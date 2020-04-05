ChameleonFlip

ChameleonFlip EA — The Momentum Hunter That Never Fights the Market

Most Expert Advisors freeze the moment price turns against them. They sit in a losing trade, hoping. ChameleonFlip does the opposite — it adapts. Like its namesake, the moment the market shows it was wrong about direction, ChameleonFlip changes color instantly and starts hunting the new trend, automatically, with zero manual intervention.

How It Works

ChameleonFlip watches the last four H1 candles for a genuine momentum burst. Rather than relying on a single naive filter, it uses a Smart Signal Engine that cross-checks two conditions before it ever risks your capital: the net price movement across the four candles, and the majority direction of the individual candles themselves. Only when both agree does ChameleonFlip open a position — filtering out the choppy, indecisive price action that wrecks simpler breakout systems. You can also switch to pure Net-Change mode or strict All-Candles mode if you prefer a more aggressive or more conservative trigger; the choice is yours from the input panel.

Every trade opens with a fixed lot size and a hard stop-loss, so your risk per trade is known and consistent — no martingale, no grid, no hidden exposure multiplying in the background.

The Flip Engine — ChameleonFlip's Signature Edge

This is what sets ChameleonFlip apart from a standard breakout EA. When a stop-loss is triggered, the EA doesn't just accept the loss and wait on the sidelines. It reads the market's message instantly: "I was wrong about direction" — and immediately opens a position of equal size in the opposite direction. If price reversed hard enough to stop you out, there's a good chance it's now trending the other way, and ChameleonFlip is already positioned for it. This reversal chain can continue automatically for as long as the market keeps flipping, and you stay in control with an optional maximum-reversal cap so the chain can never run further than you're comfortable with.

Built for Real Trading, Not Just Backtests

  • Works on any symbol and any broker offering H1 (or your chosen timeframe) data — tested with forex majors and XAUUSD.
  • Netting-safe position logic — never stacks or conflicts with itself, one managed position per chart at a time.
  • Fixed, transparent risk — you always know your lot size and your stop distance before you place a single trade.
  • Persistent reversal-chain tracking that survives EA restarts, terminal reboots, or a VPS reconnect — the strategy state is never lost.
  • A live, professional on-chart dashboard shows your current signal mode, open position direction, reversal chain progress, lot size, and real-time spread at a glance — no digging through the Experts tab to know what your EA is doing.

Who This Is For

ChameleonFlip is built for traders who want a rules-based, momentum-following system that turns stop-losses into opportunities instead of dead ends. If you've ever watched price reverse hard right after your EA got stopped out — and wished it had just followed the reversal — this is the EA built exactly for that moment.

Full Input Control

Every part of the engine is configurable: lot size, stop-loss and take-profit distance, signal timeframe, candle count, signal mode, maximum reversal chain length, magic number, and slippage tolerance — so you can tune ChameleonFlip to your own risk appetite and trading style, on any account type.

ChameleonFlip doesn't predict the market. It listens to it — and changes color the instant the market tells it to.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (2)
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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