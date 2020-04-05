Vix Golden Channel

VIX GOLDEN CHANNEL EA

Built with Vix Algo Builder, the free automated Expert Advisor builder created by a team of developers from Vix Algo Trading, this EA has proved to be the ultimate CHANNEL breakout EA for XAUUSD. 

This EA is free because it was built for FREE but it is a high grade perfomance EA. Another simple strategy proven to be profitable.

This Channel Breakout Expert advisor uses a Keltner Channel Indicator and trades the breakout of the EA via long or short positions. It has shown promising results in the 1 year backtest for XAUUSD using Every Tick Based on Real Ticks model in the MT5 Tester. Future optimisations can be focused on the using the Stop Loss and Take profit exits inorder to reduce risk. Testing in other symbols like USDJPY is also highly recommended.
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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