Fibonacci Regression Volume Map

Fibonacci Regression Volume Map

See structure, value and directional pressure in one chart.

Fibonacci Regression Volume Map transforms any selected market range into a structured analytical workspace. It combines horizontal Fibonacci levels, a regression-based inclined Fibonacci channel, Golden Zones, regional Point of Control and directional volume context in a single MetaTrader 5 indicator.

Instead of analyzing isolated levels, you can observe how price structure, value concentration and directional participation interact inside the same region.

Four analytical layers

Horizontal Fibonacci map

The indicator detects the high and low of the selected horizontal region and projects the standard Fibonacci levels. Direction can be selected manually or determined automatically from the order of the extremes.

Regression Fibonacci structure

A least-squares regression line is calculated from Close, HLC3 or OHLC4 data. Parallel Fibonacci levels are then distributed across the channel height, allowing the structure to follow the slope of the selected movement.

Regional Point of Control

The selected price range is divided into configurable rows. The row with the highest accumulated volume is highlighted as the regional POC. Multiple allocation methods are available for lower-timeframe or chart-timeframe data.

Directional volume context

Lower-timeframe volume is classified according to candle direction. The indicator displays horizontal and regression Delta values, total regional volume and the absolute Delta-to-volume ratio.

Main features

  • Horizontal and regression-based Fibonacci maps
  • Standard levels: 0, 0.236, 0.382, 0.500, 0.618, 0.786 and 1.000
  • Draggable custom range anchors
  • Rolling lookback range modes
  • Automatic, bullish or bearish Fibonacci orientation
  • Multiple Golden Zone presets and manual boundaries
  • Regression based on Close, HLC3 or OHLC4
  • Regional POC calculated from configurable price rows
  • Lower-timeframe and chart-timeframe POC modes
  • Directional Delta for horizontal and regression regions
  • Total volume and absolute Delta-to-volume readings
  • Customizable colors, line widths and labels
  • Clean professional presentation designed for dark charts

A practical analysis process

  1. Select a meaningful region such as an impulse, consolidation, session or swing.
  2. Read the horizontal Fibonacci map and regional POC.
  3. Compare price with the inclined regression structure.
  4. Look for overlap between Fibonacci levels, Golden Zones, POC and channel boundaries.
  5. Use directional volume as additional context.
  6. Apply your own entry trigger, invalidation level and risk plan.

Range selection

Custom mode displays four colored vertical anchors. Two anchors define the horizontal region and two define the regression region. Drag the anchors directly on the chart to update the analysis.

Lookback mode automatically recalculates the region from the latest configurable number of chart bars. The regression structure can also reuse the horizontal range.

POC calculation modes

  • Lower timeframe price range: distributes each lower-timeframe bar volume across the price rows touched by that bar.
  • Lower timeframe HLC3: assigns each bar volume to its HLC3 price row.
  • Lower timeframe Close: assigns each bar volume to its closing-price row.
  • Lower timeframe OHLC4: assigns each bar volume to its OHLC4 price row.
  • Current chart price range: uses chart-timeframe bars and their touched price rows.

Data transparency

The indicator uses real volume when the broker supplies it. Otherwise, it uses tick volume. Directional Delta is an estimate based on candle direction and is not exchange bid/ask order flow. Values may differ between brokers because price history, tick history and available volume data are not identical.

Designed for

  • Trend pullback analysis
  • Mean-reversion context
  • Breakout and retest mapping
  • Swing and session analysis
  • Fibonacci confluence workflows
  • Regional support and resistance analysis
  • Traders who want several analytical perspectives without loading multiple unrelated indicators

Installation and first use

  1. Install the indicator through the MetaTrader 5 Market.
  2. Open the Navigator and attach Fibonacci Regression Volume Map to a chart.
  3. Keep the default parameters for the first analysis.
  4. Drag the four colored anchors to the desired regions.
  5. Allow MetaTrader 5 to download the selected lower-timeframe history.
  6. Adjust visibility and colors according to your chart template.

Important information

This product is an analytical indicator. It does not open, manage or close trades. No analytical level or volume reading guarantees a future market reaction. Trading involves risk, and the user remains responsible for testing, position sizing and every trading decision.

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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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