ChameleonFlip EA — The Momentum Hunter That Never Fights the Market

Most Expert Advisors freeze the moment price turns against them. They sit in a losing trade, hoping. ChameleonFlip does the opposite — it adapts. Like its namesake, the moment the market shows it was wrong about direction, ChameleonFlip changes color instantly and starts hunting the new trend, automatically, with zero manual intervention.

How It Works

ChameleonFlip watches the last four H1 candles for a genuine momentum burst. Rather than relying on a single naive filter, it uses a Smart Signal Engine that cross-checks two conditions before it ever risks your capital: the net price movement across the four candles, and the majority direction of the individual candles themselves. Only when both agree does ChameleonFlip open a position — filtering out the choppy, indecisive price action that wrecks simpler breakout systems. You can also switch to pure Net-Change mode or strict All-Candles mode if you prefer a more aggressive or more conservative trigger; the choice is yours from the input panel.

Every trade opens with a fixed lot size and a hard stop-loss, so your risk per trade is known and consistent — no martingale, no grid, no hidden exposure multiplying in the background.

The Flip Engine — ChameleonFlip's Signature Edge

This is what sets ChameleonFlip apart from a standard breakout EA. When a stop-loss is triggered, the EA doesn't just accept the loss and wait on the sidelines. It reads the market's message instantly: "I was wrong about direction" — and immediately opens a position of equal size in the opposite direction. If price reversed hard enough to stop you out, there's a good chance it's now trending the other way, and ChameleonFlip is already positioned for it. This reversal chain can continue automatically for as long as the market keeps flipping, and you stay in control with an optional maximum-reversal cap so the chain can never run further than you're comfortable with.

Built for Real Trading, Not Just Backtests

Works on any symbol and any broker offering H1 (or your chosen timeframe) data — tested with forex majors and XAUUSD.

Netting-safe position logic — never stacks or conflicts with itself, one managed position per chart at a time.

Fixed, transparent risk — you always know your lot size and your stop distance before you place a single trade.

Persistent reversal-chain tracking that survives EA restarts, terminal reboots, or a VPS reconnect — the strategy state is never lost.

A live, professional on-chart dashboard shows your current signal mode, open position direction, reversal chain progress, lot size, and real-time spread at a glance — no digging through the Experts tab to know what your EA is doing.

Who This Is For

ChameleonFlip is built for traders who want a rules-based, momentum-following system that turns stop-losses into opportunities instead of dead ends. If you've ever watched price reverse hard right after your EA got stopped out — and wished it had just followed the reversal — this is the EA built exactly for that moment.

Full Input Control

Every part of the engine is configurable: lot size, stop-loss and take-profit distance, signal timeframe, candle count, signal mode, maximum reversal chain length, magic number, and slippage tolerance — so you can tune ChameleonFlip to your own risk appetite and trading style, on any account type.

ChameleonFlip doesn't predict the market. It listens to it — and changes color the instant the market tells it to.