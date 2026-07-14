TapTrade is a MetaTrader 5 chart trading assistant (Expert Advisor). It provides an on-chart control panel and draggable lines for Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Break-Even so you can place market and pending orders with clear risk control. Semi-manual: you decide when to click Place. No trading signals and no guaranteed profit.

What it does

Attach TapTrade to any chart. Choose order type (Buy/Sell Market, Limit, Stop), set risk mode and value, drag the chart lines to your levels, select TP splits, then press Place. Cancel clears the current setup without touching existing positions.

Key features

Interactive panel: risk mode, risk value, Break-Even toggle, six order buttons, four TP slots, Cancel / Place

Draggable chart lines: Entry (blue), SL (red), TP (green), BE (orange)

Multi-TP split by how many TP levels are enabled: 1 TP: 100% 2 TP: 50% / 50% 3 TP: 50% / 25% / 25% 4 TP: 25% / 25% / 25% / 25%

Risk modes: $ fixed money, % of equity, L fixed lots

Break-Even: after trigger, move SL to open (optional spread cover)

Optional trailing stop inputs

Panel minimize to a small tab

Per-chart settings saved and restored

Pending entry protection when Entry is too close to market price

Manages only its own Magic Number orders

How to use

Attach TapTrade to the chart and enable Algo Trading. Select direction/type: Buy/Sell Market, Limit, or Stop. Set risk: $, %, or L, then enter the value. Drag lines: Entry, SL, TP, and optional BE. Enable TP1–TP4 as needed (volume split is automatic). Click Place to send the order from the line prices. Click Cancel to clear the setup (does not close open trades).

Main inputs

Default Risk — mode and value

— mode and value Default Trade — BE on/off, cover spread in BE, trail settings

— BE on/off, cover spread in BE, trail settings Core — Magic Number, Slippage, Order comment prefix

— Magic Number, Slippage, Order comment prefix Graphical — Panel title, position, line colors and width

— Panel title, position, line colors and width Alerts — Sound on actions

Notes

Chart line prices are the source of truth for order placement.

Market orders use current Bid/Ask.

Test thoroughly on a demo account before live use.

Trading involves risk. This tool does not guarantee results.

Version 1.00 — Initial release.