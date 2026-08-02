US 500 Index Portfolio H1

Cartera cuantitativa multiextrategia para indice SP500 (H1). 9 estrategias diversificadas con estricto control de pérdidas.

Special Launch Offer: $199 USD for the first 10 buyers. Regular price: $399 USD.

US 500 Index Portfolio H1 is a self-contained, multi-strategy portfolio designed for the S&P 500 Index CFD (US500 / SP500 / SPX / USA500) on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe.

This Expert Advisor combines 9 uncorrelated strategies into a single executable file. Developed through genetic algorithms and quantitative modeling, it aims to deliver smooth equity performance via multi-system diversification.

Key Features

  • 9-in-1 Strategy Portfolio: 9 independent breakout and mean-reversion strategies run concurrently, mitigating individual strategy drawdowns.
  • Weekend Protection (Friday Close): Automatically closes all active trades and pending orders on Friday evening, avoiding weekend gaps and triple swap fees.
  • Strict Risk Controls: Every trade opens with a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit order.
  • No Dangerous Strategies: Operates without Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage, or Cost-Averaging techniques.
  • Self-Contained Code: Computes all indicators locally inside the EA. No external indicator files needed.
  • Periodic Updates: Portfolio parameters are audited and updated every 3 months or as required by evolving market dynamics.

Strategy Logic

The EA analyzes price action and volatility using inlined calculations for Keltner Channels, Aroon, Gann HiLo, SuperTrend, Session OHLC, and ATR indicators. The 9 strategies cover trend-following, breakout, and mean-reversion setups on the H1 timeframe.

Requirements and Recommendations

  • Asset: S&P 500 CFD (SP500, US500, SPX, USA500)
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum Deposit: $1,000 USD
  • Broker: ECN broker with competitive spreads and low latency
  • Account Type: Hedging account

Main Parameters

  • preferredFillingType: Order filling execution type (FOK, IOC, or Return).
  • UseMoneyManagement: Toggle fixed lot size or percentage risk model.
  • mmRiskPercent: Risk percentage per trade (e.g., 1% or 2%).
  • mmLotsIfNoMM: Default fixed lot size when money management is disabled.
  • DontTradeOnWeekends: Enable or disable Friday close protection (default: True).
  • FridayCloseTime: Position closure time on Friday (default: 23:00).
  • SundayOpenTime: Resumption time for new trades on Sunday/Monday (default: 02:00).

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