TRADE GUARDIAN PRO - Loss protection for any account: your own, funded or under evaluation - with ready-made PROP Firms presets

Trade Guardian Pro watches your account and closes everything before your loss limit is reached. It works on any MetaTrader 5 account - a personal broker account, a funded account or an evaluation - and it also supervises trades opened manually or by other Expert Advisors. Daily and total loss, profit target, minimum trading days and risk alerts are all in one chart dashboard, with a safety buffer that acts before the limit itself.

After purchase, please contact me via private message - you will receive the full user guide and personal help with the setup.

One tool for every account

On a personal account you set your own daily and total loss in percent or money and the EA enforces them for you, day after day. On an evaluation or funded account you load the matching preset and the same protection follows the rules of that firm. Nothing changes in how you trade: enter your account size and the guard is on. Plug and play presets

Ready-made settings for the main evaluation firms: FTMO Challenge, Verification and Funded (standard and Swing), The5ers Challenge and Funded, MyForexFunds Challenge and Funded. Pick one from the list and the daily loss, total loss, profit target, minimum trading days, news and weekend rules are already filled in. Five free user slots are there for any other firm, and every preset lives in a plain editable file: you can change limits or add your own set without recompiling. Any single rule can also be overridden from the inputs. It closes before the limit, not after

Daily and total loss are watched with a configurable safety buffer: positions are closed and pending orders deleted while you are still inside your limit. The dashboard shows the exact price level at which the protection will act, how much of the limit is used and how much is left.

Loss protection

Daily loss limit and total loss limit, in percent of the account size

Dynamic (profit adds buffer) or static drawdown, on balance or on equity

Configurable safety buffer, separate for daily and total

Live progress bars with used, left, limit and the exact close-at level

Closed profit, floating profit and worst drawdown of the day

Objectives

Profit target with progress bar and an alert at a chosen percentage of the target

Minimum trading days counter

Countdown to the next daily reset, on the broker day or at a custom time

Midnight guard

Checks the floating loss in the minutes before the daily reset

Closes positions that would eat the next day's daily allowance

Threshold set as a percentage of the daily limit

Risk alerts

Trades without stop loss, oversized lots, risk per trade above your maximum

Too many open positions or too many trades in a day

Hedging and martingale patterns

High impact news, before and after the release

Trading hours and weekend holding restrictions

One alert per event, by popup, push notification, e-mail or sound

Actions on trigger

Close all positions in the order you choose: losing first, profitable first, FIFO or LIFO

Delete pending orders

Keep the terminal running or remove the EA from the chart

Trading stays blocked until the next day or until you press Reset on the panel

Safety-first design

The EA stays idle until you enter your account size, so it never acts on a wrong figure

Protection pauses if the account size does not match the real balance, with a one-click confirmation when the balance is right

The blocked state survives a restart and resets by itself on the next trading day

More

Filters by magic number and by symbol, so it can supervise only the strategies you choose

Swap and commission included in the calculations

Log file of every check and every trigger

Panel position, width and font size adjustable