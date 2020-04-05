ChameleonFlip

ChameleonFlip EA — The Momentum Hunter That Never Fights the Market

Most Expert Advisors freeze the moment price turns against them. They sit in a losing trade, hoping. ChameleonFlip does the opposite — it adapts. Like its namesake, the moment the market shows it was wrong about direction, ChameleonFlip changes color instantly and starts hunting the new trend, automatically, with zero manual intervention.

How It Works

ChameleonFlip watches the last four H1 candles for a genuine momentum burst. Rather than relying on a single naive filter, it uses a Smart Signal Engine that cross-checks two conditions before it ever risks your capital: the net price movement across the four candles, and the majority direction of the individual candles themselves. Only when both agree does ChameleonFlip open a position — filtering out the choppy, indecisive price action that wrecks simpler breakout systems. You can also switch to pure Net-Change mode or strict All-Candles mode if you prefer a more aggressive or more conservative trigger; the choice is yours from the input panel.

Every trade opens with a fixed lot size and a hard stop-loss, so your risk per trade is known and consistent — no martingale, no grid, no hidden exposure multiplying in the background.

The Flip Engine — ChameleonFlip's Signature Edge

This is what sets ChameleonFlip apart from a standard breakout EA. When a stop-loss is triggered, the EA doesn't just accept the loss and wait on the sidelines. It reads the market's message instantly: "I was wrong about direction" — and immediately opens a position of equal size in the opposite direction. If price reversed hard enough to stop you out, there's a good chance it's now trending the other way, and ChameleonFlip is already positioned for it. This reversal chain can continue automatically for as long as the market keeps flipping, and you stay in control with an optional maximum-reversal cap so the chain can never run further than you're comfortable with.

Built for Real Trading, Not Just Backtests

  • Works on any symbol and any broker offering H1 (or your chosen timeframe) data — tested with forex majors and XAUUSD.
  • Netting-safe position logic — never stacks or conflicts with itself, one managed position per chart at a time.
  • Fixed, transparent risk — you always know your lot size and your stop distance before you place a single trade.
  • Persistent reversal-chain tracking that survives EA restarts, terminal reboots, or a VPS reconnect — the strategy state is never lost.
  • A live, professional on-chart dashboard shows your current signal mode, open position direction, reversal chain progress, lot size, and real-time spread at a glance — no digging through the Experts tab to know what your EA is doing.

Who This Is For

ChameleonFlip is built for traders who want a rules-based, momentum-following system that turns stop-losses into opportunities instead of dead ends. If you've ever watched price reverse hard right after your EA got stopped out — and wished it had just followed the reversal — this is the EA built exactly for that moment.

Full Input Control

Every part of the engine is configurable: lot size, stop-loss and take-profit distance, signal timeframe, candle count, signal mode, maximum reversal chain length, magic number, and slippage tolerance — so you can tune ChameleonFlip to your own risk appetite and trading style, on any account type.

ChameleonFlip doesn't predict the market. It listens to it — and changes color the instant the market tells it to.


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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
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5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
Smart Bounce Sentinel  Smart Bounce Sentinel is a multi-confirmation reversal alert indicator for MetaTrader 5. It does not place, modify, or close trades. It continuously scans the market across three timeframes and notifies you the moment a high-probability bounce setup forms, so you stay in full control of every entry. How it works Smart Bounce Sentinel only triggers an alert when all six layers of confirmation align at the same time: RSI (14) on M15 at or below your threshold (default 30) —
RiskPilot Calculator
Noel Anjao Alube
Библиотеки
RiskPilot Calculator is a sophisticated, professional-grade position sizing solution engineered for serious traders who demand precision, speed, and uncompromising risk management in their trading operations. This advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 transforms the complex mathematics of position sizing into an elegant, intuitive interface that eliminates guesswork and emotional decision-making from every trade you execute. By automatically calculating optimal lot sizes based on your account
FridayGap Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
FridayGap Trader  FridayGap Trader is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to detect, measure, and visualize the price gap that forms between the Friday closing price and the Monday opening price on any forex or CFD instrument. These weekend gaps are among the most consistently exploitable recurring patterns in financial markets, driven by news events, geopolitical developments, and institutional repositioning that occur while retail markets are closed. FridayGap T
CorrelFusion
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
CorrelFusion - Multi-Symbol Correlation Matrix & Rolling Heatmap Overview CorrelFusion is a professional correlation analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays a live correlation matrix for up to 10 symbols simultaneously. It features a unique rolling heatmap that visualizes how correlations evolve over time, helping traders identify diversification opportunities, hedge relationships, and market regime shifts at a glance. Key Features Live Correlation Matrix Displays Pearson correlation coeffi
Trend Apex Pro
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Trend Apex Pro MT5 — Product Description Trend Apex Pro MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built on a three-layer Exponential Moving Average system combined with dynamic ATR-based risk management, intelligent trade lifecycle control, and a comprehensive suite of daily risk protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a disciplined, rules-based system that entries only when the market structure confirms direction across multiple confluence factors — and exits with
TopDown Price Action
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
TopDown Price Action EA is a fully automated multi-timeframe Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around the same top-down analytical framework used by professional price action traders. Rather than relying on lagging indicators or arbitrary signals, the EA reads raw market structure across two timeframes simultaneously — establishing a high-timeframe directional bias on H1 or M30, then dropping to M15 or M5 to execute with precision. Every trade begins with a question: where is the market try
SMC Pro Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
SMC Pro Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the institutional trading methodology known as Smart Money Concepts, designed to identify and trade alongside the footprints left by banks and large institutional players in the forex and commodity markets. The strategy operates across multiple timeframes simultaneously, beginning with a top-down analysis on the Daily and H4 charts where it reads the position of price relative to the 200 Exponential Moving Average to establish the highe
GoldApex Multi Horizon
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
GoldApex Multi-Horizon Scalper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAU/USD, combining a top-down multi-timeframe confluence framework with a dynamic breakout-and-pullback entry model. The system reads macro directional bias from the 4-hour and 1-hour timeframes using dual EMA alignment, then descends to the 15-minute chart to map active support and resistance boundaries. Entry is reserved for confirmed breakouts of those boundaries followed by a controlled retest on
Gold Sniper Breakout
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Gold Sniper Breakout EA — XAUUSD 1-Minute Session Scalper for MT5 Overview Gold Sniper Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built around a precision 1-minute candle breakout methodology, it hunts high-probability momentum moves during the most liquid sessions of the trading day — then exits with surgical timing before the market can reverse. No indicators. No lagging signals. Pure price action. How It Works At the ope
Kairos Signal
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
Kairos Signal Confirmed M15 Entry Indicator for XAUUSD Overview Kairos Signal is a precision-engineered MT5 indicator built exclusively for XAUUSD trading on the M15 timeframe. The name comes from the ancient Greek concept of Kairos — the opportune moment, the perfect window of action. That philosophy is the foundation of this tool: it does not react to noise, it does not fire during uncertainty, and it never changes its mind after a decision is made. Every signal is locked to the close of a co
Session Inversion EA
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Session Inversion EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a structured, rule-based strategy combining session range analysis with Inverted Fair Value Gap (iFVG) entry logic. The strategy is drawn directly from Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology and executes without any manual intervention from chart setup to trade close. How the Strategy Works The EA tracks four configurable trading sessions across the day using UTC-based time detection, which means session time
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