Move StopLoss to BreakEven

This tool for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform allows setting the stop loss of open positions to breakeven (entry price) plus an adjustable distance in points. The stop loss is only adjusted if the position is already in profit.

Main functions:

  • Button:
  • A button is displayed on the chart with the text "StopLoss to BreakEven".
  • The color of the button can be customized, by default it is red.

  • User interaction:
  • When you click the button, for all open positions that are in profit, the stop loss is set to the entry price plus an adjustable distance (10 points by default).

  • Stop loss adjustment:
  • For buy positions, the stop loss is set to the entry price plus the distance if the current price is above the entry price.
  • For sell positions, the stop loss is set to the entry price minus the distance if the current price is below the entry price.


Error handling:

  • If there are no open positions, an information message is displayed.
  • If an error occurs when adjusting the stop loss, an error message is also displayed.

Input values:

  • distanceInPoints: The distance (in points) between the current price and the new stop loss (default: 10 points).
  • buttonColor: The color of the button can be customized (default: red).


In summary:

This tool allows you to easily set stop loss to break-even plus a defined distance for all open positions that are already in profit by clicking on the chart button.


Disclaimer:

Trading carries significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use this EA at your own risk and ensure it fits your overall trading strategy.


If you like the program, please leave a 5-star rating and a short comment :)


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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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