US Yen Portfolio H1

Multi-strategy quantitative portfolio for USDJPY (H1). 6 diversified strategies with strict drawdown control.

Special Launch Offer: $199 USD for the first 10 buyers. Regular price: $399 USD.

US Yen Portfolio H1 is a self-contained, multi-strategy portfolio designed for the USDJPY currency pair on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe.

This Expert Advisor combines 6 uncorrelated breakout and mean-reversion strategies into a single executable file. Developed through genetic algorithms and quantitative modeling, it aims to deliver smooth equity performance via multi-system diversification.

Key Features

  • 6-in-1 Strategy Portfolio: 6 independent breakout and mean-reversion strategies run concurrently, mitigating individual strategy drawdowns.
  • Weekend Protection (Friday Close): Automatically closes all active trades and pending orders on Friday evening, avoiding weekend gaps and triple swap fees.
  • Strict Risk Controls: Every trade opens with a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit order.
  • No Dangerous Strategies: Operates without Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage, or Cost-Averaging techniques.
  • Self-Contained Code: Computes all indicators locally inside the EA. No external indicator files needed.
  • Periodic Updates: Portfolio parameters are audited and updated every 3 months or as required by evolving market dynamics.

Strategy Logic

The EA analyzes price action and volatility using inlined calculations for Keltner Channels, Gann HiLo, VWAP, Hull Moving Average, and Highest value indicators. The 6 strategies cover trend-following, breakout, and mean-reversion setups on the H1 timeframe.

Requirements and Recommendations

  • Asset: USDJPY
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum Deposit: $1,000 USD
  • Broker: ECN broker with competitive spreads and low latency
  • Account Type: Hedging account

Main Parameters

  • preferredFillingType: Order filling execution type (FOK, IOC, or Return).
  • UseMoneyManagement: Toggle fixed lot size or percentage risk model.
  • mmRiskPercent: Risk percentage per trade (e.g., 1% or 2%).
  • mmLotsIfNoMM: Default fixed lot size when money management is disabled.
  • DontTradeOnWeekends: Enable or disable Friday close protection (default: False).
  • FridayCloseTime: Position closure time on Friday (default: 23:00).
  • SundayOpenTime: Resumption time for new trades on Sunday/Monday (default: 02:00).

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