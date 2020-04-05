US 500 Index Portfolio H1

Cartera cuantitativa multiextrategia para indice SP500 (H1). 9 estrategias diversificadas con estricto control de pérdidas.

Special Launch Offer: $199 USD for the first 10 buyers. Regular price: $399 USD.

US 500 Index Portfolio H1 is a self-contained, multi-strategy portfolio designed for the S&P 500 Index CFD (US500 / SP500 / SPX / USA500) on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe.

This Expert Advisor combines 9 uncorrelated strategies into a single executable file. Developed through genetic algorithms and quantitative modeling, it aims to deliver smooth equity performance via multi-system diversification.

Key Features

  • 9-in-1 Strategy Portfolio: 9 independent breakout and mean-reversion strategies run concurrently, mitigating individual strategy drawdowns.
  • Weekend Protection (Friday Close): Automatically closes all active trades and pending orders on Friday evening, avoiding weekend gaps and triple swap fees.
  • Strict Risk Controls: Every trade opens with a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit order.
  • No Dangerous Strategies: Operates without Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage, or Cost-Averaging techniques.
  • Self-Contained Code: Computes all indicators locally inside the EA. No external indicator files needed.
  • Periodic Updates: Portfolio parameters are audited and updated every 3 months or as required by evolving market dynamics.

Strategy Logic

The EA analyzes price action and volatility using inlined calculations for Keltner Channels, Aroon, Gann HiLo, SuperTrend, Session OHLC, and ATR indicators. The 9 strategies cover trend-following, breakout, and mean-reversion setups on the H1 timeframe.

Requirements and Recommendations

  • Asset: S&P 500 CFD (SP500, US500, SPX, USA500)
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum Deposit: $1,000 USD
  • Broker: ECN broker with competitive spreads and low latency
  • Account Type: Hedging account

Main Parameters

  • preferredFillingType: Order filling execution type (FOK, IOC, or Return).
  • UseMoneyManagement: Toggle fixed lot size or percentage risk model.
  • mmRiskPercent: Risk percentage per trade (e.g., 1% or 2%).
  • mmLotsIfNoMM: Default fixed lot size when money management is disabled.
  • DontTradeOnWeekends: Enable or disable Friday close protection (default: True).
  • FridayCloseTime: Position closure time on Friday (default: 23:00).
  • SundayOpenTime: Resumption time for new trades on Sunday/Monday (default: 02:00).

Please visit my author profile on MQL5 to explore additional Expert Advisors and trading tools.

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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
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4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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