and-pray robot — a focused tool, priced for its quality. Good things aren't cheap. Backtest it and see for yourself. ️ Honest by design No martingale · No grid · No hedge-locking Every trade has a hard   Stop Loss and Take Profit Fixed, known risk on every position ️ Plug-and-play
Ultimate Gold Breakout
Anthony Dewayne Wasome
Experts
Ultimate Gold Breakout is an automated Expert Advisor designed for trading breakout movements on XAUUSD using structured price levels and controlled risk management. It is built for traders who prefer rule-based execution and consistent trade logic, including use in ECN broker environments and proprietary trading accounts where risk control and execution discipline are important. The EA focuses on identifying breakout opportunities from predefined market levels and managing each trade through a
GER40 Regime Adaptive EA
Purvang Gandhi
Experts
How This System Actually Thinks About the Market A mean reversion system built on more than price Price drifts away from its average, the system waits for that drift to go far enough, buys, then holds until price comes back to a target. That's how a traditional mean reversion system works - the whole decision made on price, and nothing else. Ours is a mean reversion system too. It just refuses to make that decision on price alone. What It Actually Watches Instead of tracking price on its own, th
Painel V9 Light
Cleber Sousa Da Costa
Experts
Turbo Panel LITE - Management and Agility on your MT5 Chart The Turbo Panel LITE is the essential tool for traders seeking agility, visual organization, and simplified discipline. Developed to facilitate your manual execution, it places vital account information directly on your screen, allowing for fast and secure control of your operations based on fixed lots. Main Features of the LITE Version (FREE): One-Click Trading: Optimized buttons for Buy, Sell, and quick Closures (partial or total
FREE
Gold Quantum Hunter
Dhanjeet Kumar
Experts
GOLD QUANTUM HUNTER - BREAKOUT EA FOR MT5 Best Recommended Setup: Use strictly on M1 Timeframe Use Only  IC Markets (Raw Spread) Broker Account for Excellent performance and zero rejections. Gold Quantum Hunter – High-Frequency M1 Breakout Engine Quantum Hunter M5 is a professional-grade automated trading system developed for traders seeking to capitalize on explosive breakout opportunities in fast-moving markets. Built specifically for the M1 timeframe, the EA continuously monito
Intragold AI Pro MT5
Jinglong Liu
Experts
+19% annualized return on $7,916 minimum capital. Per-trade Sharpe 6.54 — 5x the median gold EA. Across 17 months of real-tick M15 XAUUSD backtesting, IntraGold AI Pro MT5 fired only the highest-conviction intraday setups: 119 trades, 63.87% win rate, zero martingale, zero grid. A four-filter quality gate — momentum, session window, volatility regime, and structure alignment — screens every entry before execution. The result is a per-trade Sharpe of 6.54: the kind of selectivity that separates g
XAU Nine Palace Chi Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAU NINE PALACE CHI MATRIX     Ancient Martial Arts Spatial Geometry Applied to Gold Trading  XAU Nine Palace Chi Matrix is an elite algorithmic trading system built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Based on the profound **Nine-Palace Chi Mapping Theory **, the EA divides the market into a dynamic 3x3 spatial grid. It reads the "Chi" (Volume & Momentum Flow) in real-time.  If the central palace faces a heavy onslaught, the AI instantly dodges the impact and ambushes the market from its blind spo
MultiGainRS
Marco Antonio Silva De Jesus
Experts
Dear   Investor , We   are excited to introduce you to the "Day Trader   Professional - MultiGainRS , " a   state -of -the -art   Expert   Advisor   (EA ) specifically   designed to   operate   on   the   US 10 0_SP OT   (NASDAQ ) . This   automated   trading   system   is   the   result   of   years   of   research   and   development , incorporating   the   most   advanced   techniques   in   technical analysis   and   risk   management . Why   Choose   the   Day Trader   Professional ? Optim
AI Pro Trader EA
Lucas Salinas Lozano
Experts
Introducing AI Pro Trader EA – The Ultimate Trading Companion Meet AI Pro Trader EA , an expertly crafted trading tool designed to automate your strategies with surgical precision. Built by blending advanced technical analysis with machine-like efficiency, this EA is not just another robot—it’s your personal trading assistant, engineered to deliver results. Why AI Pro Trader EA Stands Out The AI Pro Trader EA combines three powerful indicators— Exponential Moving Average (EMA) , Relative Strengt
QTS Gold Guardian AI
Benny Hidayat
Experts
QTS Gold Guardian AI Backtest from 2015 - 2025 Institutional-grade Gold Scalper powered by Neural Network. Features Smart Hedging, Equity Protection, and Volatility Adaptation. No dangerous Martingale. QTS Gold Guardian AI is the ultimate solution for XAUUSD (Gold) scalping, designed to survive volatile market conditions. Unlike traditional scalpers that blow accounts, QTS focuses on Capital Preservation first. Key Features: Neural Network Logic: Uses advanced logic to detect micro-trends on
Nexus Arbitrage Pro
Mallawa Arachchige Shanaka Sandaruwan
Experts
Nexus Arbitrage Pro: High-Frequency Triangular Arbitrage Nexus Arbitrage Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor that capitalizes on price inefficiencies in the forex market through a triangular arbitrage strategy. It’s a high-frequency trading tool that simultaneously monitors three currency pairs to find and exploit profit opportunities. This EA focuses on one of the most liquid currency triangles: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and EUR/JPY . The Strategy Explained Simply The EA's logic is based o
Renko Phantom Breakout
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Renko Phantom Breakout EA - Master Edition  The Ultimate Pure Renko Ecosystem for Institutional Trading. Welcome to the Renko Phantom Breakout EA, a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system designed for professional traders who demand precision, speed, and mathematical superiority. Unlike amateur robots that rely on lagging time-based indicators (like M1 or H1 candles), the Phantom operates inside a Pure Time-Independent Ecosystem.  It sees the market purely as distance and momentum, stri
Himiko Neural Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
HIMIKO NEURAL MATRIX   The Ultimate Multi-Asset Neural Grid Engine  Himiko Neural Matrix  is a top-tier, institutional-grade Expert Advisor that revolutionizes Grid Trading. Named after the ancient Japanese Shaman Queen, Himiko, this EA uses a simulated Artificial Neural Network (ANN) Perceptron algorithm to "forecast" market momentum before deploying its grid matrix.  Unlike basic grid bots that open trades blindly and blow accounts, Himiko requires the market to pass a strict Neural Threshol
Stocks v3
Mattia Antonio Antonacci
Experts
As anticipated in my profile, here is my Expert Advisor Stock v3. Those who already know me are aware that I don’t share the idea of mixing artificial intelligence with the world of trading, since the human eye is capable of recognizing patterns like no other—otherwise CAPTCHAs wouldn’t exist! I’m passionate about programming, and I’ve finally decided to embark on this adventure by coding my first Expert Advisor. This strategy seeks (of course) to identify any positions opened by market makers a
Redistribution Energy
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Redistribution Energy system for automatic forex trading is characterized by a high speed of execution of transactions (high-frequency trading) and uses complex algorithms. The expert system goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. High Frequency Trading or HFT (from English High Frequency Trading) is an algorithmic method of trading in financial markets, in which the execution of a huge number of transactions is carried out in a matter of milliseconds.
PythonX US100 Quantum
Abhinav Puri
Experts
PythonX US100 Quantum H1 Breakout Precision Trading Engine Strategy Overview PythonX US100 Quantum is a high-precision breakout trading system designed specifically for the US100 (Nasdaq 100 Index) . Built around market structure and trend alignment , it focuses on capturing strong directional moves rather than noisy scalping setups. Unlike traditional indicator-heavy systems, this EA uses a clean price-action model combined with a trend filter to deliver structured and consistent entries. Core
Fox AI
Ruslan Nicolaev
3.67 (3)
Experts
Fox AI is a fully automated system that trades currencies at night, using machine learning and intelligent algorithms to open trades during the rollover period and close them within 12 hours . It is based on a deep learning application called Kras, which runs on the Tens platform. Kras is widely used by organizations including NASA, YouTube and CORN. The Fox AI system has been consistently successful since 2003 and does not use risky money management techniques such as martingale or grid strateg
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
Experts
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Mean Reversion for RSI SP500
Matthew Lewis Beedle
Experts
Made for Educational purposes. Check the YouTube video for full details.  This is a simple RSI mean reversal strategy using the RSI 2 made popular by Larry Connors.  It's been updated using some machine learning.  How to use: Add to daily SP500 chart. IMPORTANT. Change name of subchart to the name of SP500 your broker uses.  What this strategy does It buys when price drops hard, but only if interest (volume) is picking up — then sells after a strong bounce. Entry (when it buys) 1. RSI(2) < 10 P
FREE
XAU Coin EA master
You-ru Lu
Experts
EA Name: XAU Coin EA Master v1.0 Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD Recommended Timeframe: H1 main cycle (with built-in D1 layout confirmation) After downloading the free trial version, please change the "Enable market validation mode (ensures EA passes MQL5 market re)" parameter to "false" to use the backtesting function; otherwise, no positions will be opened during backtesting. Also, please adjust the pre-news closing time (in minutes, 0 indicates disabled) to be the same as the pre-news trading ban
Daily Ranger USTEC Ultimate
Prasad Fidelis Dsa
Experts
The Daily Ranger USTEC Ultimate EA is an intraday trading system designed to capture the full potential of the Nasdaq index's (also known as USTEC, US100, NAS100, NQ100) distinctive intraday volatility. The EA trades during the New York trading sesssion taking maximum 2 high quality intraday trades with SL and TP all the time. NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE, NO ADDING TO LOSERS The EA is tested with real tick data, the most accurate way to test an EA. Choose your preferred Risk Per Trade, and watch our
CS PatternAIfy recognition
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
PatternAIfy is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to merge traditional technical analysis with modern machine learning. Inspired by the foundational principles outlined in Fred K. H. Tam's authoritative book, "The Power of Japanese Candlestick Charts", this Expert Advisor identifies high-probability candlestick formations and validates them through a sophisticated artificial intelligence engine. By combining classical charting wisdom with deep quantitative analysis, PatternAIfy is e
Dual Regime Switch Trend and Mean Reversion
Takashi Natori
Experts
Dual Regime Switch – Trend and Mean Reversion (USDJPY M15 recommended) Overview This EA judges trend direction and the degree of deviation using the H4 moving average and automatically switches the trading mode. Normal: Trend mode. Entries from pullbacks on M15. Large deviation: Revert mode. Detects overextension and enters after an M15 reversal confirmation (mean-reversion/contra-trend). We recommend holding 1 simultaneous position with this EA. No averaging, no martingale, no grid. * Support
NAS100 Compression Cross
Max Brown
Experts
NAS100 Compression Cross. H1 MACD with Regime and Volatility Filters A systematic trend-following Expert Advisor for NAS100 and US_TECH100 CFD. Entries are triggered by MACD histogram zero-line crossovers on the H1 timeframe. Three structural filters determine whether each signal is taken. All results presented in this listing are simulated. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Figures represent walk-forward optimisation out-of-sample periods on historical data, not real money t
Gold Rebound EMA Pyramid
Desmond Saah Tchoffo
Experts
Gold Rebound EMA Pyramid is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. The strategy rests on one simple idea: trade only in the direction of an established trend, enter on pullbacks, and let a disciplined exit engine manage the position. There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging against the trend and no hidden logic. Every position is opened with a hard stop loss. How it works 1. The trend must be established. The EA trades only when th
Xau Zenith Grid Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAU ZENITH GRID PROTOCOL     Institutional Averaging Engine & Basket Recovery Protocol   Xau Zenith Grid Protocol represents the pinnacle of institutional-grade automated trading software. Fusing the concept of **dynamic grid-based averaging** (inspired by AnE Gold Grid) with our proprietary **Basket Take-Profit Engine** and **Aegis Drawdown Armor**, this robot is built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).  By tracking extreme overbought and oversold market conditions on the M15 timeframe, the EA sca
Real AI Live Engine
Antoine Melhem
Experts
Real AI Live Engine Real AI Live Engine is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around a live Real AI agent concept, intelligent market monitoring, adaptive execution, and controlled engine behavior. Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372095 Real AI Live Engine is designed for traders who want a modern automated trading system focused on live AI-driven market interpretation, real-time engine decisions, adaptive execution flow, and clean control over risk and trade sizing.
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
More from author
Enigma MTF EA
Anshuman Thakur
Experts
ENIGMA MTF – Algorithmic Trading Engine for MetaTrader 5 Decode the Market ENIGMA MTF is a professional Multi-Timeframe Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered to identify high-probability trading opportunities through intelligent market analysis and disciplined trade execution. Unlike conventional Expert Advisors that rely on simple indicator signals or continuous trading, ENIGMA MTF follows a structured decision-making process. The EA continuously evaluates market conditions across multip
Multi Timeframe Bias Indicator
Anshuman Thakur
Indicators
ENIGMA MTB Multi-Timeframe Bias & Premium/Discount Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview ENIGMA MTB   is a professional Multi-Timeframe Bias Indicator designed to help traders understand the true directional context of the market before making trading decisions. The indicator combines higher-timeframe market structure analysis with Premium and Discount price filtering to identify whether price is trading in favorable value areas. Instead of relying on lagging indicators or simple moving a
Enigma Fractals
Anshuman Thakur
Indicators
ENIGMA FRACTALS – Professional Fractal Turn Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Precision. Simplicity. Confidence. ENIGMA FRACTALS is a professional fractal-based trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify high-probability market turning points with exceptional clarity. Unlike conventional fractal indicators that display both bullish and bearish fractals simultaneously, ENIGMA FRACTALS introduces an intelligent One-Side Fractal Display. Only one active fractal direction is shown at a time,
Enigma 5
Anshuman Thakur
Experts
ENIGMA 5 – Intelligent Multi-Filter Trading Engine for MetaTrader 5 Precision. Structure. Confidence. ENIGMA 5 is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 engineered around a refined multi-layer trading architecture. It combines Higher Timeframe Premium & Discount analysis, a Precision Support & Resistance Operating System, and RSI momentum filtering to qualify trading opportunities before execution. Instead of relying on a single indicator, ENIGMA 5 evaluates multiple technical condit
Enigma Liquidity Machine
Anshuman Thakur
Experts
ENIGMA LIQUIDITY MACHINE – Intelligent Internal Liquidity Trading Engine for MetaTrader 5 Trade with the Market's Hidden Liquidity ENIGMA LIQUIDITY MACHINE is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 engineered to identify high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing internal market liquidity and structured price behavior. Unlike conventional Expert Advisors that rely primarily on indicator crossovers or simple trend-following techniques, ENIGMA LIQUIDITY MACHINE focuses on liquidi
Enigma Sniper
Anshuman Thakur
Experts
ENIGMA SNIPER - MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor Precision Entries. Disciplined Execution. ENIGMA SNIPER is a professional MT5 Expert Advisor designed to identify precise trade entries using a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) inspired market structure methodology combined with a multi-timeframe thinking approach. The EA focuses on disciplined trade selection and systematic execution rather than frequent trading. Key Features SMC-inspired Market Structure Analysis Multi-Timeframe Confirmation Precision Entr
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review